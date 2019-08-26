News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta Notices

Plenary Council 2020:

The National Centre for Pastoral Research has just published Listen to what the Spirit is saying, the final report of the Listening and Dialogue stage of the Plenary Council. The report captures the voices of the more than 222,000 people who shared their submissions, questions and stories of faith during the 10-month process. Access the report at: www.plenarycouncil.catholic.org.au/resources/reports

Diocesan Forum Resources:

You are invited to view the resources from the recent Diocesan Forum at www.parracatholic.org/forum2019. Read the address from Bishop Vincent Long, materials prepared for the forum, data collated from the forum and images from the day. There will be further opportunities to engage in deanery and diocesan initiatives following the Forum as we continue to go out into the deep to become the community Christ calls us to be.

CatholicCare Bereavement Support Program: 8 August – 19 September

CatholicCare Solo Parent Services is starting a bereavement support program for those whose spouse has died. The programme will be held weekly on Thursdays from 10am to 12midday from 8 August to 19 September at Mackillop Hall, Granville. An Information session will be held on Thursday 1 August at 10am. For more information, call Rita at Solo Parent Services on 02 8843 2575.

Baulkham Hills Parish Adult Catechesis: 12 August – 3 October

The Parish of Baulkham Hills is conducting a series of catechesis for adults and teenagers starting on 12 August and running every Monday and Thursday evenings at 7.30pm until 3 October. Sessions will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Hall, Baulkham Hills and are free, for more information, please contact Lucas Neira on 0428 831 256 or the parish office on 02 9639 8385.

Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Retired and Sick Priests: 1 September

There will be a special collection for the Clergy Support Foundation of the Diocese – on Father’s Day. Your donation helps them cover healthcare costs and expenses associated with everyday living, supplementing the pension that some receive. Please give generously this Father’s Day Appeal. Donations of $2 or more are tax deductible. Donations can be made here: parracatholic.org/csf

CYP Convent Crawl: 7 September

Catholic Youth Parramatta are organising a ‘Convent Crawl’ – an opportunity for young women to experience a day-long journey glimpsing the life of consecrated women. Join CYP as they visit four religious communities across the Diocese of Parramatta. 7 September from 6am to 8.30pm. To register, please visit parracatholic.org/conventcrawl. For inquiries, please contact qwayne.guevara@parracatholic.org

A Day with Deacon Harold: 8 September

Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers will be spending the day at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown on 8 September. 51-59 Allawah St, Blacktown from 12pm until 5.30pm. Further details at parousiamedia.com

Spanish Chaplaincy Celebration: 8 September

Sydney’s Latin American Catholic Community will celebrate its Santa Maria Festival on 8 September at Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton. Bishop Rolando José Alvarez Lagos from the Diocese of Matagalpa, Nicaragua will be the main celebrant. Rosary begins at 9.30am with Mass at 10.30am and celebrations to follow.

Adult Confirmation: 10 September

Adult Confirmation for 2019 will be held on Tuesday 10 September at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta from 7.30pm. A Catechesis Day for Adult Confirmation will be held on Saturday 31 August from 9.30am to 2pm. Any adult over 16 years wanting to be confirmed please see your Parish Office for information or contact the Office for Worship on 02 8838 3456 or mary-louise.walsh@parracatholic.org

Ministry of Communion to the Sick and Dying Ongoing Formation: 14 September

The Office for Worship is organising a formation day for those already involved in the ministry, Ministers of Communion to the Sick and the Dying on Saturday 14 September at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown, from 9:30am until 2pm. Morning tea and lunch will be provided. RSVP by 10 September. To RSVP, please contact the Office for Worship team on anne.alimangohan@parracatholic.org or 8838 3456.

Divine Mercy and Rosary Prayer Session: 15 September

St Nicholas of Myra Parish, Penrith, is hosting an intercessory prayers session on Sunday 15 September from 3pm in the PMR1 Room. People of all backgrounds are welcome to unite as God’s family and pray. For more information, please contact Steffi Sequeira on 0436 395 763 or steffi.parry.sequeira@gmail.com

Our Lady of Lourdes Baulkham Hills Golden Jubilee: 12 – 13 October

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Baulkham Hills South is celebrating its Golden Jubilee (1969-2019). Celebrations will commence with Mass at 6pm on 12 October, followed by a social gathering at 7pm. Bishop Vincent will celebrate the Golden Jubilee Mass at 9.30am on 13 October with a luncheon to follow. For more information, or to assist, contact Louise in the OLOL office on louise@parishofbaulkhamhills.org.au or Bernie on bryall@joeys.org or 049 925 404.

