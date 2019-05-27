News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Liturgy Administrative Support Assistant – Office for Worship

Parish Coordinator of Ministries (Part-Time) – Parish of Richmond

More details at: parracatholic.org/employment

Bishop’s Good Shepherds Appeal – 1 and 2 June

When God calls, will you help them answer? The Holy Spirit Seminary in Harris Park is training 15 young men to be true shepherds of Christ’s flock and future priests for the Diocese of Parramatta. Your gift to Parramatta Catholic Foundation will support our seminarians to prepare for the priesthood and a life of community service. Please give generously via the Bishop’s Good Shepherds Appeal envelopes or online atyourcatholicfoundation.org.au/appeal

New Office for Safeguarding and Professional Standards Website:

The Diocese of Parramatta’s Office for Safeguarding and Professional Standards (OSPS) has launched a new website, strengthening their ability to deliver advice and support to parishes, agencies and ministries to ensure the Diocese is safe for all people. Visit the website at www.safeguarding.org.au

Pentecost Retreat Day: 8 June

Walking with Refugees and People Seeking Protection present a Pentecost Retreat Day on Saturday 8 June from 9am to 4pm at Mt Schoenstatt, Fairlight Road, Mulgoa. Join Bishop Vincent as we reflect and share. Registrations are essential by 4 June with indicated dietary needs. Register at https://register.eventarc.net/e/42849, call Sr Louise McKeogh 8838 3460 or lmckeogh@parracatholic.org

Emmaus Prayer Community Pentecost Celebration: 8 June

The Emmaus Prayer Community invites you to the yearly Pentecost Sunday celebration at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Greystanes. Joyful praise will begin at 11.30, with Fr Tony Alex MGL concelebrating Mass at 12 midday. A BBQ lunch will be provided, and Fr Tony will give a talk in the afternoon. For enquiries, contact Barbara Stenning on 0413 055 511 or mandbstenning@optusnet.com.au

Feast of St Anthony of Padua Triduum: 11 – 13 June

St Anthony of Padua Parish, Toongabbie, is hosting a Triduum in honour of St Anthony of Padua between June 11 and 13. There will be Mass, Novena and Fellowship from 7pm on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, there will be Mass and all-day veneration from 9.30am and Mass, Novena and a procession with the Relic of St Anthony from 7pm. For enquiries, contact the parish office on 9631 3316.

The Jewish Jesus in the Eucharist: 12 June

The Northern Deanery Pastoral Council is hosting a presentation from the Institute for Mission on The Jewish Jesus in the Eucharist on Wednesday June 12, at St Michael’s School Hall, Baulkham Hills from 7pm to 9pm. A light supper will be provided. To RSVP for catering purposes, contact Wendy on 0427 863 149 or deanerypc@parishofbaulkhamills.org.au

CYP LIFTED Retreat 2019: 5 – 7 July

CYP invites young adults aged 18 – 35 to attend the annual LIFTED Retreat from July 5-7 at the Benedict XVI Retreat Centre, Grose Vale. You can expect great guest speakers, stimulating discussions, adoration, daily Mass, Reconciliation, soul-stirring music and delicious food. The theme is inspired by Pope Francis – ‘Dare to be Different’ Register now @ https://parracatholic.org/cyp-lifted-retreat/

Australian Catholic Youth Festival, Perth: 7 – 11 December 2019

ACYF19 is a biennial national gathering of Catholic young people established by the Bishops of Australia. The event involves three days of exciting, large scale Plenary’s, tens of workshops, concerts, prayer experiences, fun, expos and concludes with an outdoor mass with the City of Perth. Bishop Vincent and Catholic Youth Parramatta will be leading an expected 200 participants. Free twin-share hotel accommodation is being offered now. For more information and to register visit www.catholicyouthparramatta.org

Holy Hour for Vocations: 6 June

Youth aged 18 to 35 are invited to join The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for the Holy Hour for Vocations at the St Joseph Convent, Quakers Hill, on Thursday 6 June at 7pm. Dinner will be served afterwards. RSVP to Sr Paula – vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

Women in Leadership: 4 – 7 July

The Benedictine Abbey, Jamberoo invites women of any age and any experience in formal leadership positions, and for those who exercise leadership without a formal title in business, schools, homes, offices, parishes, anywhere to the Women in Leadership workshop. The aim is to support women to explore their unique gifts – as people, as women and as leaders. 4-7 July. 02 4236 0533 or cottageretreats@jamberooabbey.org.au for more information.

Renaissance of Marriage 2019: 26 – 27 July

Renaissance of Marriage 2019 – Building a Catholic Marriage Culture – will be held on 26 and 27 July at the University of Notre Dame Sydney. Keynote​​​​​​​ Speakers include ​​​​​​​Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP ​​​and ​​​​Kevin Donnelly. Registrations open at www.ROM.org.au

