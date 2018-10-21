National Apology to Victims and Survivors of Institutional Child Sexual Abuse

This reflection is to acknowledge and recognise the importance of the National Apology to Victims and Survivors of Institutional Child Sexual Abuse being delivered today by the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison.

Today is a very important day when the prime minister will say sorry to all victims and survivors in Australia who, in the past, were hurt as children in places where they were supposed to be loved and cared for, including our churches and schools.

The prime minister will not only be saying sorry to the survivors, their families and communities for the hurt they have suffered, but also to acknowledge and recognise their courage in telling their stories.

With their voice, these brave people were able speak out and ask for help. It has meant that many of those who caused the harm have been brought to justice, and other children have been saved from harm. It has also helped us as a Catholic community to learn from the past so that this does not happen again.

The Diocese of Parramatta, including our parishes, schools, ministries, agencies, staff, clergy and volunteers are joining together today to acknowledge the National Apology, to remember the children who were hurt, and to give thanks to those who found courage and strength in speaking out.

We stand together to acknowledge the harm caused by those within Catholic institutions who sexually abused children or responded to abuse in a way that was ineffective or inadequate, and to honour the immense courage of those who found their voice and spoke the truth which saved others from harm.

For more information about the National Apology, please visit www.nationalapologyconsultation.gov.au or call 1800 604 604.