Australian Catholic Youth Festival, Perth: 7 – 11 December 2019

ACYF19 is a biennial national gathering of Catholic young people established by the Bishops of Australia. The event involves three days of exciting, large scale Plenary’s, tens of workshops, concerts, prayer experiences, fun, expos and concludes with an outdoor mass with the City of Perth. Bishop Vincent and Catholic Youth Parramatta will be leading an expected 200 participants. Free twin-share hotel accommodation is being offered now. For more information and to register visit www.catholicyouthparramatta.org

Other Notices

Volunteer in the Kimberley

The Catholic Diocese of Broome, WA, is looking for volunteers to assist with the work of the local Church in the Kimberley. There are various voluntary tasks: administration, building maintenance, gardening, shop staffing, cooking, cleaning etc. Placements are preferred for a period of six months. For further details, please contact volunteer coordinator Anneliese Rohr on (08) 9192 1060, email volunteers@broomediocese.org or visit www.broomediocese.org/volunteering

St Vincent Pallotti Scholarship Trust

The St Vincent Pallotti Scholarship Trust offers scholarships to enable lay people to further their understanding and skills in leadership/ministry or a specialised activity, such as promoting faith enhancement, social justice and pastoral care. Applications close 18 October 2019. More information and application forms are available at http://www.pallottine.org.au/scholarships/st-vincent-pallotti-scholarship-for-lay-ministry.html

Ecumenism in Australia, Yesterday and Today: 29 August

The Commission for Ecumenical and Interfaith Relations in the Archdiocese of Sydney invites you to a special lecture reflecting on Pope John Paul II’s Ecumenical Encyclical, Ut Unum Sint (That They May Be One). Thursday 29 August from 6pm to 8pm at The Peter Cosgrove Centre, Level 18, Tenison Woods House, ACU North Sydney Campus. For more information, and to book, visit www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=536172&

Men’s Retreat Weekend: 30 August – 1 September

St Mary’s Towers Retreat Centre, Douglas Park, NSW, is hosting a men’s retreat weekend from 30 August to 1 September. Join other men of faith exploring how the power of “yes” changes circumstances in dark times. Registration is $230 for the weekend. For more information, and to RSVP, contact 02 4630 0233, email contact@towersretreat.org.au or visit http://towersretreat.org.au

Campion College Australia Book Fair: 31 August

The Library at Campion College Australia will be holding a book fair with a large number of second-hand books for sale. 10am-3pm at Campion College, 8-14 Austin Woodbury Plc, Old Toongabbie. Inquiries (02) 9896 9307 or email k.vanaardt@campion.edu.au

A Christian’s perspective on the Islamic notion of Service: 3 September

The Australian Intercultural Society and Trinity College present a conversation on ‘A Christian’s perspective on the Islamic notion of service’ with guest speaker Dr Jon Pahl at Old Warden’s Lodge, Trinity College, Parkville, Melbourne on 3 September from 6.30pm to 8pm. Fr Jon will also launch his new book “Fethullah Gulen: A Life of Hizmet’. Registration is free. To RSVP, visit https://jonphal.eventbrite.com.au

Holy Hour for Vocations: 5 September

Youth aged 18 to 35 are invited to join The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for the Holy Hour for Vocations at the Holy Spirit Convent, Plumpton, on Thursday 5 September at 7pm. Dinner will be served afterwards. RSVP to Sr Paula – vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

The Sultan and the Saint Special Screening: 5 September

The Columban Centre for Christian-Muslim Relations is co-hosting a special screening of The Sultan and the Saint to mark the 800th anniversary of the meeting between St Francis of Assisi and the Sultan of Egypt. Thursday 5 September at Event Cinemas Parramatta from 7pm. Tickets are $12 and must be purchased in advanced online through https://events.humanitix.com.au/the-sultan-and-the-saint-8ooth-anniversary.

Marist Discernment Weekend: 6 – 8 September

The Marist Brothers are running a Marist Discernment weekend on 6 to 8 September at the Marist Hermitage in Mittagong, NSW. An opportunity for young men 18 to 35 to come away to a quiet place and discern how God is calling you to thrive through the gift of your life and vocation. $40 registration. For more information, contact Br Greg McDonald on 0407 492 022, email greg.mcdonald@marists.org.au or facebook.com/MaristVocations

Divine Retreat Centre Divine Mercy Evening: 6 September

The Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW is holding an evening to celebrate the Divine Mercy on Friday 6 September from 6pm to 8.30pm. The evening will include Reconciliation, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Mass. For more information, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcsydney@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

Reflection Day for Women – 7 September

Mount Schoenstatt, Mulgoa, is hosting a reflection day for women on Saturday 7 September from 9.30am to 3pm. Sr M Isabell Naumann will speak on the theme ‘give me the living water, that I may never thirst again.’ $25 per person and BYO lunch. To RSVP by 4 September, please contact 02 4773 8338 or info@schoenstatt.org.au

OLMC Epping 40 Year Reunion: 7 September

Did you graduate from OLMC Epping in 1979? If so, you are welcome to the 40 Year Reunion at the Chats Room, The Ranch Hotel, North Ryde on 7 September from 12 to 4pm. $25 per person for cocktail food, drinks pay as you go from the bar. RSVP to rsvpolmcepping@gmail.com (please include maiden name).

