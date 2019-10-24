Men and women in consecrated life gather for annual celebrations

Over 80 men and women in Consecrated Life gathered on Thursday October 17 to celebrate Mass and to share a meal. This is a regular event for us. It provides an opportunity to support and encourage each other in our life and mission and to spend some relaxing time with Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta.

This year, Mass was held at Our Lady of Czestochowa Polish War Memorial Chapel in Marayong, and picked up the inspiration of Saint Ignatius of Antioch, whose Feast it was that day. Ignatius, a Bishop and Martyr in the Early Church is a model to us as we strive to live the Gospel in our everyday lives.

Bishop Vincent spoke on the words of Saint John’s Gospel that when a grain of wheat falls on the ground and dies it yields a rich harvest. Implicit in our consecration is the call to serve and follow Christ. For Ignatius, that led to his death. In the 21st Century, service takes on a daily commitment.

A feature of the evening was to congratulate the women Religious who are celebrating their Jubilees this year. Sisters Eileen Quade RSM, Margaret Harper RSM, Antoinette Doyle RSM and Patty Andrew OSU are taking the time to rejoice in thanksgiving for 50 years of dedication in the love of Jesus Christ.

Sr Ailsa Mackinnon RSM is the Vicar for Consecrated Life in the Diocese of Parramatta.