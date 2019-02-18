Meet some of St Patrick’s Cathedral Choral Scholars!

As the St Patrick’s Cathedral Choir search for their newest members, three current choralists spoke to Catholic Outlook and reflected on their experiences in the choir.

Eric Grella – Our Lady, Queen of Peace Parish, Greystanes:

Eric is 22-years-old and participates in the music ministry at his parish with his family.

In his fifth year of a Bachelor of Music Education degree at the University of New South Wales, Eric has been a Bass Scholar in the St Patrick’s Cathedral Choir for two years.

“I enjoy singing the wide range of music in the cathedral repertoire, in particular, singing in harmony and a capella polyphony, which I find to be a particularly rewarding experience,” Eric said.

“Opportunities for solos are great for any singer’s confidence.

“The music is always suitable for Mass and is sacred – the choir does not perform, but rather leads the congregation and helps to enhance the liturgy.

“I don’t think I have a favourite piece of music. I enjoy most of the music we do!”

Bianca Thio – St Patrick’s Parish, Guildford:

Bianca is 22-years-old and originally played the organ and sang at her parish.

In her final year as a Commerce/Law student at the University of New South Wales, Bianca has been in the choir for just over seven years and is the current choir librarian.

“I have enjoyed how the quality and beauty of what I sing has enhanced my worship and brought me closer to God,” Bianca said.

“My favourite pieces are the Masses written by 16th century English composer William Byrd.”

Sam Verceluz – Sacred Heart Parish, Mount Druitt South:

Sam is 20-years-old and has been involved in singing with his family and friends in his parish since 2010.

Sam has been with the choir for a year.

“What I enjoy about singing in the choir is the richness of the Sacred Music,” Sam said.

“To be able to sing such beautiful music to and for Our Lord with other amazing, talented people is such a blessing.

“I also enjoy listening to the amazing Norman & Beard Cathedral Organ built in 1898!

“My favourite choral piece is Sicut Cervus, by 16th Century composer Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina. It’s a beautiful piece set to the Latin words of Psalm 42.”

For more information on how to join the choir, please visit the St Patrick’s Cathedral music website, or contact St Patrick’s Cathedral Director of Music Bernard Kirkpatrick on 0430 431 884.