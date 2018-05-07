Mother’s Day Concert and Afternoon Tea

St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta will be hosting its annual Mother’s Day Concert. Now in its third year, this is a lovely afternoon consisting of a one-hour music concert, followed by afternoon tea in the Cathedral Hall.

The music features some of the Cathedral’s very own talented singers and musicians, including organ scholars performing on the Cathedral’s impressive Norman and Beard Pipe Organ. Mothers also receive a special blessing from one of the Cathedral’s priests and a couple of musical pieces are sung to honour Mary, the Mother of our Lord.

This year, a men’s vocal group will be singing a few familiar songs to serenade and celebrate mothers. There will also be music by composers G.P. Telemann and Francesco Durante, and a traditional Spanish lullaby sung by a ladies’ vocal group.

The Mother’s Day Concert is sure to be a beautiful afternoon of music and culinary delights. So bring mum, bring grandma, bring the whole family, or come with some friends.

Beautiful music, delicious food, and wonderful company are a brilliant recipe for an enjoyable afternoon.

Details

From 3pm on Sunday 13 May

St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Tickets: $15 Adult, $10 Concession, $25 Family.

All proceeds go to St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish, Parramatta. From 3pm.

Contact Pat/Donna from the Parish Office on 02 8839 8400/8412 or email enquiry@stpatscathedral.com.au