Christians around Australia will again participate in the Month of Prayer and Fasting for Marriage and Families in October. It is a great privilege to be a member couple of the Australian Catholic Marriage and Family Council and support this prayer initiative.

This prayer campaign is particularly timely this year given the announcement of the postal plebiscite on marriage beginning on September 12. Again, Christians are called upon to pray for the strengthening of marriage in Australia. We also pray for our families and in particular for those of our loved ones who experience same-sex attraction or are questioning their gender.

The family unit of father, mother and children holds a unique significance in our society. Healthy marriages provide the safe environment required for husbands and wives to be open to receiving new life lovingly from the creator.

Men and women parent differently and yet complimentarily. Sadly, some families suffer from relationship breakdown and some parents are left to raise children on their own.

Children do not really need “quality time” but simply plenty of time with their mother and father. Much can be done to encourage the development of children around the dinner table and while the family goes about the myriad of mundane daily chores.

Families today are strained due to financial pressures and getting the balance right between work and leisure. In the big metropolitan cities and elsewhere, commuting to and from work and the cost of housing can impact upon family harmony. School curriculum and co-curriculum activities are more demanding than ever often leaving mum and dad feeling more like a taxi service.

More than ever we need divine assistance from our loving Father-God and the intercession of Our Blessed Mother Mary. The Month of Prayer and Fasting for Marriage and Families is a precious time to again ask Our Risen Lord for the graces we need to be better husbands and wives, mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters. We encourage you to participate as best you can.

God bless you,

Christopher and Rosina Gordon

Australian Catholic Marriage and Family Council member couple

For more information about the Month of Prayer and Fasting for Marriage and Families in the Diocese of Parramatta please contact our Life, Marriage & Family Office for more information on lmf@parra.catholic.org.au.