News & Events Weekly Update

Positions Vacant

Communications Officer – Diocese of Parramatta

More details at: parracatholic.org/employment

Parish Secretary (part-time, maternity leave role) – Holy Spirit Parish, St Clair

More details at: holyspiritstclair.com.au

LIFTED Live in the Forecourt! 27 October

Celebrate the close of the Year of Youth with Catholic Youth Parramatta, Bishop Vincent and over 1000 other youth and young adults in the St Patrick’s Cathedral Precinct on Saturday 27 October from 7-10pm. There will be live music, food stalls, rides and entertainment. $5 entry on arrival – https://parracatholic.org/cyp-lifted-live/

Annual Wedding Anniversary Mass: 28 October

All married couples are warmly invited to the ‘Celebrating the Journey’Mass at 11am on Sunday 28 October2018. Bishop Vincent Long will celebrate this Mass of blessing at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramattaand warmly invites you to join him for a photo and light lunch in the Parish Hall after Mass.

Significant Wedding Anniversaries will be acknowledged with a certificate for 1, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50 years and any year over 50 years. To register your attendance and number of family members attending please contact the Life, Marriage & Family Office on email lmf@parracatholic.orgor phone 02 8838 3460.

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 28 October

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 12.30pm at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

All Souls’ Day Mass: 2 November

All Souls’ Day Mass will be held at 7.30pm on Friday 2 November at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. Celebrated by Bishop Vincent and with the Cathedral Choir the Mass will include hymns, motets and chants in honour of all the deceased. A special tribute to all those who have been buried from the Cathedral in 2018 will also be included. Mass times for 2 Nov: 6.30am, 12.30pm & 7.30pm. Mass will also be held at St Patrick’s Cemetery at 6.00pm. For enquiries call 8839 8400 or email secretary@stpatscathedral.com.au

The Permanent Diaconate: 4 November

The discernment program for those who are interested in finding out more about this Vocation will be held at St John 23rd Parish, 160 Perfection Avenue, Stanhope Gardens 2768. Come and learn more about vocations to the Diaconate and have a chat with our team members. We are looking for men aged between 35 to 55 and residing in the Diocese of Parramatta. Our discernment program consists of five sessions, with each session dealing with different aspects of the Diaconate. The meetings will commence at 3.00pm until 6.00pm followed by the Parish Mass and Fellowship.

For further information visit www.parracatholic.org/permanent-diaconate or please contact any of the following deacons: Deacon James – 0425 213 832, Deacon Tan – 0407 270 782, Deacon George – 0408 440 769

Liturgy Conference 2018: 10 November

The Diocese of Parramatta Liturgy Conference will be held on 10 November. Keynote Speaker: Fr Peter Williams Vicar General from the Diocese of Parramatta. Tickets are now on sale. For tickets and a full list of workshops go to parracatholic.org/liturgyconference2018. Cost $30 – includes lunch.

Our Lady of the Nativity Parish, Lawson: 11 November

Bishop Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv will preside at our 90th Anniversary Mass at 8.30am on Sunday, 11 November followed by Morning Tea. There will be a Photographic, Memorabilia, History display.

Seminar for Couples Hoping to Conceive: 11 November

Waiting for Gabrielis an information afternoon for couples hoping to conceive. You’ll hear testimonies and learn about natural options which assist fertility. For more information contact Natural Fertility Services, Diocese of Parramatta catherine.bourne@parracatholic.org0400 427 605. Sunday 11 November at the IFM 1.30pm-4.00pm.

Sacred Heart Westmead Shopping Trip: 11 November

Come shopping with us on a Full Day, Fundraising Shopping Trip on Sunday 11 November 2018. Raising funds for Sacred Heart Parish Westmead. Includes: coach travel, tea & bistro lunch, lucky door & raffle prizes. Tickets: Adults $62, Seniors/Students $52, Children (5 – 17 years) $22. Tour departs: 7.00am Seven Hills Train Station & Sacred Heart Parish Westmead (14 Ralph Street). For Details, Individual or Group Bookings: 9635 9262; office@sacredheartwestmead.com.au.Bookings are essential & close: 28 October 2018

Other News

Position Vacant

Media and Community Liaison Officer – Columban Centre for Christian-Muslim Relations

More details at: www.catholicjobsonline.com.au

Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 2019: Thirsting for Justice

A wonderful opportunity for a faith formation experience for parishioners, leaders, teachers, catechists … all people in ministry and all people who would like to enrich their faith! Join this pilgrimage group to attend the Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 18-30 March 2019. Cost of pilgrimage $4350 for 12 days with some additional expenses. Please contact Lisa Bright on 9622 1125 or lbright@mqofblacktown.org.au for an information pack.

Grief to Grace – Healing the Wounds of Abuse

This isa spiritual retreat for anyone who has suffered degradation or violation through physical, emotional, sexual or spiritual abuse. The retreat will be held May 26 – 31 2019. To request an application contact Anne by emailing info@grieftograceaus.org.auor phone 0478599241. For more information visit www.grieftograce.org

Australian Catholic Historical Society Lecture: 21 October

Fr Peter McMurrich sm – Their Eminences, an éminence grise, and ruffled feathers: the sometimes rocky voyage of St Patrick’s, Church Hill, within the Archdiocese of Sydney. Visit the ACHS website www.australiancatholichistoricalsociety.com.aufor more information.

Holy Hour for Vocations: 1 November

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite YOUTH (ages 18-35) to join us for Holy Hour for Vocations on Thursday, 1 November at 7:00 pm. Join us also for pizza at 8:00pm, Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula on vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter: 16 – 18 November

Take the time to step back from everyday distractions and rediscover your relationship! 16 – 18 November at Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW. Book online at www.wwme.org.au– alternatively contact Adrian and Janet Sullivan: on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

Healing After Abortion Retreat: 16 – 18 November

Rachel’s Vineyard Ministries, Sydney offers regular healing retreats for those who have experienced an abortion. The retreat offers a sanctuary in which to renew, rebuild and redeem hearts broken by abortion in a safe, supportive, confidential and non-judgmental environment. Information and a brochure can found at: www.rachelsvineyard.org.au or call us on our confidential voicemail number 0400 092 555 or email info@rachelsvineyard.org.au.

Australian Catholic Historical Society Lecture: 18 November

Dr Charmaine Robson – In Paradise, under the sun: Francis McGarry and the rewards of missionary work in 1930s’ Alice Springs. Visit the ACHS website www.australiancatholichistoricalsociety.com.aufor more information.

Christian Meditation: 18 November

You are invited to our Christian Meditation Introduction and Renewal Days for 2018 at St Benedict’s Monastery, 121 Arcadia Rd, Arcadia on Sunday 18 November. Arrival time at the monastery is from 10am for a 10:30am start. Conclusion is around 3pm. Mass is celebrated at 2pm.

There will be presentations and periods of meditation with the opportunity of an introduction to Christian Meditation for newcomers. Bring your own picnic lunch. Tea and coffee provided. Registration is on the day. There is no set charge, a donation may be made for the monks. There may be accommodation available at the Monastery Guest House enquiries to Br Terry Cavanagh on 0438 282 318. Other enquiries to Ann Bergman 02 9498 2625 anniebergman@hotmail.com or Ann Lomas 02 9456 4775 atlomas@bigpond.com

