News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta Notices

Communion to the Sick at Blacktown Hospital



We urgently require people to take Holy Communion to patients in Blacktown Hospital on Sundays. Volunteers are currently rostered on every second month (6 times annually). Distribution of Communion takes about 2 to 3 hours. Security checks required and carpark access available. Extraordinary Ministers of the Eucharist who can help with this important ministry please contact Deacon George Bryan at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish Blacktown either via the parish office or via at George.Bryan@parracatholic.org

Time is running out for Plenary Council 2020

Submissions to Plenary Council 2020 close on Ash Wednesday, 6 March 2019. YOUR voice matters! Make a personal submission now or join a small group. Our question is for everyone: “What you think God is asking of us in Australia at this time?” To make a submission or to find out more visit: parracatholic.org/haveyoursayplenary2020/

St Patrick’s Gift Shop

St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta is bringing Christmas cheer by opening an on-site gift shop. Opening hours will be 10am – 3pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. For more information visit: stpatscathedral.com.au

IFM Reflective Ministry Program

Are you serving in and through Catholic communities? The Reflective Ministry program offered by the Institute for Mission is a great opportunity to learn and explore ideas of pastoral theology to benefit you and those you serve – and it’s now open for registration. Visit www.ifm.org.au/reflectiveministry for more information and to register online or call 02 9296 6369 to talk to our friendly team.

Pilgrimage to the Holy Land

Pilgrimage to the Holy Lands of Jordan and Israel, escorted by Father Peter Blayney, Parish Priest, St Patrick’s Guildford, 30 October – 13 November 2019. Organised by Olive Tree Travel (Melbourne). For details of itinerary, cost etc., please contact the Parish Secretary, Guildford, on 9632 2672 or patricksguilford@bigpond.com or Olive Tree Travel on 03 8488 9696.

Bereavement Support Program: 21 February – 16 May

CatholicCare Solo Parent Services is commencing a Bereavement Support Program for men or women whose spouse or partner have died. The program will be run at Holy Spirit Parish, St Clair (5 Todd Row, St Clair) on Thursdays fortnightly from 10am to 12 midday in the Pioneers Room of the Parish, commencing 21 February to 16 May. To secure a place on this program please ring the Parish on 02 9670 8222 or email to stclair@parracatholic.org

Ordination to the Diaconate: 22 February

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, will be the principal celebrant for the Mass of Ordination to the Diaconate of Roque Dias, John Cinya, Thong Nguyen and Roderick Pirotta on Friday 22 February at 7.30pm. The ordination will take place at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. Refreshments to follow.

LIFTED Live featuring Fr Rob Galea: 22 February

All are welcome to attend LIFTED Live featuring Fr Rob Galea. To be held on Friday 22 February from 7:30pm-10pm at the Evan Theatre, Penrith Panthers. $5 entry fee. Join Catholic Youth Parramatta, the LIFTED team and very special guest Fr Rob Galea for an energetic, exciting, life-giving, and inspirational evening to launch 2019!

Bishop’s Lenten Appeal: 23-24 February

The Ephpheta Centre, supported by the Parramatta Catholic Foundation, gives hope, compassion, connectivity and care to the deaf and hard of hearing. Your kind-hearted support will provide chaplaincy and pastoral care for the vulnerable and isolated, in homes, hospitals, prison and aged-care facilities. Please be a channel of hope and give generously via the Appeal envelopes or online at yourcatholicfoundation.org.au/appeal.

Fertility Awareness Evening: 12 March

Abnormalities in a woman’s menstrual cycle can indicate underlying health issues. Hear about how irregularities to a normal cycle can be addressed and how an awareness of a regular cycle is a sign of good health. You’re warmly welcomed to attend this free event. This topic is of interest to women of all ages. For further information please contact Catherine on 02 8838 3460 or 0400 427 605 catherine.bourne@parracatholic.org and www.parralmf.org.au/nfs

Other Notices

Volunteer Bus Driver

St Joseph’s Hospital, Normanby Road, Auburn needs a volunteer to drive a 24-seat Rosa Mitsubishi bus each Tuesday and on the third Wednesday of each month. If you possess or are willing to obtain an NSW Light Rigid Driver’s License, please discuss this rewarding opportunity with John Butler on 9749 0317 or 0438 327 463.

Healing after Abortion

Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat offers a sanctuary in which to renew, rebuild and redeem hearts broken by abortion in a safe, supportive, confidential and non-judgmental environment. Rachel’s Vineyard offers a confidential voicemail number: 0400 092 555 or email info@rachelsvineyard.org.au. The retreats for 2019 will be held at Varroville, NSW on April 5-7 and Oct 25-27. Brochures are in the church or see the website: www.rachelsvineyard.org.au

Council for Australian Catholic Women: 22-24 February

The Council for Australian Catholic Women warmly invite you to join us on 22-24 February in Adelaide for our 2019 Colloquium. Everyone is welcome to attend the Colloquium and we hope women from across Australia will attend this important event. Details at cacwcolloquium.org.au.

NAPPA Conference 2019: 26 February

The NAPPA Conference will be held on Tuesday 26 February 2019. You can register via this link: www.nappa2019.wixsite.com/conference or contact Tanya Quinn on 02 8838 3441.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend: 26-28 April

This is a marriage enrichment experience for married couples – set in peaceful, picturesque surroundings, away from the distractions of everyday life. During the weekend, couples have a unique opportunity to reconnect, rekindle and refresh their relationship. Take time out of your busy schedule, to invest in your most precious asset – your marriage! 26-28 April at Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW. Bookings at www.wwme.org.au or Adrian and Janet Sullivan on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

Mount St Benedict: 9 March

Mount St Benedict Centre invites you to the last ever Lenten Reflection day prior to the closure of the Centre. The day will include input, time for reflection and conversation on scripture and the themes of Lent in conversation with contemporary issues and spirituality. Saturday 9 March 10am-3pm. Facilitators Sr Catherine McCahill sgs and Sr Patty Fawkner sgs. For information and RSVP mtstbenedict@goodsams.org.au or 02 8752 5390.

Walk the Camino Portugués

Walk the Camino Portugués. Catholic Mission are holding 17-day Pilgrimages: Lisbon, Fatima, Porto, Santiago de Compostela. Two pilgrimages: May 2019 and June 2019. Small group led by Sr Veronica OP, (0451 387 906). See www.catholicmission.org.au/get-involved/immersions/camino-portugues

For more events please go to: parracatholic.org/events

Please note, some of these notices have been provided to the Diocese of Parramatta, with the request they be made available to parishes and parishioners. The Diocese of Parramatta makes these notices available for information purposes only and does not expressly endorse any of this material, unless otherwise specified. The Diocese of Parramatta cannot be held responsible for any inaccurate or defamatory content.