News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta News

Position Vacant

Parish Office Manager (Part-Time) – Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Greystanes

More details at: www.olqp.org.au

Head of Social Services Operations – CatholicCare Social Services

More details at: www.ccss.org.au

Follow our pilgrims attending World Youth Day Panama!

The Diocese’s World Youth Day 2019 will take place 15 January to 1 February 2019. The Diocese of Parramatta has 171 pilgrims attending. Please remember pray for the pilgrims Follow the pilgrim’s progress online at parrawyd.org

Time is running out for Plenary Council 2020

Submissions to Plenary Council 2020 close on Ash Wednesday, 6 March 2019. YOUR voice matters! Make a personal submission now or join a small group. Our question is for everyone: “What you think God is asking of us in Australia at this time?” To make a submission or to find out more visit: parracatholic.org/haveyoursayplenary2020/

St Patrick’s Gift Shop

St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta is bringing Christmas cheer by opening an on-site gift shop. Opening hours will be 10am – 3pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. For more information visit: stpatscathedral.com.au

World Youth Day In-Sync: 27 January

Catholic Youth Parramatta and the St Patrick’s Cathedral Community invite families, friends and supporters of the Panama pilgrims to WYD2019 IN-SYNC. Sunday 27 January, 6pm Mass followed by food, music and original video footage from pilgrims in Panama. 1 Marist Place, Parramatta. RSVP by 22 January, Fr Paul Roberts connect@ifm.org.au or 9296 6369.

St Mary of the Cross MacKillop Parish, Upper Blue Mountains: 10 February

We will be celebrating a special Mass on Sunday 10 February in Spanish. The Mass will take place at St Canice’s Church, Katoomba at 12.00 pm, followed by refreshments. All are welcome.

Catholic Charismatic Renewal: 15-17 February

Catholic Charismatic Renewal in the Diocese of Parramatta is holding a “Restoring Reverence” event. From Friday 15 – Sunday 17 February at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 7 Grantham Road, Seven Hills. Further information can be obtained on 0404 093 118 or 0425 607 227. Entry by donation, Children’s Ministry available, coffee and tea provided, BYO lunch.

Bereavement Support Program: 21 February – 16 May

CatholicCare Solo Parent Services is commencing a Bereavement Support Program for men or women whose spouse or partner have died. The program will be run at Holy Spirit Parish, St Clair (5 Todd Row, St Clair) on Thursdays fortnightly from 10am to 12 midday in the Pioneers Room of the Parish, commencing 21 February to 16 May. To secure a place on this program please ring the Parish on 02 9670 8222 or email to stclair@parracatholic.org

Ordination to the Diaconate: 22 February

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, will be the principal celebrant for the Mass of Ordination to the Diaconate of Roque Dias, John Cinya, Thong Nguyen and Roderick Pirotta on Friday 22 February at 7.00pm. The ordination will take place at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. Refreshments to follow.

Other News

National Church Architecture Symposium: 6-8 February

The National Liturgical Architecture and Art Council and Australian Catholic University Centre for Liturgy are hosting a symposium on Catholic liturgical cultural heritage. It will provide you with an opportunity to consider the history, heritage value, liturgical suitability and merit of Australian Church architecture and art. Keynote addresses will be presented by British architecture historian, author and heritage expert, Sophie Andreae and leading American liturgical design consultant Richard S. Vosko. Details at acu.edu.au

Holy Hour for Vocations: 7 February

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite youth (ages 18-35) to join us for Holy Hour for Vocations. Thursday 7 February from 7:00pm. Join us also for a meal at 8:00pm. Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP to Sr Paula via vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

Council for Australian Catholic Women: 22-24 February

The Council for Australian Catholic Women warmly invite you to join us on 22-24 February in Adelaide for our 2019 Colloquium. Everyone is welcome to attend the Colloquium and we hope women from across Australia will attend this important event. Details at cacwcolloquium.org.au.

NAPPA Conference 2019: 26 February

The NAPPA Conference will be held on Tuesday 26 February 2019. You can register via this link: www.nappa2019.wixsite.com/conference or contact Tanya Quinn on 02 8838 3441.

Walk the Camino Portugués

Walk the Camino Portugués. Catholic Mission are holding 17-day Pilgrimages: Lisbon, Fatima, Porto, Santiago de Compostela. Two pilgrimages: May 2019 and June 2019. Small group led by Sr Veronica OP, (0451 387 906). See www.catholicmission.org.au/get-involved/immersions/camino-portugues

Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 2019: Thirsting for Justice

A wonderful opportunity for a faith formation experience for parishioners, leaders, teachers, catechists and all people in ministry and all people who would like to enrich their faith! Join this pilgrimage group to attend the Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 18-30 March 2019. Cost of pilgrimage $4350 for 12 days with some additional expenses. Please contact Lisa Bright on 9622 1125 or lbright@mqofblacktown.org.au for an information pack.

Grief to Grace – Healing the Wounds of Abuse

This is a spiritual retreat for anyone who has suffered degradation or violation through physical, emotional, sexual or spiritual abuse. The retreat will be held May 26 – 31 2019. To request an application contact Anne by emailing info@grieftograceaus.org.au or phone 0478599241. For more information visit www.grieftograce.org

For more events please go to: parracatholic.org/events

Please note, some of these notices have been provided to the Diocese of Parramatta, with the request they be made available to parishes and parishioners. The Diocese of Parramatta makes these notices available for information purposes only and does not expressly endorse any of this material, unless otherwise specified. The Diocese of Parramatta cannot be held responsible for any inaccurate or defamatory content.