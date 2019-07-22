News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta Notices

Liturgical Ministry Formation Courses

The Office for Worship is taking enrolments for its Liturgical Ministry Formation Courses for those who are interested in being Readers, Extraordinary Ministers of Communion or Bringing Communion to the Sick and Dying. The course will be at the Institute for Mission (Downstairs Hall). NOTE: Introduction Session on 12 August is compulsory. Enrolments close on 5 August 2019. Please see your Parish Office for a form or for more information, contact 02 8838 3456 or ingrid.vergano@parracatholic.org

Unlocking the Mystery of the Bible: 22 July – 9 September

Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown is running Jeff Cavin’s Unlocking the Mystery of the Bible Study Program from 22 July to 9 September. The sessions will be held every Monday from 7pm to 8.30pm at St Patrick’s Church, Blacktown. Visit https://mqofblacktown.org.au/ to register and to find out more information, or contact the Parish Office on 02 9622 1125 or admin@mqofblacktown.org.au

CYP Music Ministry Masterclass: 3 August

CYP are hosting a Music Ministry Masterclass at Mary Immaculate Parish, Quakers Hill on Saturday 3 August from 9.30am to 5pm. This is an invitation for musicians, worship leaders, youth and aspiring composers to gather and be formed in music ministry especially for the involvement and evangelisation of young people. Register now at https://parracatholic.org/masterclass/

CYP LIFTED Live feat. Gus and Iggy: 3 August

The next session of CYP’s LIFTED Live sessions will be held at Mary Immaculate Parish, Quakers Hill on Saturday 3 August from 7.30pm to 10pm. Featuring Gus and Iggy, a Catholic music duo from the Diocese of Wollongong, the LIFTED Band and the creative team, LIFTED Live provides energetic & contemporary worship, adoration & reconciliation. Make it a day and join for the Music Ministry Masterclass, Parish Mass and LIFTED Live in one place! Register now at https://parracatholic.org/liftedlive/

Natural Fertility Services Presentation: 4 August

Are you looking for a healthy, natural and effective method to manage your fertility? No drugs, devices or side effects. All are welcome to attend a talk presented by Natural Fertility Services, Diocese of Parramatta, at St Monica’s Parish Hall, North Parramatta. Sunday 4 August from 2pm to 3.30pm. For more information, please contact Catherine on 02 8838 3460 or 0400 427 605, nfpstmonica@gmail.com or catherine.bourne@parracatholic.org

CatholicCare Bereavement Support Program: 8 August – 19 September

CatholicCare Solo Parent Services is starting a bereavement support program for those whose spouse has died. The programme will be held weekly on Thursdays from 10am to 12midday from 8 August to 19 September at Mackillop Hall, Granville. An Information session will be held on Thursday 1 August at 10am. For more information, call Rita at Solo Parent Services on 02 8843 2575.

St Philomena Mass and Devotions: 10 August

Mass and Devotions for St Philomena will be held on Saturday 10 August at St John Vianney Parish, Doonside. Mass will be held at 12Midday. Please bring a snack to share. For further information, contact Libby Peoples – 0423 154 463 or epeoples9@gmail.com

National Vocations Awareness Week: 4 – 11 August

National Vocations Awareness Week runs nationally from 4 to 11 August. The concept of ‘vocation’ applies to every person’s life, for if we listen well, we discover that God calls each of us to play a part in his mission here on the earth. For more information about Vocations in the Diocese of Parramatta, please visit www.parracatholic.org/vocations/

Feast of the Assumption Pilgrim Walk: 15 August

The Annual Pilgrim Walk from the Shrine of the Holy Innocents, Kellyville to St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta will be held on the Feast of the Assumption Thursday 15 August. Bishop Vincent Long will celebrate Mass at 12Noon before the pilgrimage begins. Anyone is welcome to begin walking from any point of the 14km walk. For more information, contact the parish office on (02) 9629 2595.

IFM Reflective Ministry Program: 20 August

The Institute for Mission’s Reflective Ministry Program – Component 2 starts on August 20. This is a great opportunity to enrich and enthuse those involved in the ministries of the Catholic communities. Go to ifm.org.au for more information and registration, or contact the IFM team on 02 9296 6369.

