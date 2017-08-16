A Year-Long Diocesan Journey

Migrant and Refugee Sunday to kick off a year-long Diocesan campaign

“Walking with Refugees and People Seeking Protection” – The aim of the Journey is to galvanise a Diocesan-wide, faith-filled urge to bring about a community and political culture that values fair and compassionate treatment of people seeking refuge and protection in Australia.

The launch will take place during Migrant and Refugee Week on Sunday 27 August 2017 from 2pm to 4pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall, 7 Grantham St Seven Hills.

Our special guests will be Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv and Father Tom Smolich SJ, Jesuit Refugee Services Intenational Director.

Following the launch there will be a light afternoon tea. To assist with catering, we ask that you kindly indicate if you will be attending the launch, by telephoning the Social Justice Office on 02 8838 3461 or letting us know online at: https://register.eventarc.com/38860/invitaiton-to-migrant-and-refugee-sunday-launch-27-th-august