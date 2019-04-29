News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta Notices

Bishop Vincent’s federal election pastoral statement

Bishop Vincent has released a pastoral statement on the 2019 Australian federal election that will be held on Saturday 18 May. The pastoral statement can be found at parracatholic.org/election2019

Raising Lazarus Retreat Day: 7 May

The Marist Association of St Marcellin Champagnat and the IFM present a retreat day on 7 May with Dr Bonnie Thurston on Raising Lazarus: Contemplative Living & Our Inner Journey from Death to New Life. Held at the IFM Blacktown from 10am to 2pm. BYO Lunch. To register, please contact mark.oconnor@parracatholic.org

Solo Parent Services Seminar: 7 May

Solo Parent Services, part of CatholicCare Western Sydney and Blue Mountains, is holding a seminar on “Annulments in the Catholic Church” at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, Parramatta on 7 May from 7pm to 9pm. Registrations are essential – contact Rita on 02 8843 2575 or soloparentservices@ccss.org.au

Interfaith Relations after Christchurch: 10 May

CCD invites all parishioners and friends to attend “Christian-Muslim Relationships after Christchurch – Our Responsibility,” presented by Rev Dr Patrick McInerney, Director of the Columban Centre for Christian-Muslim Relations on Friday 10 May from 10am to midday at the IFM Blacktown. Please register with Maree on 02 8838 3486.

Permanent Diaconate Information Session: 11 May

The discernment program for those who are interested in finding out more about this Vocation will be held at the IFM Blacktown on 11 May 2019 from 10am to 12pm. For further information, visit www.parracatholic.org/permanent-diaconate or contact Deacon Willy Limjap 0428 332 619 or Deacon George Bryan 0408 440 769.

Good Shepherd Sunday: 12 May

Today is the World Day of Vocations and Good Shepherd Sunday which is being celebrated in Catholic parishes across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains. The Catholic Church invites you to pray for those you might know whom God may be calling to a priestly vocation and would benefit from your prayers. To learn more about priestly vocations, the priesthood and seminary life in the Diocese of Parramatta, visit www.parracatholic.org/vocations

Exploring Laudato Si: 24 May

CCD invites all parishioners and friends to attend a presentation by Sr Valda Dickenson RSM that explores aspects of Pope Francis’ Letter on Our Common Home – Laudato Si. Held on Friday 24 May at the IFM Blacktown from 10am to 2pm. Please register with Maree on 02 8838 3486 and BYO lunch.

St Philomena Mass and Devotions: 25 May

Mass and Devotions for St Philomena will be held on Saturday 25 May at St John Vianney Parish, Doonside. Mass will be held at 12Midday. Please bring a snack to share. For further information, contact Libby Peoples – 0423 154 463 or epeoples9@gmail.com

Other Notices

Catholic bishops’ federal election statement

The bishops call for respect in public debate, share Catholic social teaching and detail some key issues to reflect on before you vote. “Politics in service of peace: a statement by the Catholic bishops of Australia for the 2019 federal election” can be found at www.catholic.org.au

Reflection Day for Women: 11 May

Sr Mary-Louise Walsh presents a Reflection Day for Women on Mary – Mother and Educator at Mt Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Rd Mulgoa, on 11 May from 9.30am to 3pm. $25 entry, BYO lunch. Tea and coffee provided. To register or for more information, email info@schoenstatt.org.au or call 02 4773 8338

Mary in my life Retreat: 17-19 May

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth are running a retreat for women aged 18 to 35 who want to deepen their relationship with Jesus and Mary at the Holy Spirit Convent, Plumpton, from 17 May at 6pm to 19 May at 1.30pm. This retreat is meant to help participants slow down, collect and centre themselves, and explore the peace available in each and every moment. RSVP to Sr Paula – vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

Rod Dreher talk: 18 May

Campion College Australia will host bestselling author of The Benedict Option Rod Dreher in Australia for the first time. He will speak about his revolutionary book and the issues facing Christianity in today’s world at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall in Parramatta on 18 May from 6pm to 8.30pm. RSVP by 10 May to foundation@campion.edu.au

Christian Meditation: 19 May

Christian Meditation Introduction and Renewal Day at St Benedict’s Monastery, Arcadia. Presentations, Introduction to Meditation for newcomers and Meditation for on-going meditators. After the lunch break for BYO picnic lunch we will have Mass. This is a free event and accommodation may be available at the monastery guest house. For enquires please contact Ann Bergman on anniebergman@hotmail.com or Ann Lomas on atlomas@bigpond.com or 9653 2637.

Oz Rosary: 24-26 May

Oz is happening again! 24-26 May. On the weekend of the Feast of Our Lady Help of Christians. Pray for Australia and its protection. This year we are praying in particular also for our political leaders and the spiritual leaders of our church, our Cardinals, Bishops and Priests. To register: facebook.com/OZROSARY53 or ozrosary53@gmail.com or contact Jane on 0476 535 595.

ACU Catalyst for Renewal Forum: 25 May

Renowned theologian Dr Anna Rowlands is visiting Australia for the first time and will speak at the Catalyst for Renewal Forum at the ACU Strathfield Campus, 25a Barker Road, Strathfield, 25 May from 10am to 3.30pm. $25 entry. For enquiries please contact Catalyst for Renewal – 9990 7003 or catalyst-for-renewal@tpg.com.au

The Marriage Project Seminar: 25 May

Engaged & newly married couples are invited to The Marriage Project’s next event on 25 May – Building a Marriage to Last a Lifetime – presented by Mike & Alicia Hernon, from the Messy Family Project. They offer down to earth, practical insights into marriage and family life. Come along and meet other young couples and hear from these well renowned international speakers! Details at www.themarriageproject.com.au

Palms Information Session: 26 May

Communities in Myanmar, PNG, Samoa, Timor Leste, Kiribati and Kenya seek volunteers for 1 to 2 years to mentor locals and build capacity. These assignments are not quick fixes. If you have teaching, medical, business, administration or trade skills, you can give opportunity by sharing them with our global family! Sunday May 26 from 10:30am at Aquinas Academy, 141 Harrington Street, The Rocks or www.palms.org.au for more information.

National Fair Trade Conference: 31 May – 1 June

The conference will examine how the Christian Gospel relates to the way we do our shopping. Keynote speaker: John Bell from the Iona Community, Scotland. 31 May and 1 June at Springwood Uniting Church. 0408 115 210 or fairtradefaithconference.com.au for more information.

Women in Leadership: 4 – 7 July

The Benedictine Abbey, Jamberoo invites women of any age and any experience in formal leadership positions, and for those who exercise leadership without a formal title in business, schools, homes, offices, parishes, anywhere to the Women in Leadership workshop. The aim is to support women to explore their unique gifts – as people, as women and as leaders. 4-7 July. 02 4236 0533 or cottageretreats@jamberooabbey.org.au for more information.

Renaissance of Marriage 2019: 26 – 27 July

Renaissance of Marriage 2019 – Building a Catholic Marriage Culture – will be held on 26 and 27 July at the University of Notre Dame Sydney. Keynote​​​​​​​ Speakers include ​​​​​​​Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP ​​​and ​​​​Kevin Donnelly. Registrations open at www.ROM.org.au

For more events please go to: parracatholic.org/events

Please note, some of these notices have been provided to the Diocese of Parramatta, with the request they be made available to parishes and parishioners. The Diocese of Parramatta makes these notices available for information purposes only and does not expressly endorse any of this material, unless otherwise specified. The Diocese of Parramatta cannot be held responsible for any inaccurate or defamatory content.