News & Events Weekly Update

Positions Vacant:

Parish Coordinator of Ministries (part-time) – Parish of Richmond

Volunteers – Mamre Creche – CatholicCare

Manager of Family Relationship Services – CatholicCare

More details at: parracatholic.org/employment

Plenary Council 2020

The Plenary Council invites people to continue to participate in the journey towards the Council sessions in 2020. There are many opportunities to engage in the “Listening and Discernment” phase by participating in small group sessions within the Diocese. Ask you priests or Deanery Representatives for session dates in parishes and deaneries or contact the Pastoral Planning Office on 8838 3441.

CatholicCare Blacktown Neighbourhood Aid Volunteers Needed

Blacktown Neighbour Aid, a program with CatholicCare, is looking for volunteers to support our senior clients in the Blacktown area to remain living independently in their own home. If you feel you would like to make a positive difference to other’s lives in this way, please contact the Manager, Deb Woolacott on 0418 114 055 or email deb.woolacott@ccss.org.au.

Upper Blue Mountains Adoration Chapel

Beginning Tuesday 24 September, St Mary of the Cross MacKillop Parish in the Upper Blue Mountains is opening an Adoration Chapel at St Canice’s Church, Katoomba. If you would like further information or would like to sign up for a weekly hour of adoration before the Blessed Sacrament, please call the parish office on 02 4782 2804.

Nigerian Mass in Igbo

The Nigerian Catholic community come together to celebrate Mass every second and fourth Sundays of the month at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. For more information, please contact Nigerian chaplain Fr Chinonye Akamadu via the parish office on 02 9631 8135 or Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Chime in for the Bells of St Patrick’s Cathedral

The Bells of St Patrick’s Cathedral Appeal offers a rare opportunity to create history and donate a bell that commemorates a loved one, or honours your family name, organisation or community group. As a Benefactor, you’ll also have the privilege of naming your bell in honour of a revered Catholic Saint and helping make the dream of a peal of bells for St Patrick’s Cathedral become a reality. For further information, visit yourcatholicfoundation.org.au/bellsappeal

OLQP Greystanes Old Testament Sessions: 3 – 31 October

Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Greystanes is hosting a series of five talks on ‘The Old Testament?’ every Thursday through October from 7.30pm to 9pm at the St George Preca Centre in the parish. The talks will be presented by assistant priest Fr Joseph Lam. Please register your details with the parish office on 02 9631 8135 or parishoffice@olqp.org.au.

Plenary Council 2020 Diocesan Session 2: 23 October

You are invited to the second of the six sessions in the Diocese of Parramatta to gather and discern the Plenary Council 2020 National Themes for Discernment. This session on ‘Inclusive, Participatory and Synodal’ will be held on 23 October from 6.30pm to 9pm at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown. To RSVP, please contact tanya.quinn@parracatholic.org or contact the Pastoral Planning Office on 8838 3441.

Blacktown Legion of Mary Rosary Procession: 26 October

The Legion of Mary Blacktown Comitium is celebrating the Month of the Holy Rosary with a Rosary Procession on 26 October. The procession will start at Alpha Park, Blacktown at 12.30pm and will process from 1pm to St Patrick’s Church, Blacktown. Benediction will close the event at 2.30pm. For more information, please contact Grace Boncales on 9626 7968, 0414 510 434 or graceb54@hotmail.com.

CYP LIFTED Live in the Forecourt: 26 October

Join Catholic Youth Parramatta, Bishop Vincent and over 1000 other youth and young adults as they celebrate the feast of St John Paul II during LIFTED Live in Forecourt at the St Patrick’s Cathedral Precinct on Saturday 26 October from 7-10pm. There will be live music, food stalls, rides and entertainment. $5 entry on arrival. For more information, visit https://parracatholic.org/liftedlive/

Annual Wedding Anniversary Mass: 27 October

All married couples and their families are warmly invited to the Diocese of Parramatta’s Annual Wedding Anniversary Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral on 27 October at 11am. Bishop Vincent will celebrate Mass and will join couples and their families for a light lunch in the Cathedral Hall afterwards. Please register your names and numbers of years married, and the numbers attending the lunch by contacting the Life, Marriage & Family Office on 02 8838 3460 or email lmf@parracatholic.org.

Plenary Council 2020 Diocesan Session 3: 31 October

You are invited to the third of the six sessions in the Diocese of Parramatta to gather and discern the Plenary Council 2020 National Themes for Discernment. This session on ‘Prayerful and Eucharistic’ will be held on 31 October from 6.30pm to 9pm at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown. To RSVP, please contact tanya.quinn@parracatholic.org or contact the Pastoral Planning Office on 8838 3441.

Plenary Council 2020 Diocesan Session 4: 6 November

You are invited to the fourth of the six sessions in the Diocese of Parramatta to gather and discern the Plenary Council 2020 National Themes for Discernment. This session on ‘Humble, Healing and Merciful’ will be held on 6 November from 6.30pm to 9pm at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown. To RSVP, please contact tanya.quinn@parracatholic.org or contact the Pastoral Planning Office on 8838 3441.

