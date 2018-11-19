News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta News

Position Vacant

Chaplaincy Manager – CatholicCare Western Sydney and Blue Mountains

More details at: www.ccss.org.au

Sustaining Faith, Hope and Charity with Thanks to You

Parramatta Catholic Foundation thanks Parishioners for their kind-hearted, generous support which raised $1.2 million in the last year for vital ministry and works of Faith, Hope and Charity. Annually, the Diocese of Parramatta contributes over $3.6 million to sustain the charitable works of CatholicCare, Holy Spirit Seminary, special religious education in schools, and Ephpheta Centre for deaf and hard of hearing people. Thanks to your support, we can more widely proclaim and teach the gospel; and help, heal and serve those most in need. www.yourcatholicfoundation.org.au

The Epiphany Pilgrimage: the journey of the Magi

The Epiphany Pilgrimage is a not-for-profit event of the Diocese of Parramatta and an outreach of the Blue Mountains Deanery. Beginning at Emu Plains on 2 January 2019 and finishing 7 days later at Bell, pilgrims walk through the beautiful Blue Mountains bushland and join parishioners in daily Mass, Adoration, prayer, catechesis and fellowship.

To register for all or part of the pilgrimage, visit www.epiphanypilgrimage.org. For updates and to follow the journey see www.facebook.com/epiphanypilgrimage

Memorial Mass for those bereaved by suicide: 20 November

CatholicCare Western Sydney and Blue Mountains together with the Diocese of Parramatta invite those bereaved by suicide to a Mass to honour loved ones who have taken their lives. Mass will be celebrated by Fr Chris de Souza VG PP. St Oliver Plunkett Church, 35 Wigram Street, Harris Park. RSVP 16 November Ph: 02 8843 2530 or rita.chater@ccss.org.au

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 25 November

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 12.30pm at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Ordination to the Priesthood: 30 November

Diocese of Parramatta deacons Jessie Balorio, Jack Green, Chris del Rosario and Galbert Albino will be ordained to the priesthood by Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. All are welcome, however, due to the anticipated size of the celebration, an outside broadcast with seating will be provided in the Cathedral cloister for those wishing to attend. Parking options may be available in the carpark next to Western Sydney (Parramatta) Stadium, O’Connell Street and streets surrounding the Cathedral. Details of each ordinand’s Mass of Thanksgiving (‘First Masses’) are as follows:

Galbert – Saturday 1st December at 5.30pm at St Anthony’s, Toongabbie

Jessie – Sunday 2nd December 10:30 at St Aidan’s, Rooty Hill, Saturday 8 December at 5:30pm at Holy Family, Luddenham

Chris – Saturday 1st December at 10.00am at Our Lady of the Angels, Rouse Hill

Jack – Saturday 1st December, 12pm at St John Vianney’s, Doonside

More details here: parracatholic.org/ordinations

‘Laudato Si’ in Action’ Ecology Workshop for Parishes: 1 December

A workshop for parishioners interested in linking, learning and sharing together, sowing the seeds for a green parish. Holy Family Parish, 254 Luxford Rd, Emerton 10:30 – 12:30 (then stay for lunch if you can). For more information sue.martin@parracatholic.org To register: https://bit.ly/2Qmk9PX

Thanksgiving and Farewell Mass: 7 December

Celebrated by Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, a thanksgiving Mass for the service of Fr Peter Confeggi as he moves into retirement, Fr Luis Herrera as he returns to Columbia and for the service of all those in ministry at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown. Fellowship after Mass. 7.30pm

St Patrick’s Church, 51-59 Allawah St Blacktown. For catering purposes, RSVP to 9622 1125 or admin@mqofblacktown.org.au

Other News

Reflection Day for Women – Preparing our Hearts for Advent: 24 November

As we approach the end of the year things seem to speed up around us. Don’t get caught in it, take some time out for prayer and reflection. Cost $25 BYO own lunch, tea & coffee provided. To register or for more information info@schoenstatt.org.au or Ph: 4773 8338

St Vincent’s Westmead Old Boys Association 97th Annual Mass and Reunion: 25 November

Members of the St. Vincent’s Westmead Old Boys Association are invited to the 97th Annual Mass 11am and reunion including BBQ Lunch 12:30pm. Sacred Heart Church, 14 Ralph Street, Westmead. Enquiries Bob McDonald: 0417 214 822.

Advent Festival of Readings and Songs: 2 December

Mount St Benedict Centre is holding a festival of readings and songs that gives expression to the Advent themes of watching and waiting, expectancy and hope, helping us to ponder the coming of Christ in history, in mystery and in glory. 2 December from 3.30pm. RSVP via mtstbenedict@goodsams.org.au or 02 8752 5390.

Holy Hour for Vocations: 6 December

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite YOUTH (ages 18-35) to join us for Holy Hour for Vocations on Thursday, 1 November at 7:00 pm. Join us also for pizza at 8:00pm, Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula on vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

Australian Catholic Historical Society Lecture: 8 December

Annual Mass and Christmas Lunch at midday. Mackillop Centre, Mount Street, North Sydney. Visit the ACHS website www.australiancatholichistoricalsociety.com.au for more information.

Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 2019: Thirsting for Justice

A wonderful opportunity for a faith formation experience for parishioners, leaders, teachers, catechists … all people in ministry and all people who would like to enrich their faith! Join this pilgrimage group to attend the Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 18-30 March 2019. Cost of pilgrimage $4350 for 12 days with some additional expenses. Please contact Lisa Bright on 9622 1125 or lbright@mqofblacktown.org.au for an information pack.

Grief to Grace – Healing the Wounds of Abuse

This is a spiritual retreat for anyone who has suffered degradation or violation through physical, emotional, sexual or spiritual abuse. The retreat will be held May 26 – 31 2019. To request an application contact Anne by emailing info@grieftograceaus.org.au or phone 0478599241. For more information visit www.grieftograce.org

