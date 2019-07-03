New Principal & CEO appointed for BBI-TAITE

Theologian and liturgist Professor Gerard Moore has been appointed to lead BBI-The Australian Institute for Theological Education into the next era of its growth.

The BBI-TAITE Board appointed Prof Moore to the position of Chief Executive Officer and Principal of the boutique distance theological education provider.

A well-known theologian in Australia and internationally, Prof Moore has taught widely and published extensively in the areas of worship and liturgical spirituality. He is a member of the Charles Sturt University Public and Contextual Theology Research Centre. Over the years he has also taught at Catholic Theological Union, been Director of Research at the Sydney College of Divinity and has written for the Australian Catholic Social Justice Council. Internationally, he has worked in the area of liturgical translation.

The Deputy Chair of the BBI-TAITE Board, Ms Natalie Acton, said Prof Moore’s appointment comes at an exciting time as BBI-TAITE continues to grow as a higher education provider in its own right.

“Gerard is a well-known and respected member of Australia’s theological community, and has had an association with BBI over a number of years, so we are delighted that he has agreed to lead BBI-TAITE into the next era of its development,” Ms Acton said.

“The Board has a clear vision for BBI-TAITE’s path going forward, to cement its place in the theological education marketplace and in so doing, not just to provide students with degrees and credentials, but to deepen their own faith along the way.

“We are confident that Gerard will be able to help us achieve that vision with enthusiasm and excellence. The Board also thanks outgoing CEO Mrs Catherine Morrow and Principal Dr John Frauenfelder for their outstanding contribution in those roles.”

Prof Moore, who took up his new role on June 17, said he was looking forward to being a part of BBI-TAITE’s future direction.

“I’m no stranger to BBI, having written courses for it over the years and been associated with it in various ways, and I’ve always been interested in it,” he said.

“I like it because it’s always been a genuine attempt to reach Catholic organisations and Catholic leaders and people in a way that meets their needs, and in Theology today you have to engage with people’s needs as much as with Tradition. Those two things have to be brought together.

“So I’m looking forward to helping people discern their needs and creating ways to meet them.”

Prof Moore said BBI-TAITE was well-positioned to reach out to people both in the cities and the bush to provide them with excellent theological education as well as personal faith formation.

“BBI-TAITE is here to serve,” he said. “We have a well-established digital, online presence and focus and what we’d like to focus on is creating a Christian transformative digital world, not just an online delivery world.

“We are a small, boutique theological provider, so we can create both an online and a personal connection with our students, providing a transformative experience, which they can then take out to their world and play a role in transforming others in the Christian tradition. That’s our vision and it’s exciting to be part of it.”

