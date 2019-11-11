New Principal at Catherine McAuley Westmead

Catherine McAuley Westmead is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Mary Refalo as School Principal commencing Term 4 2019. Mary follows on from Ms Laetitia Richmond who was Principal from 2014 – 2019.

Mary embodies the Mercy values of excellence in girls’ education, inclusion, hospitality and service and she has significant experience as an educational leader.

Ms Refalo was most recently the Assistant Principal of St Clare’s Catholic High School Hassall Grove. Prior to this appointment she was Assistant Principal of St John Paul II Catholic College Schofields and has had previous appointments as Acting Principal at St Agnes Catholic High School Rooty Hill and Teacher Educator at Catholic Education Office Parramatta.

She has a Bachelor of Education from Australian Catholic University and a Masters of Arts from Sydney University.

Mary sets high expectations for students and staff and understands the importance of creating in school communities a culture of achievement.

“The Catherine McAuley community is particularly special. We are fortunate to have the involvement of the Sisters of Mercy in our community and this charism brings us a deeper understanding of love and compassion and helps us to look to ways we can keep our God visible in our midst. As a community, we look out for one another and we support one another,” says Mary.

Mary says she is particularly happy to be able to serve the Catherine McAuley community because it is an all girls’ school and she loves girls’ education.

“It’s such an exciting time to be an educated woman,” she says. “The Catherine McAuley school motto of ‘Strive for Higher Things’ demonstrates the value the school places on this – we have the environment for our students to be the best they can be in a school that has a strong vision for the future of education and where the members of the community are cared for and love to learn”.

With thanks to Catherine McAuley Westmead.