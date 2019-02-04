News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta Notices

Position Vacant

Head of Social Services Operations – CatholicCare Social Services

More details at: www.ccss.org.au

Communion to the Sick at Blacktown Hospital



We urgently require people to take Holy Communion to patients in Blacktown Hospital on Sundays. Volunteers are currently rostered on every second month (6 times annually). Distribution of Communion takes about 2 to 3 hours. Security checks required and carpark access available. Extraordinary Ministers of the Eucharist who can help with this important ministry please contact Deacon George Bryan at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish Blacktown either via the parish office or via at George.Bryan@parracatholic.org

Time is running out for Plenary Council 2020

Submissions to Plenary Council 2020 close on Ash Wednesday, 6 March 2019. YOUR voice matters! Make a personal submission now or join a small group. Our question is for everyone: “What you think God is asking of us in Australia at this time?” To make a submission or to find out more visit: parracatholic.org/haveyoursayplenary2020/

St Patrick’s Gift Shop

St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta is bringing Christmas cheer by opening an on-site gift shop. Opening hours will be 10am – 3pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. For more information visit: stpatscathedral.com.au

IFM Reflective Ministry Program

Are you serving in and through Catholic communities? The Reflective Ministry program offered by the Institute for Mission is a great opportunity to learn and explore ideas of pastoral theology to benefit you and those you serve – and it’s now open for registration. Visit www.ifm.org.au/reflectiveministry for more information and to register online or call 02 9296 6369 to talk to our friendly team.

Pilgrimage to the Holy Land

Pilgrimage to the Holy Lands of Jordan and Israel, escorted by Father Peter Blayney, Parish Priest, St Patrick’s Guildford, 30th October – 13th November 2019. Organised by Olive Tree Travel (Melbourne). For details of itinerary, cost etc., please contact the Parish Secretary, Guildford, on 9632 2672 or patricksguilford@bigpond.com or Olive Tree Travel on 03 8488 9696.

Red Mass: 13 February

St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta will be hosting the Red Mass on Wednesday 13 February at 7:30pm. This Mass is held in thanksgiving for the work of those who serve the law and is also an opportunity to reaffirm a commitment to justice and faith. The colour red refers to the vestments worn by the celebrants to signify the Holy Spirit. All are welcome.

Catholic Charismatic Renewal: 15-17 February

Catholic Charismatic Renewal in the Diocese of Parramatta is holding a “Restoring Reverence” event. From Friday 15 – Sunday 17 February at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 7 Grantham Road, Seven Hills. Further information can be obtained on 0404 093 118 or 0425 607 227. Entry by donation, Children’s Ministry available, coffee and tea provided, BYO lunch.

Bereavement Support Program: 21 February – 16 May

CatholicCare Solo Parent Services is commencing a Bereavement Support Program for men or women whose spouse or partner have died. The program will be run at Holy Spirit Parish, St Clair (5 Todd Row, St Clair) on Thursdays fortnightly from 10am to 12 midday in the Pioneers Room of the Parish, commencing 21 February to 16 May. To secure a place on this program please ring the Parish on 02 9670 8222 or email to stclair@parracatholic.org

Ordination to the Diaconate: 22 February

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, will be the principal celebrant for the Mass of Ordination to the Diaconate of Roque Dias, John Cinya, Thong Nguyen and Roderick Pirotta on Friday 22 February at 7.30pm. The ordination will take place at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. Refreshments to follow.

Bishop’s Lenten Appeal: 23-24 February

The Ephpheta Centre, supported by the Parramatta Catholic Foundation, gives hope, compassion, connectivity and care to the deaf and hard of hearing. Your kind-hearted support will provide chaplaincy and pastoral care for the vulnerable and isolated, in homes, hospitals, prison and aged-care facilities. Please be a channel of hope and give generously via the Appeal envelopes or online at yourcatholicfoundation.org.au/appeal.

Other Notices

Volunteer Bus Driver

St Joseph’s Hospital, Normanby Road, Auburn needs a volunteer to drive a 24-seat Rosa Mitsubishi bus each Tuesday and on the third Wednesday of each month. If you possess or are willing to obtain an NSW Light Rigid Driver’s License, please discuss this rewarding opportunity with John Butler on 9749 0317 or 0438 327 463.

Healing after Abortion

Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat offers a sanctuary in which to renew, rebuild and redeem hearts broken by abortion in a safe, supportive, confidential and non-judgmental environment. Rachel’s Vineyard offers a confidential voicemail number: 0400 092 555 or email info@rachelsvineyard.org.au. The retreats for 2019 will be held at Varroville, NSW on April 5-7 and Oct 25-27. Brochures are in the church or see the website: www.rachelsvineyard.org.au

Christian Meditation: 17 February

Christian Meditation Introduction and Renewal Day at St Benedict’s

Monastery,121 Arcadia Rd, Arcadia. 10am registration, 3pm conclusion.

Presentations, Introduction to Meditation, Mass, Book Display, BYO picnic lunch, tea and coffee provided. No charge for day, donations gratefully accepted. Contact Br Terry: 0438 282 318 for possible accommodation at monastery guest house. Other enquires Ann Bergman: anniebergman@hotmail.com or Ann Lomas: atlomas@bigpond.com or 9653 2637.

Council for Australian Catholic Women: 22-24 February

The Council for Australian Catholic Women warmly invite you to join us on 22-24 February in Adelaide for our 2019 Colloquium. Everyone is welcome to attend the Colloquium and we hope women from across Australia will attend this important event. Details at cacwcolloquium.org.au.

NAPPA Conference 2019: 26 February

The NAPPA Conference will be held on Tuesday 26 February 2019. You can register via this link: www.nappa2019.wixsite.com/conference or contact Tanya Quinn on 02 8838 3441.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend: 26-28 April

This is a marriage enrichment experience for married couples – set in peaceful, picturesque surroundings, away from the distractions of everyday life. During the weekend, couples have a unique opportunity to reconnect, rekindle and refresh their relationship. Take time out of your busy schedule, to invest in your most precious asset – your marriage! 26-28 April at Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW. Bookings at www.wwme.org.au or Adrian and Janet Sullivan on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

Walk the Camino Portugués

Walk the Camino Portugués. Catholic Mission are holding 17-day Pilgrimages: Lisbon, Fatima, Porto, Santiago de Compostela. Two pilgrimages: May 2019 and June 2019. Small group led by Sr Veronica OP, (0451 387 906). See www.catholicmission.org.au/get-involved/immersions/camino-portugues

Grief to Grace – Healing the Wounds of Abuse

This is a spiritual retreat for anyone who has suffered degradation or violation through physical, emotional, sexual or spiritual abuse. The retreat will be held May 26 – 31 2019. To request an application contact Anne by emailing info@grieftograceaus.org.au or phone 0478599241. For more information visit www.grieftograce.org

For more events please go to: parracatholic.org/events

