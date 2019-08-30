Message for the Bishop’s Father’s Day Appeal

The Diocese of Parramatta’s Clergy Support Foundation helps provide care for retired clergy across the diocese.

There are 21 Parramatta clergy who are currently retired – 2 bishops, 17 priests and 2 deacons – all of whom are grateful for the support the people of the Diocese provide to them when they make a donation to the Foundation.

The Bishop’s Annual Father’s Day Appeal for Retired and Sick Clergy will be held on the weekend of Father’s Day – 31 August and 1 September.

Message from Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta

My Dear People,

The Diocese of Parramatta Clergy Support Foundation provides assistance to Diocesan priests who have retired or who are in ill-health. The support the Foundation provides can include financial assistance for the provision of welfare, maintenance, the necessities of life and even relief from poverty. Supporting the Clergy Support Foundation allows us to acknowledge priests who have ministered throughout our Diocese over a number of years, but who are now in need of our assistance.

While the Diocese is blessed to have many clergy aged over 65 still active in their Diocesan ministry, it is also true that in the near future, many of these will need our support. You can show your support for these priests by making a donation at any time to the Clergy Support Foundation, or by leaving a bequest to the Foundation. Please give generously this Father’s Day Appeal.

Yours sincerely in Christ,

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv

Bishop of Parramatta

Ellen Small – Clergy Healthcare Coordinator, Diocese of Parramatta

I love my job. I love what I do.

No two days are the same.

I provide advice, care and support to all our clergy: seminarians, priests, and deacons. Even our bishop and Monsignors.

From teaching about healthy eating and lifestyle, to transitioning to retirement and end-of-life matters such as funerals and wills.

Practically, this means I do things like keeping in touch with our most needy clergy, to offer health support and guidance.

This often means being the transport that safely gets those that don’t drive or are mobility-impaired to medical appointments.

More often than not, I accompany them in to actually see the doctor to be his advocate, interpreter of medical things, and to help him to implement instructions when at home.

My name is Ellen Small. I am a registered nurse. I work in the Clergy Health and Wellbeing team supporting all our clergy in the Diocese of Parramatta.

Often included in my day is catching up over a cuppa where concerns can be raised and met in a more comfortable way. I try to listen with an empathetic ear with my nursing skills and knowledge at his disposal.

Though clergy retire from full-time active ministry, many still like to remain as active and involved as they are able. Many of our retired priests do regular supply work, even to the extent, as one priest in his mid-seventies has, of generously taking on a parish in rural NSW full-time until someone else is found!

I feel honoured to serve our priests.

Having lived in the Diocese of Parramatta for most of my life, it is my humble privilege to be able to return to these men who have sacrificed so much for me, the care they deserve.

In my own life, I have been fortunate to encounter wonderful priests. They have helped nourish my faith and my relationship with God.

As scriptures say, ‘You are a priest forever like Melchizedek of old’, a priest’s life is of radical sacrifice and service. I am reminded that we are all called to service in the Lord. It is the universal call to holiness.

Please give generously to the Father’s Day Appeal.

Happy Father’s Day.

Fr Renato Paras – Retired priest

I’m Fr Renato Paras.

I celebrated my 50th anniversary as a priest in November 2017.

I have fond memories of my time in active priestly ministry.

I am thankful to have been of service, to you, the people of God.

Thank you for welcoming me into your lives and allowing me the privilege of sharing the joyful moments and the difficult times in your lives.

I am now retired and living in an aged care home. I rely on the Clergy Support Team and Ellen for their help in managing my affairs.

The Clergy Support Team do great work with patience and kindness.

They understand us priests and our ministry. They are devoted and provide practical care.

They are very caring and have helped me in many ways.

This Father’s Day, I ask you to please give generously to the Father’s Day Appeal so that clergy continue to receive devoted, practical care as we move into retirement.

