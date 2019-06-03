News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta Notices

Bishop’s Good Shepherds Appeal

When God calls, will you help them answer? The Holy Spirit Seminary in Harris Park is training 15 young men to be true shepherds of Christ’s flock and future priests for the Diocese of Parramatta. Your gift to Parramatta Catholic Foundation will support our seminarians to prepare for the priesthood and a life of community service. Please give generously via the Bishop’s Good Shepherds Appeal envelopes or online at yourcatholicfoundation.org.au/appeal

New Office for Safeguarding and Professional Standards Website:

The Diocese of Parramatta’s Office for Safeguarding and Professional Standards (OSPS) has launched a new website, strengthening their ability to deliver advice and support to parishes, agencies and ministries to ensure the Diocese is safe for all people. Visit the website at www.safeguarding.org.au

Feast of St Anthony of Padua Triduum: 11 – 13 June

St Anthony of Padua Parish, Toongabbie, is hosting a Triduum in honour of St Anthony of Padua between June 11 and 13. There will be Mass, Novena and Fellowship from 7pm on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, there will be Mass and all-day veneration from 9.30am and Mass, Novena and a procession with the Relic of St Anthony from 7pm. For enquiries, contact the parish office on 9631 3316.

The Jewish Jesus in the Eucharist: 12 June

The Northern Deanery Pastoral Council is hosting a presentation from the Institute for Mission on The Jewish Jesus in the Eucharist on Wednesday June 12, at St Michael’s School Hall, Baulkham Hills from 7pm to 9pm. A light supper will be provided. To RSVP for catering purposes, contact Wendy on 0427 863 149 or deanerypc@parishofbaulkhamills.org.au

Energy Information Session and Table Talk: 17 June

Holy Spirit Parish, St Clair, with the Sydney Alliance are hosting an Energy Information Session and Table Talk on Monday 17 June at Holy Spirit Parish, St Clair from 7pm. You’re invited to share your experiences of the energy market and speak to an energy expert. RSVPs are essential to Chris Benton, Chair of Social Justice Commission – maxbchris@optusnet.com.au

CYP LIFTED Retreat 2019: 5 – 7 July

CYP invites young adults aged 18 – 35 to attend the annual LIFTED Retreat from July 5-7 at the Benedict XVI Retreat Centre, Grose Vale. You can expect great guest speakers, stimulating discussions, adoration, daily Mass, Reconciliation, soul-stirring music and delicious food. The theme is inspired by Pope Francis – ‘Dare to be Different’ Register now @ https://parracatholic.org/cyp-lifted-retreat/

IFM Reflective Ministry Program: 20 August

The Institute for Mission’s Reflective Ministry Program – Component 2 starts on Tuesday 20 August. This is a great opportunity to enrich and enthuse those involved in the ministries of the Catholic communities. Go to ifm.org.au for more information and registration, or contact the IFM team on 02 9296 6369.

Australian Catholic Youth Festival, Perth: 7 – 11 December 2019

ACYF19 is a biennial national gathering of Catholic young people established by the Bishops of Australia. The event involves three days of exciting, large scale Plenary’s, tens of workshops, concerts, prayer experiences, fun, expos and concludes with an outdoor mass with the City of Perth. Bishop Vincent and Catholic Youth Parramatta will be leading an expected 200 participants. Free twin-share hotel accommodation is being offered now. For more information and to register visit www.catholicyouthparramatta.org

Other Notices

Women in Leadership: 4 – 7 July

The Benedictine Abbey, Jamberoo invites women of any age and any experience in formal leadership positions, and for those who exercise leadership without a formal title in business, schools, homes, offices, parishes, anywhere to the Women in Leadership workshop. The aim is to support women to explore their unique gifts – as people, as women and as leaders. 4-7 July. 02 4236 0533 or cottageretreats@jamberooabbey.org.au for more information.

Australian Catholic Students Association Conference: 5 – 7 July

This year’s Australian Catholic Students Association Conference – “Be Not Afraid” – will be held at St Joseph’s College, Hunters Hill from 5-7 July. All current and deferred tertiary students, alumni aged 35 years and under, as well as campus and youth group chaplains are invited to this gathering from across the country! To register visit https://bit.ly/2YZDdbw or on Facebook: https://bit.ly/2OXfYda

Renaissance of Marriage 2019: 26 – 27 July

Renaissance of Marriage 2019 – Building a Catholic Marriage Culture – will be held on 26 and 27 July at the University of Notre Dame Sydney. Keynote​​​​​​​ Speakers include ​​​​​​​Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP ​​​and ​​​​Kevin Donnelly. Registrations open at www.ROM.org.au

ACMRO National Conference: 5 – 7 August

The 6th National Conference on Missionary Clergy and Religious in Australia: Challenges and Opportunities will be held at Rydges South Bank, Brisbane, from 5 – 7 August. The conference will provide an opportunity for our missionary priests and religious to provide and obtain mutual support through sharing experiences with each other. For more information and to register, visit https://www.acmro.catholic.org.au/

OLMC Parramatta 50 Year Reunion: 21 September

Did you commence Year 7 at OLMC in 1964, or attend any year thereafter, such that you did your HSC in 1969, or your SC in 1967? It’s OK if you left before your exams, you’re still welcome at our 50th Reunion! Contact Jennifer Newton: email fiftyyearsonolmc64-69@hotmail.com or Facebook page OLMC Parramatta 1964-1969 50th Reunion (September 2019).

For more events please go to: parracatholic.org/events

Please note, some of these notices have been provided to the Diocese of Parramatta, with the request they be made available to parishes and parishioners. The Diocese of Parramatta makes these notices available for information purposes only and does not expressly endorse any of this material, unless otherwise specified. The Diocese of Parramatta cannot be held responsible for any inaccurate or defamatory content.