Message from Archbishop Mark Coleridge on eve of Vatican summit

Presidents of Bishops Conferences around the world will gather this week in Rome for the Vatican Summit on the Protection of Minors.

Most Rev Mark Coleridge, Archbishop of Brisbane is attending this week’s summit in his role as president of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, and has recorded a video message on his expectations for the summit.

The summit on the protection of minors in the Church runs from 21-24 February and will focus on the themes of responsibility, accountability, and transparency of bishops.

With thanks to the ACBC.