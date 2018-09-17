News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta News

Plenary 2020 Information and Training

Learn about the Australian Catholic Bishops Plenary Council’s impact on you. Receive support to share the Plenary invitation with parish, friends and family. 29 September, 10am-12.30pm, St Thomas Aquinas Springwood School Hall (168 Hawkesbury Rd) 29 September, 2pm-4.30pm, Emu Plains School Hall (17 Troy Street). RSVP: marisa.vanderhout@parracatholic.org / 8838 3460 with date, time and parish/agency.

Natural Fertility Services

“My husband and I opted for Natural Family Planning (NFP) after our first baby, we’d struggled with other means of fertility management prior to this. Since then, we’ve been shocked by just one thing, hardly anyone knows about it! Our educator has patiently guided us in learning, implementing and having confidence in ourselves. Best of all, NFP goes hand-in-hand with faith, as God’s handiwork is on vibrant display in the human body. Beyond its practical benefits, NFP has revealed to us the astounding mechanisms that God has set in motion in our bodies to create life. NFP is family planning God’s way”. A couple in their 40’s with two children.

To learn more about Natural Family Planning in the Diocese of Parramatta contact 02 8838 3460 or nfs@parracatholic.org or catherine.bourne@parracatholic.org and www.parralmf.org.au/nfs

Adult Confirmation for 2018

Adult Confirmation for 2018 will be held on Friday 12 October, 7.30pm at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. Any adult over 16 years of age wanting to be confirmed please see your Parish Office for information. Alternatively you can contact The Office for Worship on 02 8838 3456 or ingrid.vergano@parracatholic.org

Save the Date – Seminar for Couples Hoping to Conceive

Date: 11 November 2018. Waiting for Gabriel is an information afternoon. You’ll hear testimonies and learn about natural options which assist fertility. For more information contact Natural Fertility Services, Diocese of Parramatta catherine.bourne@parracatholic.org 0400 427 605

Lawn and Garden Services: Help CatholicCare to Help Disabled Workers

CatholicCare Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains (CatholicCare) is the diocesan social services organisation. Our Mamre Garden Services employed disabled people in a lawn and garden service lawns for both residential and commercial clients. The team of workers is supervised by our Garden Crew Supervisor. Each job is quoted separately and you will not be disappointed with the quality of the work. If you’re interested in having your lawns and/or gardens serviced by CatholicCare or would like more information, please contact 02 8843 2500 or visit our website www.ccss.org.au

Liturgy Conference 2018

Date: 10 November 2018. Keynote Speaker: Fr Peter Williams Vicar General from the Diocese of Parramatta. Tickets are now on sale. For tickets and a full list of workshops go to parracatholic.org/liturgyconference2018. Cost $30 – includes lunch.

Little Mother Eileen O’Connor: 13 October

St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish would like to invite all women to join an evening retreat focused on the spirituality and the life of Little Mother Eileen with renowned author and researcher of Eileen’s life, Jocelyn Hedley. This is a free event and Jocelyn’s books will be available for purchase for $15 on the night. Please send RSVPS or any dietary requirements or questions to events@stpatscathedral.com. Saturday October 13 from 7:00pm until 9.30pm at St Patrick’s Cathedral Function Room, 1 Marist Place, Parramatta.

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 14 October

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 12.30pm at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Annual Wedding Anniversary Mass: 28 October

All married couples are warmly invited to the ‘Celebrating the Journey’ Mass at 11am on Sunday 28 October 2018. Bishop Vincent Long will celebrate this Mass of blessing at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta and warmly invites you to join him for a photo and light lunch in the Parish Hall after Mass. Significant Wedding Anniversaries will be acknowledged with a certificate for 1, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50 years and any year over 50 years. To register your attendance and number of family members attending please contact the Life, Marriage & Family Office on email lmf@parracatholic.org or phone 02 8838 3460.

