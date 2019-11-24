New book of meditations on St Mary Mackillop and Fr Julian Tenison Woods launched

Mary MacKillop Place Café and St Paul’s Publications are proud to offer the latest work from Sue and Leo Kane: A Daily Cuppa with Mary and Julian, which hit bookshelves on Friday 15 November 2019.

Inspired by the lives and legacies of Saint Mary MacKillop (the first Australian canonised saint) and Father Julian Tenison Woods, A Daily Cuppa with Mary and Julian invites the reader to take a moment and pause throughout the day, allowing their mind and soul to catch up with the hustle and bustle of daily life.

The book contains a series of meditations, which can be followed according to the calendar or dipped into at random as the reader pleases.

Each meditation draws an insight from the wisdom of Saint Mary and Father Julian, the co-founders of The Sisters of Saint Joseph, whose writings and teachings continue to resonate in the hearts of people today.

After extensive careers in Catholic education, Sue and Leo Kane have long been inspired by the spiritual legacy of Mary and Julian, and more recently by the experience of helping raise their four grandchildren. A Daily Cuppa with Mary and Julian reminds the reader to remain grounded in the everyday, and that there is always room in our lives for a cup of tea and a moment of reflection.

“It has taken us almost three years to be able to launch this book, gathering insights to help our readers take a moment to pause, reflect and re-energise throughout the day,” said Sue Kane. “Everything within it is very close to my heart, inspired by two extraordinary spiritual leaders, and I wanted share it with others.”

This publication follows the very successful The Little Brown Book and The Little Brown Book Too from Sue and Leo Kane, which had numerous reprints to keep up with demand.

A Daily Cuppa with Mary and Julian book was launched in the Tenison Room at Mary MacKillop Place in North Sydney at 2pm on Friday 15, November hosted and entertained by young students from Mount St Joseph College at Milperra.

Complete with a foreword by Sister Monica Cavanagh, Leader of the Congregational Leadership Team for the Sisters of Saint Joseph, beautiful sketches by Judy Mitchell, and vibrant cover art by Brother John Mahon FMS, the book makes an ideal Christmas gift.

A Daily Cuppa with Mary and Julian can be purchased from St Paul’s Publications by clicking here.

With thanks to the Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart.