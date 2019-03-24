News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Web developer/programmer – Diocese of Parramatta

Pastoral Planning Officer – Diocese of Parramatta

Project Manager – Diocese of Parramatta

Risk Officer – Diocese of Parramatta

Parish Secretary – Merrylands Parish

More details at: parracatholic.org/employment

Transition Housing Worker – CatholicCare Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains

More details at: ccss.org.au

Join St Patrick’s Cathedral Choir

St Patrick’s Cathedral Choir, Parramatta is recruiting singers! This is an exciting opportunity to join a group of highly talented musicians. Choral scholarships are also available to singers who demonstrate advanced vocal skills and musical leadership qualities. For further information visit stpatscathedral.com.au/music or contact the Music Director, Bernard Kirkpatrick on 0430 431 884.

Volunteers Urgently Needed for Visiting Residents of Aged Care Facility

Are you interested in visiting an elderly person in a nursing home who has no or very few visitors? This service is organised through CatholicCare. You would visit on average once every two weeks with CatholicCare providing training and other support. After talking with you about your interests, we will match you with a resident in a nursing home within approximately 10km of your home. The visit is entirely within the nursing home – you do not take the person on outings or shopping etc. For more information, contact Deb Woolacott on 0418 114 055 or deb.woolacott@ccss.org.au.

Communion to the Sick at Blacktown Hospital

We urgently require people to take Holy Communion to patients in Blacktown Hospital on Sundays. Volunteers are currently rostered on every second month (6 times annually). Distribution of Communion takes about 2 to 3 hours. Security checks required and carpark access available. Extraordinary Ministers of the Eucharist who can help with this important ministry please contact Deacon George Bryan at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish Blacktown either via the parish office or via at George.Bryan@parracatholic.org

Bishop’s Lenten Appeal

The Ephpheta Centre, supported by the Parramatta Catholic Foundation, gives hope, compassion, connectivity and care to the deaf and hard of hearing. Your kind-hearted support will provide chaplaincy and pastoral care for the vulnerable and isolated, in homes, hospitals, prison and aged-care facilities. Please be a channel of hope and give generously via the Appeal envelopes or online at yourcatholicfoundation.org.au/appeal.

OLN Celebrates 90 years: 6 April

Our Lady of the Nativity Catholic Community, Lawson will celebrate with a “Back to Lawson 90th Anniversary Ball” on Saturday 6 April from 6 pm. Tickets $45 per person, contact Mary McKenna 0439 267 691.

OLN Celebrates 90 years: 7 April

Bishop Vincent will concelebrate Mass at 10am for the 90th Anniversary of the Consecration of Our Lady of the Nativity Church on Sunday 7 April. Priests, religious, ex-students, boarders, teachers and past parishioners are all welcome. Following Mass, a morning tea and photographic history display will be held in the School Hall. Enquiries parish office (Wed, Thurs, Fri) 02 4759 1034 or olon3@bigpond.com.

Palm Sunday Procession: 14 April

The annual Palm Sunday procession is on again. Process with Bishop Vincent from Parramatta Town Hall to St Patrick’s Cathedral for a World Youth Day Mass and Event on Palm Sunday. Starting at 5:20pm. Register at: parracatholic.org/cyp

Good Friday Night Walk: 19 April

Join over 1,500 youth and young adults on Good Friday from 10pm on one of two overnight ‘routes of reflection’ from either Guildford Parish or Blacktown Parish, through five parishes to St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. Registrations are mandatory. More details at: parracatholic.org/cyp

Director of Communications – Diocese of Broken Bay

More details at: bbcatholic.org.au

JRS Foodbank

The Jesuit Refugee Service’s foodbank provides much needed fresh food, non-perishable items, and toiletries to over 350 individuals and families every month. We invite you to join our Lenten Foodbank Appeal: “6 weeks of Lent- Give 6 Things”. JRS have identified six staple items that are most frequently requested, and we are encouraging parishioners to bring one designated item to their parish each week over Lent. Contact 02 9098 9336 or kim.smith@jrs.org.au for more information.

Healing after Abortion

Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat offers a sanctuary in which to renew, rebuild and redeem hearts broken by abortion in a safe, supportive, confidential and non-judgmental environment. Rachel’s Vineyard offers a confidential voicemail number: 0400 092 555 or email info@rachelsvineyard.org.au. The retreats for 2019 will be held at Varroville, NSW on April 5-7 and Oct 25-27. Brochures are in the church or see the website: www.rachelsvineyard.org.au

Holy Hour for Vocations: 4 April

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite families and youth (ages 18-35) to join us for Holy Hour for Vocations. Thursday 4 April 2019 at 7.00pm. Join us also for the meal at 8.00pm. The Good Shepherd Church, 130-136 Hyatts Rd, Plumpton NSW 2761. RSVP to Sr Paula on vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

Light to the Nations (LTTN) 2019: 18 – 21 April

LTTN is an Easter Pilgrimage event held biannually for Catholics (singles and families) aged 16+. Camp under the open skies with 1,000 other young people as we celebrate the Easter Triduum. Held in the grounds of Chevalier College, Bowral NSW from 18-21 April 2019. Visit www.lttn.org.au for more information and register today. Contact info@lttn.org.au or ring 0432 228 250.

Vocation Discernment for Young Women: 23 April

A vocation discernment day for women aged 16-29 will be held at Mt Schoenstatt. The theme will be ‘Here I Am, the Servant of the Lord’ (Luke 1:38). Where is it that God wants me to serve His kingdom on earth? Find answers to this question on 23 April from 10am-4pm. Venue: Mt Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Rd., Mulgoa. RSVP: 17 April to Sr Luka 0439 537 843 or srmluka@schoenstatt.org.au.

Disciples School of Mission: 23 – 28 April

Are you aged between 18-40 and searching for an adventure in 2019? If so, then join us for Disciples School of Mission. This five live in school calls young people from across Australia and beyond to be equipped for youth ministry and evangelisation. Short term missions available to PNG, Indonesia, Townsville, Port Pirie, Darwin and back into your own parish. Be renewed in your own faith, equipped for mission/youth ministry and formed in the Catholic faith – you won’t regret it – it’s an adventure! for more info therese.mgl@gmail.com

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend: 26 – 28 April

This is a marriage enrichment experience for married couples – set in peaceful, picturesque surroundings, away from the distractions of everyday life. During the weekend, couples have a unique opportunity to reconnect, rekindle and refresh their relationship. Take time out of your busy schedule, to invest in your most precious asset – your marriage! 26-28 April at Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW. Bookings at www.wwme.org.au or Adrian and Janet Sullivan on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

Women in Leadership: 4 – 7 July

The Benedictine Abbey, Jamberoo invites women of any age and any experience in formal leadership positions, and for those who exercise leadership without a formal title in business, schools, homes, offices, parishes, anywhere to the Women in Leadership workshop. The aim is to support women to explore their unique gifts – as people, as women and as leaders. 4-7 July. 02 4236 0533 or cottageretreats@jamberooabbey.org.au for more information.

