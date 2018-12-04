News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta News

Christmas 2018 Mass Times

Christmas Mass and Reconciliation times across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains can be found by visiting: www.parracatholic.org

Bishop’s Christmas Appeal for Homeless Young Mothers in our Diocese

CatholicCare’s Houses to Homes service, supported by Parramatta Catholic Foundation, gives hope, help, compassion, care and shelter to homeless young mums who have nowhere and nobody else to turn to. Your compassionate gifts and prayers will support the shelter, independent living and parenting skills programs that homeless mums desperately need. Please give generously via the appeal envelopes on the pews or online at yourcatholicfoundation.org.au/appeal – thank you.

The Epiphany Pilgrimage: the journey of the Magi

The Epiphany Pilgrimage is a not-for-profit event of the Diocese of Parramatta and an outreach of the Blue Mountains Deanery. Beginning at Emu Plains on 2 January and finishing 7 days later at Bell, pilgrims walk through the beautiful Blue Mountains bushland and join parishioners in daily Mass, Adoration, prayer, catechesis and fellowship. To register for all or part of the pilgrimage, visit www.epiphanypilgrimage.org. For updates and to follow the journey see www.facebook.com/epiphanypilgrimage

Family Christmas celebration in Marsden Park: 14 December

All Welcome! Join our Catholic Faith community, in conjunction with St Luke’s Catholic College, on Friday 14 December 6.00pm – 8.00pm for Christmas Carols and a Nativity play. There will be LIVE animals, BBQ food and drinks available for purchase, and a possible visit from Santa (if he’s not too busy!) Entry via Frontier Avenue carpark. For further details email: marsdenpark@parracatholic.org

Christmas at St Finbar’s Parish, Glenbrook: 16 December

Music and Readings for Christmas, a major outreach celebration at St Finbar’s Catholic Church, Glenbrook, will take place on Sunday 16th December. This includes St Finbar’s organ played by Amy Johansen with opening and closing prayers by Father Jolly. Service commences at 7.30pm. 46 Levy Street, Glenbrook. There will be a request for donations ($15/$35 Families). For more information please call 02 4758 6067.

Concert at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta: 17 December

Australian Brandenburg Orchestra Concert. Tickets via www.brandenburg.com.au – more details at: stpatscathedral.com.au

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 23 December

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 12.30pm at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Other News

Feast of the Holy Family: 29 December

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite family and youth (age 18-35) to join us for a Celebration Vigil for the Feast of the Holy Family. Saturday 29 December 2018 at 3:00pm. Join us also for pizza at 5:30pm. 116-132 Quakers Road, Marayong. RSVP to Sr Paula by 27 December via vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

Walk the Camino Portugués

Walk the Camino Portugués. Catholic Mission are holding 17-day Pilgrimages: Lisbon, Fatima, Porto, Santiago de Compostela. Two pilgrimages: May 2019 and June 2019. Small group led by Sr Veronica OP, (0451 387 906). See https://www.catholicmission.org.au/get-involved/immersions/camino-portugues

Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 2019: Thirsting for Justice

A wonderful opportunity for a faith formation experience for parishioners, leaders, teachers, catechists … all people in ministry and all people who would like to enrich their faith! Join this pilgrimage group to attend the Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 18-30 March 2019. Cost of pilgrimage $4350 for 12 days with some additional expenses. Please contact Lisa Bright on 9622 1125 or lbright@mqofblacktown.org.au for an information pack.

Grief to Grace – Healing the Wounds of Abuse

This is a spiritual retreat for anyone who has suffered degradation or violation through physical, emotional, sexual or spiritual abuse. The retreat will be held May 26 – 31 2019. To request an application contact Anne by emailing info@grieftograceaus.org.au or phone 0478599241. For more information visit www.grieftograce.org

For more events please go to: http://parracatholic.org/events/