Sacred Heart Westmead Shopping Trip: 11 November

Come shopping with us on a Full Day, Fundraising Shopping Trip on Sunday 11 November 2018. Raising funds for Sacred Heart Parish Westmead. Includes: coach travel, tea & bistro lunch, lucky door & raffle prizes. Tickets: Adults $62, Seniors/Students $52, Children (5 – 17 years) $22. Tour departs: 7.00am Seven Hills Train Station & Sacred Heart Parish Westmead (14 Ralph Street). For Details, Individual or Group Bookings: 9635 9262; office@sacredheartwestmead.com.au. Bookings are essential & close: 28 October 2018

Other News

Positions Vacant

Aid to the Church in Need is hiring! Are you a confident public speaker? Are you looking for flexible ongoing part time work? Will you share the stories of suffering Christians? Aid to the Church in Need is recruiting for a number of Diocesan Outreach Assistants who will deliver monthly presentations in parishes across Sydney. For all details visit, www.catholicjobsonline.com.au.

Grief to Grace – Healing the Wounds of Abuse

This is a spiritual retreat for anyone who has suffered degradation or violation through physical, emotional, sexual or spiritual abuse. The retreat will be held May 26 – 31 2019. To request an application contact Anne by emailing info@grieftograceaus.org.au or phone 0478599241. For more information visit www.grieftograce.org

Interfaith Pilgrimage

Visit a synagogue and mosque to get to know Jews and Muslims better, facilitated by the Columban Centre for Christian-Muslim Relations: Thursday 11 October, 2.00pm Great Synagogue; Friday 12 October, 11.30am Auburn Gallipoli Mosque, including Friday Prayer; 4.30 pm, tour of Emanuel Synagogue, Woollahra, including Shabbat Service. Expression of interest info.cccmr@columban.org.au or phone 9672 3616 by 5 October.

Dad’s Support Group: 25 September

D.A.D.S MyTime Group is a group aiming to connect fathers and other male carers of children with a disability, developmental delay, ASD or a chronic illness to a support network of other fathers, helping the whole family. This is a free, government funded service. 7pm – 9pm at St Margaret Mary’s Parish Centre, 5 Chetwynd Rd, Merrylands. Call 0438 878 355 for more information or visit playgroupnsw.org.au or mytime.net.au. Tea & Coffee provided.

Social Justice Sunday: 30 September

We celebrate Social Justice Sunday on 30 September. This year, the Australian Catholic Bishops’ Social Justice Statement is titled: ‘A Place to Call Home: Making a home for everyone in our land’. The Statement challenges us all to confront Australia’s growing rate of homelessness and unaffordable housing. For further details about the Social Justice Statement, visit the Australian Catholic Social Justice Council website www.socialjustice.catholic.org.au or call (02) 8306 3499.

OZ Rosary and The Global Rosary: 7 October

Australia will ‘Light the Match’ to the Global rosary! The World Rosary take place on Sunday 7 Of October, when a global rosary will be said. To register your location on the world map. Go to http://holyleagueofnations.com, or for info phone 0467 535 595. All updates will be posted at https://www.facebook.com/OZROSARY53/

Oz Rosary will also take place on May 12 next year!

Holy Family Fair: 13 October

Holy Family Fair on Saturday 13 October, from 10am – 3pm. The event will be held at the Holy Family Carpark via 254 Luxford Rd, Emerton NSW 2770. Calling for stall-holders! Applications close on Monday 8 October. Please contact Malia for more info: (02) 9628 7272; enquiry@holyfamily.org.au

National Catholic Men’s Conference: 19 – 21 October

The menAlive and the Young Men of God Movement are uniting in 2018 to host the inaugural National Catholic Men’s Conference. It will be a life changing weekend where men from all over the country will gather to share an encounter with Christ. It will be a weekend of prayer, worship, sports, and formation, led by a powerful lineup of speakers including Robert Falzon, Ben Galea, Fr Ken Barker, Jonathan and Karen Doyle and many more. It is not to be missed. It is on 19-21 October 2018 at Stanwell Tops. Details at ymgmovement.org, or call or text Nathan on 0422 546 517

Australian Catholic Historical Society Lecture: 21 October

Fr Peter McMurrich sm – Their Eminences, an éminence grise, and ruffled feathers: the sometimes rocky voyage of St Patrick’s, Church Hill, within the Archdiocese of Sydney. Visit the ACHS website www.australiancatholichistoricalsociety.com.au for more information.

For more events please go to: http://parracatholic.org/events/

