New Podcast series aims to help in Figuring out Families

It’s in the family we learn the skills of living together. We first learn that we are loved, understood, wanted and cared for, and in most cases it’s in the family we are formed to be who we are.

But our biggest hurts, failures and tragedies can also occur within the family.

For most of us we have to learn as we go!

For over 70 years, The Majellan has provided advice, shared stories of family life and helped family members deal with the problems that arise. We’ve helped thousands with their family issues.

With the introduction of the podcasts entitled Figuring out Families, Majellan hopes to reach a new audience, especially at a time when being a family seems to be harder than ever.

The new podcasts feature prominent people and expert guests who discuss issues faced by families and offer advice and insights on what each of us can do to help our families to be the best family they can be.

In our first episode, we are pleased to welcome Denis Fitzgerald, outgoing Executive Director of Catholic Social Services Victoria (CSSV).

As a peak body for Catholic community services in Victoria, CSSV supports and enhances the work of service and justice of member organisations.

Denis talks about the issues and challenges facing families today, the main causes of family breakdown, and how it’s contributing to an increased problem in local communities and society generally.

The Figuring out Families podcast series is available from most podcast services and on Spotify. To listen, visit https://anchor.fm/figuring-out-families.

With thanks to Majellan Media.