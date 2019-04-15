News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Happy Easter from Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv and the Diocese of Parramatta.

Join St Patrick’s Cathedral Choir

St Patrick’s Cathedral Choir, Parramatta is recruiting singers! This is an exciting opportunity to join a group of highly talented musicians. Choral scholarships are also available to singers who demonstrate advanced vocal skills and musical leadership qualities. For further information visit stpatscathedral.com.au/music or contact the Music Director, Bernard Kirkpatrick on 0430 431 884.

Bishop’s Lenten Appeal

The Ephpheta Centre, supported by the Parramatta Catholic Foundation, gives hope, compassion, connectivity and care to the deaf and hard of hearing. Your kind-hearted support will provide chaplaincy and pastoral care for the vulnerable and isolated, in homes, hospitals, prison and aged-care facilities. Please be a channel of hope and give generously via the Appeal envelopes or online at yourcatholicfoundation.org.au/appeal.

IFM Workshop: 24 April

The second half of life enrichment at the Institute for Mission offers an encouraging workshop for men and women who are over 50 years of age “From Invisible to Invincible – Embracing God’s gift of years.” Held on 24 April from 10am to 1pm and 1 May from 6pm to 9pm. Registration and questions welcome to Sr Grace 02 9296 6369 or grace.roclawska@ifm.org.au.

Inspire Women’s Afternoon Tea: 27 April

Inspire Women’s Afternoon Tea at Holy Spirit Parish St Clair on Saturday 27 April at 5 Todd Row St Clair. 2.45pm for a 3pm start. Cost: Free (donations welcome). Bring a plate to share. Special guest speaker: Rosemary Downes from The Catholic Guy Ministry. Come and enjoy the company of like-minded women and challenge yourself as a mother, daughter, sister and friend. Enquiries admin@holyspiritstclair.com.au

Divine Mercy Devotion: 28 April

Divine Mercy Sunday Devotions will be held at St Nicholas of Myra Parish, Penrith. Starts at 2.30pm 28 April and includes: Blessing of Divine Mercy Image; Chaplet of Divine Mercy; Stations of the Cross; Homily and Benediction; Reconciliation until 4pm; Afternoon tea 4.15pm – 5.15pm; Divine Mercy Mass at 6pm.

Divine Mercy Celebration at Greystanes: 28 April

The Feast of Divine Mercy will be celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Greystanes. Commencing at 3.00pm and includes: Chaplet; Confessions; Benediction and Mass. Fellowship will follow at the conclusion of Mass. Bring a plate to share. All are welcome.

Divine Mercy Celebration at Glenmore Park: 28 April

Everyone is invited to the Divine Mercy Mass & Celebration at St. Padre Pio Parish, 34-38 William Howell Drive, Glenmore Park from 3pm and includes: Chaplet of Divine Mercy and Confession before Mass. You are invited to bring your own Divine Mercy Image to be blessed. All are welcome.

Raising Lazarus Retreat Day: 7 May

The Marist Association of St Marcellin Champagnat and the IFM present a retreat day on 7 May with Dr Bonnie Thurston on Raising Lazarus: Contemplative Living & Our Inner Journey from Death to New Life. Held at the IFM Blacktown from 10am to 2pm. BYO Lunch. To register, please contact mark.oconnor@parracatholic.org

Interfaith Relations after Christchurch: 10 May

CCD invites all parishioners and friends to attend “Christian-Muslim Relationships after Christchurch – Our Responsibility,” presented by Rev Dr Patrick McInerney, Director of the Columban Centre for Christian-Muslim Relations on Friday 10 May at the IFM Blacktown. Please register with Maree on 02 8838 3486.

Permanent Diaconate Information Session: 11 May

The discernment program for those who are interested in finding out more about this Vocation will be held at the IFM Blacktown on 11 May 2019 from 10am to 12pm. For further information, visit www.parracatholic.org/permanent-diaconateor contact Deacon Willy Limjap 0428 332 619 or Deacon George Bryan 0408 440 769.

Exploring Laudato Si: 24 May

CCD invites all parishioners and friends to attend a presentation by Sr Valda Dickenson RSM that explores aspects of Pope Francis’ Letter on Our Common Home – Laudato Si. Held on Friday 24 May at the IFM Blacktown from 10am to 2pm. Please register with Maree on 02 8838 3486 and BYO lunch.

Other Notices

Positions Vacant

Finance Manager (Part-Time) – Mercy Works

More details at: https://www.mercyworks.org.au/

Vocation Discernment for Young Women: 23 April

A vocation discernment day for women aged 16-29 will be held at Mt Schoenstatt. The theme will be ‘Here I Am, the Servant of the Lord’ (Luke 1:38). Where is it that God wants me to serve His kingdom on earth? Find answers to this question on 23 April from 10am-4pm. Venue: Mt Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Rd., Mulgoa. RSVP: 17 April to Sr Luka 0439 537 843 or srmluka@schoenstatt.org.au.

