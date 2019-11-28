Newbies crowned victors at 10th annual Sports Day

Two debutant teams have claimed the honours in the 2019 Catholic Youth Parramatta’s LIFTED Sports Day.

On Sunday 24 November, 300 participants from parishes across Western Sydney gathered at Parramatta Marist High School, Westmead, for a day of fun, fitness and faith.

‘The Ashtons’, a team composed of young people from Sacred Heart Parish, Mt Druitt South and the Parish of Richmond, were named overall winners of the Sports Day. The team was named in honour of parish priest of Sacred Heart Parish, Fr Carl Ashton.

“It feels great [to have won the competition]. It feels amazing,” members of the team told Catholic Outlook.

“We’ve made a lot of friendships now, it’s pretty awesome,” team member Angelique added.

“We want to dedicate our victory to Christ the King on His feast day. We’d like to especially thank Fr Ashton, who gave us a blessing before we came here and for his constant support and encouragement of the youth of our parish, and also Fr Clifford [D’souza, parish priest of Richmond] for his support for our teams,” team member Bethany added.

The ‘OLR Impact’ team from Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, St Marys and the ‘Angels’ team from Our Lady of the Angels Parish, Rouse Hill tied for second place.

The 16 teams competed in a round-robin tournament in four different sports – basketball, touch football, soccer and volleyball.

Fellow debutants Team ‘Winsto’ from St Paul the Apostle Parish, Winston Hills, were named the recipients of the Holy Spirit Plate, which goes to the team that are voted by referees and team captains as “playing with a great attitude, team spirit and sense of fun.”

‘Winsto’ team captains Maddie and Chris said that they were shocked to have been awarded the Holy Spirit Plate.

“It feels pretty amazing, and was a bit of a shock, to be honest, but this team’s amazing, they all came together from different parts of our youth group and put their heart into it and displayed good sportsmanship,” Maddie said.

“For the amount of people we had in our team, we play pretty much every sport, [and] I give credit to every single one of them to putting 100% into every game that we’ve played. I’m really shocked about it, but praise God,” Chris said.

Several priests and religious also competed on the day.

Fr Jack Green and Fr John Paul Escarlan from Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown, Fr Chris del Rosario from St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish, Parramatta, and Br Christopher Maher from the Capuchin Friars community in Plumpton competed alongside their teams, with the Holy Spirit Seminary, Harris Park, fielding a team that included seminarians and their friends.

The Sports Day, which celebrated its tenth year this year, started in 2009 as an initiative of the then-Nepean Deanery as a way to connect with other youth groups on the back of World Youth Day 2008 in Sydney.

Qwayne Guevara, Local Engagement Leader, Catholic Youth Parramatta explained, “Lifted Sports Day is a day where parish youth groups are able to take pride in their communities and celebrate the diversity of the Church through friendly competition. This year was no exception, with several new parishes participating.

“It’s a joy to see young people passionate about working together on the field or court. We hope it inspires youth groups to realise what they are capable of achieving through teamwork,” she said.

‘Winsto’ team captain Maddie was appreciative of the energy of the Sports Day.

“I think the day went amazing. We weren’t sure what to expect coming in [to the Sports Day] because we’d never been to one before, but the energy was great, everyone was really nice and the spirit of the day was on point,” Maddie added.

“Hopefully this won’t be the last time you’ll be seeing us,” Chris added.