Divine Retreat Centre Divine Youth Ministry Event: 7 September

The Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW is holding an evening for young adults aged 18 and over on Saturday 3 August from 5.30pm to 9pm. The evening will include Reconciliation, Adoration and Mass. For more information, please contact Melinda Rego on 0423 786 768, email drcsydney@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

Youth PoWR Northern Sydney Consultation Session: 8 September

Youth PoWR (Parliament of the World’s Religions) is travelling across the four corners of Sydney, calling on young people to generate The Sydney Statement – an interfaith statement that will help build bridges between different religions. The Northern Sydney consultation session will be held on 8 September at the Pennant Hills Community Centre. For more information, and to register, visit events.humanitix.com.au/youth-powr-2019-north

Sherry Weddell Presentation: 14 September

Author of the Intentional Disciple series and co-founder of the Catherine of Siena Institute, Sherry Weddell, is presenting on the topic Making Disciples in the Catholic Parish: Discerning Our Mission at the Caroline Chisholm Centre in Pennant Hills on 14 September from 9.30am to 4pm. For more information and to register, please call Natalie Moutia on (02) 9379 1626 or email faith.formation@bbcatholic.org.au.

Jesuit Mission Indian Bazaar: 14 September

Come and join in the fun and festivities at Jesuit Mission’s Indian Bazaar on Saturday 14 September, 9am to 5pm at St Ignatius’ College, Riverview. There will be rides, stalls, auctions and more. The annual fundraiser supports Jesuit Mission’s work in over 13 countries, empowering the most vulnerable people to transform their lives and build brighter futures. More details at https://jesuitmission.org.au/indian-bazaar/ and at https://www.facebook.com/events/926093744402699/

Listen with the soul Retreat: 16 – 23 September

Fr Kevin Dance and Sr Jill Dance will lead participants into an experience of inner prayer at the St Clement’s Retreat Centre, Galong, NSW from 16 to 23 September. The retreat provides an opportunity for group sharing, also times for deep silence, healing and reconciliation. $650 single ensuite room or $550 for shared facilities. For enquiries and bookings, please contact info@stclement.com.au

Divine Retreat Centre Inner Healing Retreat: 21 – 22 September

The Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW is holding an inner healing retreat from 21 September at 9.30am to 22 September at 4.30pm. Two person rooms – single $195 or twin share $130 and four person rooms – $185 single or quad share $95. Meals are included. For more information, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcretreatrego@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

OLMC Parramatta 50 Year Reunion: 21 September

Did you commence Year 7 at OLMC in 1964, or attend any year thereafter, such that you did your HSC in 1969, or your SC in 1967? It’s OK if you left before your exams, you’re still welcome at our 50th Reunion! Contact Jennifer Newton: email fiftyyearsonolmc64-69@hotmail.com or Facebook page OLMC Parramatta 1964-1969 50th Reunion (September 2019).

International Day of Peace Interfaith Service: 21 September

The Parramatta Mission is hosting an interfaith peace service on the International Day of Peace, Saturday 21 September from 2pm at the Fellowship Centre, Parramatta Mission, 119 Macquarie St, Parramatta. Professor Peter Shergold, Chancellor, Western Sydney University will speak during the service, which will include time for prayer and silent reflection. For further information, contact Rev Dr Manas Ghoust on 0429 892 548 or manas.ghoush@parramattamission.org.au

Discernment Retreat: 27 September – 29 September

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth are offering a discernment retreat “The Compass of the Discernment” for women (aged 18-35) to reflect on that most important of questions: “Lord, what are you asking of me? How are you calling me to give?” It is a great opportunity to meet and spend time with the sisters. Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP Sr Paula vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

Lifting the Veil Retreat Extended Weekend: 27 – 30 September

St Mary’s Towers Retreat Centre in Douglas Park, NSW, is hosting ‘Lifting the Veil – Living in Liminal Space,’ presented by Fr John Armstrong from 27 to 30 September. This retreat is a time for us to stop and listen to where God’s spirit is moving in life. For more information and to RSVP, contact 02 4630 0233, contact@towersretreat.org.au or visit http://towersretreat.org.au

Divine Retreat Centre Spiritual Healing Retreat: 29 September

The Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW is hosting a spiritual healing retreat on Sunday 29 September, celebrating the Feast of St Vincent de Paul. The day will include Eucharistic Adoration, the Way of the Cross, Divine Mercy Chaplet, Mass and ministry for children and teenagers. For more information, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcsydney@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

Rome Pilgrimages:

Rome Pilgrimages, by the Archdiocese of Sydney, is a Catholic pilgrimage which deepens one’s prayer life, offers a cultural experience, and connects pilgrims to our tradition and faith. The cost of the 7-day Pilgrimage is $2,350.00 (twin share accommodation – excludes airfares, some meals and travel insurance). Discounts available for large groups. Pilgrims stay at Domus Australia in the heart of Rome with opportunities for daily Mass. For more information, call 1800 753 959 or email pilgrimage@sydneycatholic.org

Visiting Rome? Stay at Domus Australia:

Domus Australia is a Boutique Pilgrim Guesthouse established by the Australian Catholic Church, welcoming travellers to Rome seeking comfortable accommodation and an ideal base from which to explore historical and cultural sites of the Eternal City. Centrally located with a magnificently restored Chapel featuring daily Mass in English, Domus Australia is the perfect oasis in the heart of Rome for Aussie pilgrims. For enquiries, please contact reservations@domusaustralia.org or visit www.domusaustralia.org

