News & Events Weekly Update

Positions Vacant:

Volunteers – Mamre Creche – CatholicCare

Executive Director – CatholicCare (Nov 20)

More details at: parracatholic.org/employment

Catholic Outlook is back!

At the request of Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, Catholic Outlook will be back from Sunday 1 December 2019. The revised Catholic Outlook will be published quarterly as an A4 magazine with a focus on Catholic faith formation, spirituality and a look at what is happening across the agencies and ministries of the Diocese of Parramatta. Look out for copies in your local Catholic Church, Catholic school or Catholic office from Sunday 1 December.

Plenary Council 2020

The Plenary Council invites people to continue to participate in the journey towards the Council sessions in 2020. There are many opportunities to engage in the “Listening and Discernment” phase by participating in small group sessions within the Diocese. Ask you priests or Deanery Representatives for session dates in parishes and deaneries or contact the Pastoral Planning Office on 8838 3441.

CatholicCare Blacktown Neighbourhood Aid Volunteers Needed

Blacktown Neighbour Aid, a program with CatholicCare, is looking for volunteers to support our senior clients in the Blacktown area to remain living independently in their own home. If you feel you would like to make a positive difference to other’s lives in this way, please contact the Manager, Deb Woolacott on 0418 114 055 or email deb.woolacott@ccss.org.au.

The Epiphany Pilgrimage

The Epiphany Pilgrimage, through the Blue Mountains, is a not-for-profit event of the Diocese of Parramatta and outreach of the Blue Mountains Deanery. Beginning at Emu Plains on 2 January and finishing 7 days later at Bell, pilgrims walk 110km through the beautiful Blue Mountains bushland, celebrating the Christmas season with each parish along the way. Registration and details at epiphanypilgrimage.org and facebook.com/epiphanypilgrimage

Upper Blue Mountains Adoration Chapel

St Mary of the Cross MacKillop Parish in the Upper Blue Mountains has opened an Adoration Chapel at St Canice’s Church, Katoomba. If you would like further information or would like to sign up for a weekly hour of adoration before the Blessed Sacrament, please call the parish office on 02 4782 2804.

Nigerian Mass in Igbo

The Nigerian Catholic community come together to celebrate Mass every second and fourth Sundays of the month at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. For more information, please contact Nigerian chaplain Fr Chinonye Akamadu via the parish office on 02 9631 8135 or Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Office for Worship Music Workshop: 13 November

The Office for Worship is conducting a Music Workshop for musicians and liturgy planners on Wednesday 13 November at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown from 7pm to 9pm. Supper will be provided. Choosing appropriate hymns for Mass and what to sing at Mass and why will be discussed. To register by 8 November, call Anne on 8838 3456 or anne.alimangohan@parracatholic.org.

Plenary Council 2020 Diocesan Session 5: 14 November

You are invited to the fifth of the six sessions in the Diocese of Parramatta to gather and discern the Plenary Council 2020 National Themes for Discernment. This session on ‘Joy, Hope-filled and Servant Community’ will be held on 14 November from 6.30pm to 9pm at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown. To RSVP, please contact tanya.quinn@parracatholic.org or contact the Pastoral Planning Office on 8838 3441.

Greystanes Parish Craft Market: 16 November

OLQP Parish is holding its popular Craft Market event on Saturday 16 November 8am-2pm at Camilleri Hall 198 Old Prospect Rd, Greystanes. Featuring 40 stalls selling handmade goods. A great day out for the whole family with a raffle, Devonshire tea, face painting and a BBQ serving breakfast and lunch. Proceeds go to Diabetes NSW & ACT.

Memorial Mass for those bereaved by suicide: 19 November

CatholicCare Western Sydney and Blue Mountains together with the Diocese of Parramatta invite those bereaved by suicide to a Mass to honour loved ones who have taken their lives. Mass will be celebrated at St Oliver Plunkett Church, 35 Wigram Street, Harris Park. 6:45pm for 7pm start. RSVP 14 November Ph: 02 8843 2575 or rita.chater@ccss.org.au

LA Religious Education Congress Information Night: 19 November

Find out why everyone is talking about the Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 2020! This Congress, which will be held on 21-23 February 2020, offers great formation, liturgy, resources and spiritual nourishment. Come to the information night to hear more. Tuesday 19th November, 7.30pm at the Diocesan Ministry Centre, 51-59 Allawah St Blacktown. Queries and RSVP to Lisa Bright on 8838 3497 or lisa.bright@parracatholic.org.

Plenary Council 2020 Diocesan Session 6: 20 November

You are invited to the sixth session in the Diocese of Parramatta to gather and discern the Plenary Council 2020 National Themes for Discernment. This session on ‘Open to Conversion, Renewal and Reform’ will be held on 20 November from 6.30pm to 9pm at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown. To RSVP, please contact tanya.quinn@parracatholic.org or contact the Pastoral Planning Office on 8838 3441.

Reflection Day for Women: 23 November

Preparing our hearts for Advent – Reflection Day for Women. Saturday 23 November 9.30am – 3.00 pm. Mt Schoenstatt, Fairlight Rd Mulgoa. Facilitator: Sr Mary Louise. Cost $25 BYO own lunch. Tea & coffee provided. Take some time out for prayer and reflection! To register or for more information info@schoenstatt.org.au or phone: (02) 4773 8338.