Natural Fertility Services Information Evening: 20 August

Are you looking for a healthy, natural and effective method to manage your fertility? Learn how to identify the best time to achieve or postpone pregnancy. You are warmly invited to this event on Tuesday 20 August at the Diocesan Ministry Centre, 51-59 Allawah St, Blacktown from 7pm. For more information and to register please contact Catherine on 02 8838 3460, 0400 427 605 or catherine.bourne@parracatholic.org

2019 Faith in Marriage Seminar: 30 August

American Catholic Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers is the guest speaker at The Life, Family and Marriage Office’s 2019 Faith in Marriage Seminar on Friday 30 August at St Paul’s Catholic College Hall, Greystanes from 7.30pm. Free entry and a light supper will be served afterwards. Donations are welcome. Please register your attendance to 02 8838 3460 or lmf@parracatholic.org

Adult Confirmation: 10 September

Adult Confirmation for 2019 will be held on Tuesday 10 September at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta from 7.30pm. A Catechesis Day for Adult Confirmation will be held on Saturday 31 August from 9.30am to 2pm. Any adult over 16 years wanting to be confirmed please see your Parish Office for information or contact the Office for Worship on 02 8838 3456 or mary-louise.walsh@parracatholic.org

Australian Catholic Youth Festival, Perth: 7 – 11 December 2019

ACYF19 is a biennial national gathering of Catholic young people established by the Bishops of Australia. The event involves three days of exciting, large scale Plenary’s, tens of workshops, concerts, prayer experiences, fun, expos and concludes with an outdoor mass with the City of Perth. Bishop Vincent and Catholic Youth Parramatta will be leading an expected 200 participants. Free twin-share hotel accommodation is being offered now. For more information and to register visit www.catholicyouthparramatta.org

Other Notices

Volunteer in the Kimberley

The Catholic Diocese of Broome, WA, is looking for volunteers to assist with the work of the local Church in the Kimberley. There are various voluntary tasks: administration, building maintenance, gardening, shop staffing, cooking, cleaning etc. Placements are preferred for a period of six months. For further details, please contact volunteer coordinator Anneliese Rohr on (08) 9192 1060, email volunteers@broomediocese.org or visit www.broomediocese.org/volunteering

Renaissance of Marriage 2019: 26 – 27 July

Renaissance of Marriage 2019 – Building a Catholic Marriage Culture – will be held on 26 and 27 July at the University of Notre Dame Sydney. Keynote​​​​​​​ Speakers include ​​​​​​​Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP ​​​and ​​​​Kevin Donnelly. Registrations open at www.ROM.org.au

2019 Abraham Conference – 28 July

You are invited to the 2019 Abraham Conference at Parramatta Mission Fellowship Hall at 2pm on Sunday 28 July. The theme is “Healing Memories: Making History”. The keynote speaker is Rev Fr Diego Sarrió Cucarella, Rector of the Pontifical Institute for Arabic and Islamic Studies in Rome. Advance registration essential at https://bit.ly/2WFTkse

Divine Retreat Centre One Day Retreat: 28 July

A one day retreat will be held at the Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW on 28 July from 9am to 4.30pm. The day will include Eucharistic Adoration, Divine Mercy Chaplet, Mass and ministry for children and teenagers. BYO Lunch. For more information, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcsydney@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

Holy Hour for Vocations: 1 August

Youth aged 18 to 35 are invited to join The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for the Holy Hour for Vocations at Our Lady of Czestochowa Queen of Poland Church, 116-132 Quakers Rd Marayong on Thursday 1 August at 6pm. Dinner will be served after wards. RSVP to Sr Paula – vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

Divine Retreat Centre Divine Mercy Evening: 2 August

The Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW is holding an evening to celebrate the Divine Mercy on Friday 2 August from 6pm to 8.30pm. The evening will include Reconciliation, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Mass. For more information, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcsydney@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

Divine Retreat Centre Divine Youth Ministry Event: 3 August

The Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW is holding an evening for young adults aged 18 and over on Saturday 3 August from 5.30pm to 9pm. The evening will include Reconciliation, Adoration and Mass. For more information, please contact Melinda Rego on 0423 786 768, email drcsydney@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

ACMRO National Conference: 5 – 7 August

The 6th National Conference on Missionary Clergy and Religious in Australia: Challenges and Opportunities will be held at Rydges South Bank, Brisbane, from 5 – 7 August. The conference will provide an opportunity for our missionary priests and religious to provide and obtain mutual support through sharing experiences with each other. For more information and to register, visit https://www.acmro.catholic.org.au/

Divine Renovation Workshop: 8 – 10 August

The Divine Renovation 3-day workshop, titled ‘Leading your Parish from Maintenance to Mission’, is taking place from 8 to 10 August at the Chevalier Centre, Roma Ave, Kensington, NSW. This is an opportunity for those interested in supporting the movement of parishes going from maintenance to mission, to gather and actively learn from others already active in the process. For more information and to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/divine-renovation-workshop-tickets-63363671447