Disciples School of Mission: 23 – 28 April

Are you aged between 18-40 and searching for an adventure in 2019? If so, then join us for Disciples School of Mission. This five live in school calls young people from across Australia and beyond to be equipped for youth ministry and evangelisation. Short term missions available to PNG, Indonesia, Townsville, Port Pirie, Darwin and back into your own parish. Be renewed in your own faith, equipped for mission/youth ministry and formed in the Catholic faith – you won’t regret it – it’s an adventure! for more info therese.mgl@gmail.com

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend: 26 – 28 April

This is a marriage enrichment experience for married couples – set in peaceful, picturesque surroundings, away from the distractions of everyday life. During the weekend, couples have a unique opportunity to reconnect, rekindle and refresh their relationship. Take time out of your busy schedule, to invest in your most precious asset – your marriage! 26-28 April at Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW. Bookings at www.wwme.org.au or Adrian and Janet Sullivan on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

Holy Hour for Vocations: 2 May

Youth aged 18 to 35 are invited to join The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for the Holy Hour for Vocations at the Holy Spirit Convent, Plumpton, on Thursday 2 May at 7pm. Dinner will be served afterwards. RSVP to Sr Paula –vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

1 million rosaries: 3 – 5 May

The One Million Rosaries for Unborn Babies multinational pro-life prayer event is scheduled for 3, 4 and 5 May this year. Persons participating will pray at least one Rosary for the protection of the unborn. For details and to register go to: http://www.saintmichaelthearchangelorganization.org/

Reflection Day for Women: 11 May

Sr Mary-Louise Walsh presents a Reflection Day for Women on Mary – Mother and Educator at Mt Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Rd Mulgoa, on 11 May from 9.30am to 3pm. $25 entry, BYO lunch. Tea and coffee provided. To register or for more information, email info@schoenstatt.org.au or call 02 4773 8338

Mary in my life Retreat: 17-19 May

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth are running a retreat for women aged 18 to 35 who want to deepen their relationship with Jesus and Mary at the Holy Spirit Convent, Plumpton, from 17 May at 6pm to 19 May at 1.30pm. This retreat is meant to help participants slow down, collect and centre themselves, and explore the peace available in each and every moment. RSVP to Sr Paula – vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

Rod Dreher talk: 18 May

Campion College Australia will host bestselling author of The Benedict Option Rod Dreher in Australia for the first time. He will speak about his revolutionary book and the issues facing Christianity in today’s world at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall in Parramatta on 18 May from 6pm to 8.30pm. RSVP by 10 May to foundation@campion.edu.au

Christian Meditation: 19 May

Christian Meditation Introduction and Renewal Day at St Benedict’s Monastery, Arcadia. Presentations, Introduction to Meditation for newcomers and Meditation for on-going meditators. After the lunch break for BYO picnic lunch we will have Mass. This is a free event and accommodation may be available at the monastery guest house. For enquires please contact Ann Bergman on anniebergman@hotmail.com or Ann Lomas on atlomas@bigpond.com or 9653 2637.

Oz Rosary: 24-26 May

Oz is happening again! 24-26 May. On the weekend of the Feast of Our Lady Help of Christians. Pray for Australia and its protection. This year we are praying in particular also for our political leaders and the spiritual leaders of our church, our Cardinals, Bishops and Priests. To register: facebook.com/OZROSARY53 or ozrosary53@gmail.com or contact Jane on 0476 535 595.

ACU Catalyst for Renewal Forum: 25 May

Renowned theologian Dr Anna Rowlands is visiting Australia for the first time and will speak at the Catalyst for Renewal Forum at the ACU Strathfield Campus, 25a Barker Road, Strathfield, 25 May from 10am to 3.30pm. $25 entry. For enquiries please contact Catalyst for Renewal – 9990 7003 or catalyst-for-renewal@tpg.com.au

The Marriage Project Seminar: 25 May

Engaged & newly married couples are invited to The Marriage Project’s next event on 25 May – Building a Marriage to Last a Lifetime – presented by Mike & Alicia Hernon, from the Messy Family Project. They offer down to earth, practical insights into marriage and family life. Come along and meet other young couples and hear from these well renowned international speakers! Details at www.themarriageproject.com.au

Women in Leadership: 4 – 7 July

The Benedictine Abbey, Jamberoo invites women of any age and any experience in formal leadership positions, and for those who exercise leadership without a formal title in business, schools, homes, offices, parishes, anywhere to the Women in Leadership workshop. The aim is to support women to explore their unique gifts – as people, as women and as leaders. 4-7 July. 02 4236 0533 or cottageretreats@jamberooabbey.org.au for more information.

For more events please go to: parracatholic.org/events