Alpha Program Weekend Training: 8-10 November

The Pastoral Planning Office is running a training course in the Alpha Catholic program at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown. A sample Alpha evening will be held on Friday 8 November from 7pm to 9pm, before full-day training sessions on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 November. Morning and afternoon tea and lunch will be provided. To register, and for more information, please contact Lisa in the Pastoral Planning Office on 8838 3497 or lisa.bright@parracatholic.org

St Philomena Mass and Devotions: 9 November

Mass and Devotions for St Philomena will be held on Saturday 9 November at St John Vianney Parish, Doonside. Mass will be held at 12Midday, with confession from 11.30am. Please bring a snack to share. For further information, contact Libby Peoples on 0423 154 463 or epeoples9@gmail.com.

Office for Worship Music Workshop: 13 November

The Office for Worship is conducting a Music Workshop for musicians and liturgy planners on Wednesday 13 November at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown from 7pm to 9pm. Supper will be provided. Choosing appropriate hymns for Mass and what to sing at Mass and why will be discussed. To register by 8 November, call Anne on 8838 3456 or anne.alimangohan@parracatholic.org.

Plenary Council 2020 Diocesan Session 5: 14 November

You are invited to the fifth of the six sessions in the Diocese of Parramatta to gather and discern the Plenary Council 2020 National Themes for Discernment. This session on ‘Joy, Hope-filled and Servant Community’ will be held on 14 November from 6.30pm to 9pm at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown. To RSVP, please contact tanya.quinn@parracatholic.org or contact the Pastoral Planning Office on 8838 3441.

Greystanes Parish Craft Market: 16 November

OLQP Parish is holding its popular Craft Market event on Saturday 16 November 8am-2pm at Camilleri Hall 198 Old Prospect Rd, Greystanes. Featuring 40 stalls selling handmade goods. A great day out for the whole family with a raffle, Devonshire tea, face painting and a BBQ serving breakfast and lunch. Proceeds go to Diabetes NSW & ACT.

Memorial Mass for those bereaved by suicide: 19 November

CatholicCare Western Sydney and Blue Mountains together with the Diocese of Parramatta invite those bereaved by suicide to a Mass to honour loved ones who have taken their lives. Mass will be celebrated at St Oliver Plunkett Church, 35 Wigram Street, Harris Park. 6:45pm for 7pm start. RSVP 14 November Ph: 02 8843 2575 or rita.chater@ccss.org.au

Reflection Day for Women: 23 November

Preparing our hearts for Advent – Reflection Day for Women. Saturday 23 November 9.30am – 3.00 pm. Mt Schoenstatt, Fairlight Rd Mulgoa. Facilitator: Sr Mary Louise. Cost $25 BYO own lunch. Tea & coffee provided. Take some time out for prayer and reflection! To register or for more information info@schoenstatt.org.au or phone: (02) 4773 8338.

Mission Coordinator (Part-time) – Sisters of Mercy Parramatta

For more details, please contact Anthony Spata at REACH Human Resources, on 0402 210 055.

Parish Renewal Team Leader (Full-time) – Archdiocese of Sydney

For more details, please visit catholicjobsonline.com.au

Country Care Link Volunteers Needed

Open Support, a not-for profit, community service organisation is in need of volunteer drivers for their Country Care Link program, which is a transport service for regional NSW families, couples and individuals when in Sydney for medical appointments and hospital stays. For more information or to receive a volunteer information pack, please email volunteer@opensupport.org.au, call 02 8382 6437 or visit www.opensupport.org.au

Fertility Rethink: 25 October

Fertility Rethink dinner and presentation for medical and allied health professionals on Friday 25 October. Dinner from 7pm with Dr Luke McLindon, FRANZCOG and Dr Cathy Peterson, FRACGP. Location: Sheraton at Sydney Central Park. More information at info@airrm.org.au.

Healing after Abortion: 25 – 27 October

Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat offers a sanctuary in which to renew, rebuild and redeem hearts broken by abortion in a safe, supportive, confidential and non-judgmental environment. Rachel’s Vineyard offers a confidential voicemail number: 0400 092 555 or email info@rachelsvineyard.org.au. The retreats for 2019 will be held at Varroville, NSW on Oct 25-27. Brochures are in the church or see the website: www.rachelsvineyard.org.au

Divine Retreat Centre One Day Worship Pilgrimage: 27 October

The Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW is holding a one-day worship pilgrimage on Sunday 27 October from 9am to 4pm. Ministry will be available for kids, children and teenagers. For more information, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcsydney@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

Weekend Retreat for Adults: 1-3 November

The Annual Pilgrims’ Retreat for Men and Women will be held from 1 November at 7pm to 3 November at 3pm in the retreat centre at Mt Schoenstatt. Presenters include Fr Pawel Barszczewski OP and Sr Luisa Maria Fabre ISSM. You will experience the graces of the Shrine along with comfortable and clean, twin share rooms with ensuite, home cooked meals and the tranquil atmosphere of the property. To express your interest in this weekend please phone: 02 4773 8338 or email: info@schoenstatt.org.au.