Young Women Day Retreat: 10 August

A retreat day for young women aged 18 and over is being held at Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Rd, Mulgoa on Saturday 10 August from 10am to 3.30pm. The theme is “Discerning Where God is Leading Me in the Here and Now.” Discover how to deepen your relationship to Jesus in your everyday life. RSVP by Monday 5 August to Sr M Luka Junemann on 0439 537 843 or srmluka@schoenstatt.org.au

‘Called to Holiness’ Weekend Retreat for Men: 10 – 11 August

Mount Schoenstatt, Mulgoa, is hosting a weekend retreat for men on the theme ‘Called to Holiness’. 10 to 11 August from 9am. $165 all-inclusive or $55 day rate. RSVP by 1 August. For further enquiries, contact mensbranch@schoenstatt.org.au or 0432 487 927. To book, contact info@schoenstatt.org.au or 02 4773 8338.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend: 10 – 11 August

Take the time to step back from everyday distractions and rediscover your relationship at the Worldwide Marriage Encounter Marriage Enrichment Weekend from 10 to 11 August at St John Bosco Parish, Engadine. Book online at www.wwme.org.au. For further enquiries, contact Adrian and Janet Sullivan on 0490 774 419, adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

Jesus Light of the World Communities Formation Day: 17 August

The Jesus Light of the World Communities is hosting a Formation Day on the theme ‘Here I Am (Isaiah 6:8)’ at St Joseph’s Parish Hall, Walz St, Rockdale on Saturday 17 August from 9am to 4pm. Morning and afternoon tea will be served. For enquiries, contact Helen on 0488 037 631, Ida on 0424 267 500 or email jlowcommunity@gmail.com

Divine Retreat Centre Inner Healing Retreat: 17 – 18 August

The Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW is holding an inner healing retreat on 17 and 18 August. Accommodation and food will be provided. For more information, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcsydney@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

Christian Meditation: 18 August

Christian Meditation Introduction and Renewal Day at St Benedict’s Monastery, Arcadia. Presentations, Introduction to Meditation for newcomers and Meditation for on-going meditators. After the lunch break for BYO picnic lunch we will have Mass. This is a free event and accommodation may be available at the monastery guest house. For enquires please contact Ann Bergman on anniebergman@hotmail.com or Ann Lomas on atlomas@bigpond.com or 9653 2637.

Faith in a changing climate: 18 August

The Blue Mountains Centre for Faith and Public Issues will host a public forum with Dr Seforosa Carroll on ‘Faith in a changing climate: Disappearing Islands, Displacement and Justice’. Sunday 18 August at Our Lady of the Nativity Church Hall, Lawson from 2pm. For enquiries please contact William Emilsen – wemilsen@gmail.com or Allan Walsh – secretary@bmert.org

Divine Retreat Centre Spiritual Healing Retreat: 25 August

The Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW is hosting a spiritual healing on Sunday 25 August. The day will include Eucharistic Adoration, Divine Mercy Chaplet, Mass and ministry for children and teenagers. For more information, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcsydney@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

OLMC Parramatta 50 Year Reunion: 21 September

Did you commence Year 7 at OLMC in 1964, or attend any year thereafter, such that you did your HSC in 1969, or your SC in 1967? It’s OK if you left before your exams, you’re still welcome at our 50th Reunion! Contact Jennifer Newton: email fiftyyearsonolmc64-69@hotmail.com or Facebook page OLMC Parramatta 1964-1969 50th Reunion (September 2019).

Rome Pilgrimages:

Rome Pilgrimages, by the Archdiocese of Sydney, is a Catholic pilgrimage which deepens one’s prayer life, offers a cultural experience, and connects pilgrims to our tradition and faith. The cost of the 7-day Pilgrimage is $2,350.00 (twin share accommodation – excludes airfares, some meals and travel insurance). Discounts available for large groups. Pilgrims stay at Domus Australia in the heart of Rome with opportunities for daily Mass. For more information, call 1800 753 959 or email pilgrimage@sydneycatholic.org

Visiting Rome? Stay at Domus Australia:

Domus Australia is a 32-room Boutique Pilgrim Guesthouse established by the Australian Catholic Church, welcoming travellers to Rome seeking comfortable accommodation and an ideal base from which to explore historical and cultural sites of the Eternal City. Centrally located with a magnificently restored Chapel featuring daily Mass in English, Domus Australia is the perfect oasis in the heart of Rome for Aussie pilgrims. For enquiries, please contact reservations@domusaustralia.org or visit www.domusaustralia.org

