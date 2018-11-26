News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta News

Positions Vacant

Chaplaincy Manager – CatholicCare Western Sydney and Blue Mountains

Sustaining Faith, Hope and Charity with Thanks to You

Parramatta Catholic Foundation thanks Parishioners for their kind-hearted, generous support which raised $1.2 million in the last year for vital ministry and works of Faith, Hope and Charity. Annually, the Diocese of Parramatta contributes over $3.6 million to sustain the charitable works of CatholicCare, Holy Spirit Seminary, special religious education in schools, and Ephpheta Centre for deaf and hard of hearing people. Thanks to your support, we can more widely proclaim and teach the gospel; and help, heal and serve those most in need. www.yourcatholicfoundation.org.au

The Epiphany Pilgrimage: the journey of the Magi

The Epiphany Pilgrimage is a not-for-profit event of the Diocese of Parramatta and an outreach of the Blue Mountains Deanery. Beginning at Emu Plains on 2 January and finishing 7 days later at Bell, pilgrims walk through the beautiful Blue Mountains bushland and join parishioners in daily Mass, Adoration, prayer, catechesis and fellowship.

To register for all or part of the pilgrimage, visit www.epiphanypilgrimage.org. For updates and to follow the journey see www.facebook.com/epiphanypilgrimage

St Anthony Relic Procession and Novena: 4 December

All are welcome to a candle light procession with the first class relic of St Anthony of Padua, ‘the Miracle Worker’ every first Tuesday at 7pm, followed by “bread blessing” and social gathering. St Anthony of Padua Church, 7-33 Aurelia Street, Toongabbie. Other Dates: 4 December (2 December), 5 February (3 February) etc

Thanksgiving and Farewell Mass: 7 December

Celebrated by Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, a thanksgiving Mass for the service of Fr Peter Confeggi as he moves into retirement, Fr Luis Herrera as he returns to Columbia and for the service of all those in ministry at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown. Fellowship after Mass. 7.30pm, St Patrick’s Church, 51-59 Allawah St Blacktown. For catering purposes, RSVP to 9622 1125 or admin@mqofblacktown.org.au

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 9 December

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 12.30pm at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Christmas at St Finbars, Glenbrook: 16 December

Music and Readings for Christmas, a major outreach celebration at St Finbar’s Catholic Church, Glenbrook, will take place on Sunday 16th December. This includes St Finbar’s organ played by Amy Johansen with opening and closing prayers by Father Jolly. Service commences at 7.30pm. 46 Levy Street, Glenbrook. There will be a request for donations ($15/$35 Families). For more information please call 02 4758 6067.

Concert at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta: 17 December

Australian Brandenburg Orchestra Concert. Tickets via www.brandenburg.com.au/ – More details at: https://stpatscathedral.com.au

Other News

Advent Festival of Readings and Songs: 2 December

Mount St Benedict Centre is holding a festival of readings and songs that gives expression to the Advent themes of watching and waiting, expectancy and hope, helping us to ponder the coming of Christ in history, in mystery and in glory. 2 December from 3.30pm. RSVP via mtstbenedict@goodsams.org.au or 02 8752 5390.

Holy Hour for Vocations: 6 December

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite YOUTH (ages 18-35) to join us for Holy Hour for Vocations on Thursday, 1 November at 7:00 pm. Join us also for pizza at 8:00pm, Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula on vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

Australian Catholic Historical Society Lecture: 8 December

Annual Mass and Christmas Lunch at midday. Mackillop Centre, Mount Street, North Sydney. Visit the ACHS website www.australiancatholichistoricalsociety.com.au for more information.

Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 2019: Thirsting for Justice

A wonderful opportunity for a faith formation experience for parishioners, leaders, teachers, catechists … all people in ministry and all people who would like to enrich their faith! Join this pilgrimage group to attend the Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 18-30 March 2019. Cost of pilgrimage $4350 for 12 days with some additional expenses. Please contact Lisa Bright on 9622 1125 or lbright@mqofblacktown.org.au for an information pack.

Grief to Grace – Healing the Wounds of Abuse

This is a spiritual retreat for anyone who has suffered degradation or violation through physical, emotional, sexual or spiritual abuse. The retreat will be held May 26 – 31 2019. To request an application contact Anne by emailing info@grieftograceaus.org.au or phone 0478599241. For more information visit www.grieftograce.org