Other Notices

Positions Vacant

Student Life and Alumni Relations Officer – Campion College Australia

For more details, please visit catholicjobsonline.com.au

ACBC National Prayer Campaign for Drought

The Catholic Bishops of Australia have announced a National Prayer Campaign for Drought to take place during November. People across the country are encouraged to pray for the gift of rain, for people affected by the drought and to provide practical support, where possible. The Bishops note that large parts of the country are directly affected by the drought, but the impact is national – and so should the response be national. Access resources and find out more at: www.catholic.org.au/drought

Country Care Link Volunteers Needed

Open Support, a not-for profit, community service organisation is in need of volunteer drivers for their Country Care Link program, which is a transport service for regional NSW families, couples and individuals when in Sydney for medical appointments and hospital stays. For more information or to receive a volunteer information pack, please email volunteer@opensupport.org.au, call 02 8382 6437 or visit www.opensupport.org.au

ACU Centre for Liturgy Pastoral Formation Day: 16 November

What do Catholics believe about Sacraments of Healing? How do priests, deacons and lay ministers care for the sick? These questions and more will be investigated during a pastoral formation day run by the ACU Centre for Liturgy at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown on 16 November from 9am to 4.45pm (registration from 8.30am). Cost is $60 and registration is essential via http://www.acu.edu.au/pastoral_formation_days. For more information, call 02 9701 4751.

Divine Retreat Centre Inner Healing Retreat: 16 – 17 November

The Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW is holding an inner healing retreat weekend from 16 November at 9.30am to 17 November at 4.30pm, run by Director Fr Roni George VC and Assistant Director Joby George VC. Live-in accommodation can be purchased, and meals are included. For more information, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcretreatrego@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

Christian Meditation: 17 November

Christian Meditation Introduction and Renewal Day at St Benedict’s Monastery, Arcadia. Presentations, Introduction to Meditation for newcomers and Meditation for on-going meditators. After the lunch break for BYO picnic lunch we will have Mass. This is a free event and accommodation may be available at the monastery guest house. For enquires please contact Ann Bergman on anniebergman@hotmail.com or Ann Lomas on atlomas@bigpond.com or 9653 2637.

Walk with Christ: 24 November

Please join your fellow Sydneysiders in the Walk with Christ annual Eucharistic Procession through the streets of Sydney on the Feast of Christ The King on Sunday 24 November at 2.30pm. Thousands of people took part in last year’s joyful public proclamation and act of worship to invoke Christ’s blessing upon our beautiful city. Meet at the corner of Martin Place & Pitt Street at 2.30pm on November 24. More details through the Archdiocese of Sydney.

Divine Retreat Centre One-Day Worship Pilgrimage: 24 November

The Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW is holding a one-day worship pilgrimage on Sunday 24 October from 9am to 4pm. The day will include Eucharistic Adoration, the Way of the Cross and Mass. Ministry will be available for kids, children and teenagers. For more information, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcsydney@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

Wisdom of the Desert Retreat: 29 November – 6 December

Carmel Moore rsj and Jan Wylie will lead participants at the “Wisdom of the Desert” retreat at St Clement’s Retreat and Conference Centre, Galong, NSW, from 29 November to 6 December. Attend for either the weekend or for six days. There will be several periods of meditation, daily talks and quietness and prayer. For enquiries and booking, please contact info@stclement.com.au or phone 02 6380 5222.

Bach Akademie Australia Concert: 30 November

Bach Akademie Australia will present its Cantatas for Christmas – Comfort and Joy, including Part 2 of the Christmas Oratorio and BWV 191 ‘Gloria in Excelisis Deo’ at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta on 30 November at 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased through the Box Office on 1300 785 377 or https://cantatasforchristmas.floktu.com/

Order of Malta Annual Lourdes Day Mass: 7 December

The Order of Malta will be celebrating their annual Lourdes Day Mass on Satuday 7 December at 10am at St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney. Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP and the Chaplains of the Order will celebrate Mass and bless the congregation, with vials of Lourdes water to be distributed. For more information, or if you need assistance, please contact 9331 8477, info@smom.org.au or macolmi@bigpond.net.au.

Handel’s Messiah at St Patrick’s Cathedral: 17 December

To end their inaugural year, River City Voices is proud to present an intimate performance of Handel’s Messiah for Western Sydney audiences. The performance will be held at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, on 17 December at 7.30pm. For information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.classikon.com/concert/river-city-voices-parramatta-2019-december-17/

Palms Australia Orientation Course: 4 – 12 January 2020

Positions are still available for Palms Australia’s nine day orientation course from 4 to 12 January 2020 at Hartzer Park, Bowral. If you’re considering working, volunteering, studying, living, or simply travelling cross-culturally, attending Palms Australia’s Orientation Course will ensure your experience reaches its full potential for both yourself and your host community. For more information, contact the Palms team on 02 9560 5333 or visit https://www.palms.org.au/event/pre-departure-orientation-course-january/

Campion College Summer Program: 5 – 9 or 13 – 17 January 2020

Campion College’s Summer Program provides an unparalleled opportunity to experience college life and a taste of the Campion College course. Students aged between 16 to 20 are encouraged to attend the program from either 5 to 9 January or 13 to 17 January at the campus in Toongabbie. Program is free for all local and interstate students. For more information, contact Student Recruitment Manager Christine Vella on 9896 9303 or study@campion.edu.au, or visit www.campion.edu.au/summer-program

Summer School of Evangelisation: 13 – 19 January 2020

The Disciples of Jesus Covenant Community is running a week-long summer camp retreat for young Catholics aged 16 to 35 at the Mount Carmel Retreat Centre in Varroville from 13 to 19 January 2020. The retreat will include presentations and lectures, seminars, opportunity for communal and personal prayer and Mass. Early Bird registrations are available until 20 November. For more information and to register, please visit http://summerschool.org.au/

