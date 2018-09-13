Mexican Faith, Food and Culture feature at formation night

Pilgrims continued their formation this week on the way to World Youth Day 2019 with an outline to the first half of the pilgrimage which will be undertaken in Mexico en route to Panama.

Formation nights were undertaken at St Michael’s Primary, Blacktown and Sacred Heart Parish, Mt Druitt South. Fr Fernando Montano, Parish Priest of St Bernadette’s Castle Hill and one of the chaplains of the pilgrimage, spoke about Mexican faith, food and culture.

Born and ordained in Mexico, Fr Fernando detailed what pilgrims should expect when they travel to the country, detailing the deep faith of many Mexicans. He explained the journey and some of the mission options available to them.

Pilgrims will have the option to participate in a variety of volunteering opportunities on the trip, including visiting the Sisters of Charity, the order of Sisters established by St Teresa of Calcutta that support homeless and sick elderly in Mexico. Other options include volunteering for the care of people with disabilities and the support of vulnerable children in need of adoption.

The Diocesan World Youth Day group will also visit important Churches and other historical sites that will culminate in a pilgrimage to Our Lady of Guadalupe, the most visited Christian pilgrimage site in the world. Pilgrims will also attend Mass at the seminary of Puebla, south of MexicoCity, which will be celebrated by the Archbishop of Puebla, Most Rev Victor Sanchez Espinosa.

Fr Fernando ended his presentation with a list of the top 10 foods to try in Mexico.