Women’s Prayer Weekend: 1-3 November

“Women Mystics” – travel with us to the 13th and 14th centuries, as we explore how women began to write mystical texts in the vernacular, sharing their experiences of prayer, their great love of Jesus and their understanding of God as both Father and Mother. Come, relax and enjoy God in tranquillity at St. Mary’s Towers Retreat Centre, Douglas Park. RSVP (02) 4630 0233, contact@towersretreat.org.au. Website: https://towersretreat.org.au

Youth PoWR Eastern Sydney Consultation Session: 3 November

Youth PoWR (Parliament of the World’s Religions) is travelling across the four corners of Sydney, calling on young people to generate The Sydney Statement – an interfaith statement that will help build bridges between different religions. The Eastern Sydney consultation session will be held on 3 November at Bondi Pavilion in Bondi. For more information, and to register, visit events.humanitix.com.au/youth-powr-2019-east

Where is the human species going?: 3 November

The Blue Mountains Centre for Faith and Public Issues is hosting a public forum by Garry W Trompf on ‘Where is the human species going? Reflections on Yuval Noah Harari’s View of History’ at the Leura Uniting Church Hall, Grose St, Leura on 3 November from 2pm. Refreshments will be available. For enquiries, please email William Emilsen at wemilsen@gmail.com or Allan Walsh secretary@bmert.org

God is Love Retreat: 4-8 November

Fr Tony Kelly CSSR will present a retreat weekend on ‘God is Love: John 1:4 – Theological Implications and Spiritual Application’ at the St Clemens Retreat and Conference Centre, Galong from Monday 4 to Friday 8 November. Ensuite room $550, room with shared bathroom facilities $450. For bookings, contact the centre on 02 6380 5222 or info@stclement.com.au

Holy Hour for Vocations: 7 November

Youth aged 18 to 35 and families are invited to join The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for the Holy Hour for Vocations at The Good Shepherd Parish Church, on Thursday 7 November at 7pm. Dinner will be served afterwards. RSVP to Sr Paula – vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Marriage Enrichment Weekend: 8-10 November

The Worldwide Marriage Encounter are hosting a Marriage Enrichment Weekend from 8 to 10 November at the Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW. Take the time to step back from everyday distractions and rediscover your relationship. Book online at www.wwme.org.au or contact Adrian and Janet on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

Five Hours with Nuns Discernment Retreat: 9 November

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth are offering a discernment retreat “Five Hours with Nuns” for women aged 18 to 35 at the Holy Spirit Convent, Plumpton on 9 November at 3pm. This retreat is one-to-one encounter and includes prayer times, talks and accompaniment. To RSVP, contact Sr Paula on 0449 656 406 or vocationscsfn@gmail.com.

Pioneers Abstinence from Alcohol Mass: 10 November

Fr Cullen set up the Pioneers in Ireland in 1898, to address the enormous damage that he saw excess alcohol was doing in the Ireland of his times. Pioneers Total Abstinence Association’s annual Mass and then meeting on Sunday 10 November 2019. Holy Mass at midday at Our Lady of the Assumption, 74 Underwood Road, Homebush; followed by meeting and a cuppa. BYO plate, if possible. RSVP: 1st November.

ACU Centre for Liturgy Pastoral Formation Day: 16 November

What do Catholics believe about Sacraments of Healing? How do priests, deacons and lay ministers care for the sick? These questions and more will be investigated during a pastoral formation day run by the ACU Centre for Liturgy at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown on 16 November from 9am to 4.45pm (registration from 8.30am). Cost is $60 and registration is essential via http://www.acu.edu.au/pastoral_formation_days. For more information, call 02 9701 4751.

Walk with Christ: 24 November

Please join your fellow Sydneysiders in the Walk with Christ annual Eucharistic Procession through the streets of Sydney on the Feast of Christ The King on Sunday 24 November at 2.30pm. Thousands of people took part in last year’s joyful public proclamation and act of worship to invoke Christ’s blessing upon our beautiful city. Meet at the corner of Martin Place & Pitt Street at 2.30pm on November 24. More details through the Archdiocese of Sydney.

Palms Australia Orientation Course: 4 – 12 January 2020

Positions are still available for Palms Australia’s nine day orientation course from 4 to 12 January 2020 at Hartzer Park, Bowral. If you’re considering working, volunteering, studying, living, or simply travelling cross-culturally, attending Palms Australia’s Orientation Course will ensure your experience reaches its full potential for both yourself and your host community. For more information, contact the Palms team on 02 9560 5333 or visit https://www.palms.org.au/event/pre-departure-orientation-course-january/

