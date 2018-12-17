News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta News

Christmas 2018 Mass Times

Christmas Mass and Reconciliation times across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains can be found by visiting: www.parracatholic.org

Thank You for Showing the Compassionate Face of Christ to Homeless Young Mothers and children in crisis

Bishop Vincent, Parramatta Catholic Foundation, CatholicCare and Houses to Homes thank you for supporting the Bishop’s Christmas Appeal. Thanks to your kind-hearted generosity, Houses to Homes can provide more homeless mothers with the shelter, support, independent living and parenting skills programs they desperately need.

Please pray for the well-being of all mothers and children in Houses to Homes’ care. If you haven’t had a chance to donate, please visit yourcatholicfoundation.org.au/appeal

Feast of the Holy Innocents: 28 December

Feast of the Holy Innocents will be held on Friday 28 December 2018 at Our Lady of the Rosary, Kellyville (8 Diana Avenue). Starting with Holy Mass at 11am in the parish church followed by a procession to the Franciscan Shrine of the Holy Innocents, 8 Greyfriar Place, Kellyville. Lunch available. Please bring a plate to share. Enquiries: 02 9629 2595.

Time is running out for Plenary Council 2020

Submissions to Plenary Council 2020 close on Ash Wednesday, 6 March 2019.

YOUR voice matters! Make a personal submission now or join a small group. Our question is for everyone: “What you think God is asking of us in Australia at this time?” To make a submission or to find out more visit: https://parracatholic.org/haveyoursayplenary2020/

The Epiphany Pilgrimage: the journey of the Magi

The Epiphany Pilgrimage is a not-for-profit event of the Diocese of Parramatta and an outreach of the Blue Mountains Deanery. Beginning at Emu Plains on 2 January and finishing 7 days later at Bell, pilgrims walk through the beautiful Blue Mountains bushland and join parishioners in daily Mass, Adoration, prayer, catechesis and fellowship.

To register for all or part of the pilgrimage, visit www.epiphanypilgrimage.org. For updates and to follow the journey see www.facebook.com/epiphanypilgrimage

St Patrick’s Gift Shop

St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta is bringing Christmas cheer by opening an on-site gift shop. Opening hours will be 10am – 3pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. For more information visit: https://stpatscathedral.com.au/

St Mary of the Cross MacKillop Parish, Upper Blue Mountains

We will be celebrating two special Masses early next year:

Sunday 20 January Santo Niño holy Mass and celebration according to the Filipino tradition (English language). The Mass will take place at St Canice’s Church, Katoomba at 12.00 pm, followed by refreshments. All are welcome.

Sunday 10 February Holy Mass in Spanish. The Mass will take place at St Canice’s Church, Katoomba at 12.00 pm, followed by refreshments. All are welcome.

Other News

Feast of the Holy Family: 29 December

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite family and youth (age 18-35) to join us for a Celebration Vigil for the Feast of the Holy Family. Saturday 29 December 2018 at 3:00pm. Join us also for pizza at 5:30pm. 116-132 Quakers Road, Marayong. RSVP to Sr Paula by 27 December via vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

Walk the Camino Portugués

Walk the Camino Portugués. Catholic Mission are holding 17-day Pilgrimages: Lisbon, Fatima, Porto, Santiago de Compostela. Two pilgrimages: May 2019 and June 2019. Small group led by Sr Veronica OP, (0451 387 906). See https://www.catholicmission.org.au/get-involved/immersions/camino-portugues

NAPPA Conference 2019

The NAPPA Conference will be held on Tuesday 26 February 2019. You can register via this link: www.nappa2019.wixsite.com/conference or contact Tanya Quinn on 02 8838 3441.

Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 2019: Thirsting for Justice

A wonderful opportunity for a faith formation experience for parishioners, leaders, teachers, catechists … all people in ministry and all people who would like to enrich their faith! Join this pilgrimage group to attend the Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 18-30 March 2019. Cost of pilgrimage $4350 for 12 days with some additional expenses. Please contact Lisa Bright on 9622 1125 or lbright@mqofblacktown.org.au for an information pack.

Grief to Grace – Healing the Wounds of Abuse

This is a spiritual retreat for anyone who has suffered degradation or violation through physical, emotional, sexual or spiritual abuse. The retreat will be held May 26 – 31 2019. To request an application contact Anne by emailing info@grieftograceaus.org.au or phone 0478599241. For more information visit www.grieftograce.org

For more events please go to: http://parracatholic.org/events/

