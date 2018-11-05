News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta News

Memorial Mass for those bereaved by suicide: 20 November

CatholicCare Western Sydney and Blue Mountains together with the Diocese of Parramatta invite those bereaved by suicide to a Mass to honour loved ones who have taken their lives. Mass will be celebrated by Fr Chris de Souza VG PP. St Oliver Plunkett Church, 35 Wigram Street, Harris Park. RSVP 16 November Ph: 02 8843 2530 or rita.chater@ccss.org.au

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 25 November

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 12.30pm at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Ordination to the Priesthood: 30 November 7:30pm

Diocese of Parramatta deacons Jessie Balorio, Jack Green, Chris del Rosario and Galbert Albino will be ordained to the priesthood by Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. All are welcome, however, due to the anticipated size of the celebration, an outside broadcast with seating will be provided in the Cathedral cloister for those wishing to attend. Parking options may be available in the carpark next to Western Sydney (Parramatta) Stadium, O’Connell Street and streets surrounding the Cathedral.



Thanksgiving and Farewell Mass: 7 December

Celebrated by Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, a thanksgiving Mass for the service of Fr Peter Confeggi as he moves into retirement, Fr Luis Herrera as he returns to Columbia and for the service of all those in ministry at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown. Fellowship after Mass. 7.30pm

St Patrick’s Church, 51-59 Allawah St Blacktown.

For catering purposes, RSVP to 9622 1125 or admin@mqofblacktown.org.au

Australian Catholic Bishops’ Conference (ACBC) News

World Day of the Poor: 18 November

18 November is the World Day of the Poor. Pope Francis is encouraging parishioners and homeless to share a meal after Mass on or around November 18.

Other News

Positions Vacant for 2019 – Family Educators

Applications are invited for the position of Family Educator based in a number of Catholic primary schools in the Sydney Archdiocese. To see locations please go to sydcatholicschools.nsw.edu.au/category/positions-vacant to see the application pack. Applications close October 22, 2018. For further information contact meredith.lemos@syd.catholic.edu.au

Worldwide Marriage Encounter: 16 – 18 November

Take the time to step back from everyday distractions and rediscover your relationship! 16 – 18 November at Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW. Book online at www.wwme.org.au – alternatively contact Adrian and Janet Sullivan: on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

Healing After Abortion Retreat: 16 – 18 November

Rachel’s Vineyard Ministries, Sydney offers regular healing retreats for those who have experienced an abortion. The retreat offers a sanctuary in which to renew, rebuild and redeem hearts broken by abortion in a safe, supportive, confidential and non-judgmental environment. Information and a brochure can found at: www.rachelsvineyard.org.au or call us on our confidential voicemail number 0400 092 555 or email info@rachelsvineyard.org.au.

Men Alive: Growing Good Men: 15-18 November

A weekend for fathers and teenage sons (13-15) at ‘Lutanda’, Yarramundi, 15 minutes south west of Richmond. An experientially-based program which encourages and enables fathers and sons to strengthen their relationship and to explore important issues of growing into manhood. www.trybooking.com/417468

Australian Catholic Historical Society Lecture: 18 November

Dr Charmaine Robson – In Paradise, under the sun: Francis McGarry and the rewards of missionary work in 1930s’ Alice Springs. Visit the ACHS website www.australiancatholichistoricalsociety.com.au for more information.

Christian Meditation: 18 November

You are invited to our Christian Meditation Introduction and Renewal Days for 2018 at St Benedict’s Monastery, 121 Arcadia Rd, Arcadia on Sunday 18 November. Arrival time at the monastery is from 10am for a 10:30am start. Conclusion is around 3pm. Mass is celebrated at 2pm.

There will be presentations and periods of meditation with the opportunity of an introduction to Christian Meditation for newcomers. Bring your own picnic lunch. Tea and coffee provided. Registration is on the day. There is no set charge, a donation may be made for the monks. There may be accommodation available at the Monastery Guest House enquiries to Br Terry Cavanagh on 0438 282 318. Other enquiries to Ann Bergman 02 9498 2625 anniebergman@hotmail.com or Ann Lomas 02 9456 4775 atlomas@bigpond.com



Reflection Day for Women – Preparing our Hearts for Advent: 24 November

As we approach the end of the year things seem to speed up around us. Don’t get caught in it, take some time out for prayer and reflection. Cost $25 BYO own lunch, tea & coffee provided. To register or for more information info@schoenstatt.org.au or Ph: 4773 8338

Holy Hour for Vocations: 6 December

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite YOUTH (ages 18-35) to join us for Holy Hour for Vocations on Thursday, 1 November at 7:00 pm. Join us also for pizza at 8:00pm, Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula on vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 2019: Thirsting for Justice

A wonderful opportunity for a faith formation experience for parishioners, leaders, teachers, catechists … all people in ministry and all people who would like to enrich their faith! Join this pilgrimage group to attend the Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 18-30 March 2019. Cost of pilgrimage $4350 for 12 days with some additional expenses. Please contact Lisa Bright on 9622 1125 or lbright@mqofblacktown.org.au for an information pack.

Grief to Grace – Healing the Wounds of Abuse

This is a spiritual retreat for anyone who has suffered degradation or violation through physical, emotional, sexual or spiritual abuse. The retreat will be held May 26 – 31 2019. To request an application contact Anne by emailinginfo@grieftograceaus.org.au or phone 0478599241. For more information visit www.grieftograce.org

