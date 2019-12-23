News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Positions Vacant:

Volunteers – Mamre Creche – CatholicCare

More details at: parracatholic.org/employment

Bishop Vincent’s Christmas Message

Bishop Vincent’s Christmas message can be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqtMPFd06Y4 or www.parracatholic.org

Happy Christmas from Bishop Vincent and the Diocese of Parramatta.

Summer 2019 Catholic Outlook

At the request of Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, Catholic Outlook is back. From Sunday 1 December 2019, you can get your own copy of the revised Catholic Outlook which will be published quarterly as an A4 magazine with a focus on Catholic faith formation, spirituality and a look at what is happening across the agencies and ministries of the Diocese of Parramatta. Look out for copies in your local Catholic Church, Catholic school or Catholic office.

Bishop’s Christmas Appeal

Help vulnerable people in crisis turn their lives around, recover and thrive. Your compassionate gifts and prayers will help CatholicCare to connect people with support and services to build strong foundations for self-sufficiency, fulfilling family relationships and brighter futures. Please give generously to the Bishop’s Christmas Appeal via yourcatholicfoundation.org.au/appeal

Plenary Council 2020

The Plenary Council invites people to continue to participate in the journey towards the Council sessions in 2020. There are many opportunities to engage in the “Listening and Discernment” phase by participating in small group sessions within the Diocese. Ask you priests or Deanery Representatives for session dates in parishes and deaneries or contact the Pastoral Planning Office on 8838 3441.

CatholicCare Blacktown Neighbourhood Aid Volunteers Needed

Blacktown Neighbour Aid, a program with CatholicCare, is looking for volunteers to support our senior clients in the Blacktown area to remain living independently in their own home. If you feel you would like to make a positive difference to other’s lives in this way, please contact the Manager, Deb Woolacott on 0418 114 055 or email deb.woolacott@ccss.org.au.

The Epiphany Pilgrimage

It is with sadness that the 2020 Epiphany Pilgrimage has been cancelled in light of the current fire situation in the Blue Mountains. We continue to keep all those affected by the fires in our thoughts and prayers and give thanks for the tireless efforts and generosity of the firefighters. There are discussions about a possible mid-year pilgrimage (July school holidays with dates TBC), with relevant information to be posted to http://www.epiphanypilgrimage.org/ as plans take shape.

St Bernadette’s Lalor Park Wednesday Evening Devotions

St Bernadette’s Parish, Lalor Park, is hosting weekly devotions to Mary Immaculate and St Bernadette and Adoration of the Blessed Sacraments every Wednesday evening at 7pm, followed by Mass at 7.30pm. All are welcome. For more information, contact the parish office on 02 9672 4037 or admin@stbernadetteslalorpark.org.au

Upper Blue Mountains Adoration Chapel

St Mary of the Cross MacKillop Parish in the Upper Blue Mountains has opened an Adoration Chapel at St Canice’s Church, Katoomba. If you would like further information or would like to sign up for a weekly hour of adoration before the Blessed Sacrament, please call the parish office on 02 4782 2804.

Nigerian Mass in Igbo

The Nigerian Catholic community come together to celebrate Mass every second and fourth Sundays of the month at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. For more information, please contact Nigerian chaplain Fr Chinonye Akamadu via the parish office on 02 9631 8135 or Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

CEDP High Support Learning Centres

Kirinari, located in Llandilo and Wiyanga, located in Dundas, are purpose built centres for learning that provide an inclusive education for students with a moderate intellectual disability and high support needs. If you have a child or know someone who would benefit from an alternate platform for learning in Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta, please phone 02 9840 5689 for further information.

Office for Worship Liturgical Ministry Formation Courses

The Office for Worship’s Liturgical Ministry Formation Courses will be held again next year, commencing early February 2020. If you are interested or would like more information, please contact the Office for Worship on 8838 3456 or anne.alimangohan@parracatholic.org.

Kellyville Parish Mass of the Holy Innocents: 28 December

Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Kellyville, is holding their annual Mass of the Holy Innocents on 28 December at 11am. Fr David Blowey OFM Conv will celebrate Mass, followed by a Rosary procession to the Shrine of the Holy Innocents. Lunch will be available and please bring a plate to share. For enquiries, please contact the parish office on (02) 9629 2595.

Upper Blue Mountains Parish Santo Niño celebrations: 19 January 2020

St Mary of the Cross MacKillop Parish in the Upper Blue Mountains is celebrating the feast of Santo Niño at St Canice’s Church, Katoomba. Mass will be held on Sunday 19 January at 12pm, with refreshments served afterwards. For more information, please contact the parish office on (02) 4782 2804 or mmparishubm@gmail.com

Annual Red Mass: 28 January 2020

Bishop Vincent Long and Fr Bob Bossini warmly invite members of the judiciary and legal community, public service officials, law students and their families to the annual Red Mass on 28 January at St Patrick’s Cathedral at 7.30pm. Refreshments will be served after Mass. Confirm attendance and any dietary requirements by 20 January to (02) 8839 8411 or events@stpatscathedral.com.au.

Greystanes Parish Biblical Studies Part 2: February 2020

Throughout the month of February, Fr Joseph Lam from Our Lady, Queen of Peace Parish, Greystanes, will run a series of biblical studies on Prophetic Literature in the Old Testament. Sessions will be held at the parish every Thursday in February and on 5 March from 7.30pm to 9pm. Registrations are essential by parishoffice@olqp.org.au, where you can also obtain the recommended reading list.

Pastoral Planning Alpha Team Training Workshop: 9 February 2020

The Pastoral Planning Office is running a training day in the Alpha Catholic program at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown, Sunday 9 February, 9.30am – 4.30pm. The workshop will look at where Alpha fits in the faith formation process in a Parish. To register, and for more information, please contact Lisa in the Pastoral Planning Office on 8838 3497 or lisa.bright@parracatholic.org

World Day of the Sick Mass: 11 February 2020

A Mass for the World Day of the Sick will be celebrated in the Diocese of Parramatta on Tuesday 11 February 2020 at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, St Patrick’s Church, Blacktown at 10.30am. The Mass will include the Sacramental Rite of Anointing of the Sick and Prayers for Healing. Please RSVP to Marisa VanderHout on (02) 8838 3460 or marisa.vanderhout@parracatholic.org to assist with seating and catering.

Country Care Link Volunteers Needed

Open Support, a not-for profit, community service organisation is in need of volunteer drivers for their Country Care Link program, which is a transport service for regional NSW families, couples and individuals when in Sydney for medical appointments and hospital stays. For more information or to receive a volunteer information pack, please email volunteer@opensupport.org.au, call 02 8382 6437 or visit www.opensupport.org.au

Feast of the Holy Family Celebration: 28 December

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth invite families and young people aged 18 to 35 to celebrate the Feast of the Holy Family on 28 December at the Our Lady Queen of Poland Convent in Marayong. Mass will be held at 3pm, with Adoration from 4.30pm. RSVP to Sr Paula by 26 December on 0449 656 406 or vocationscfn@gmail.com.

Divine Retreat Centre One Day Worship Pilgrimage: 29 December

The Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW is holding a one-day worship pilgrimage on Sunday 29 December from 9am to 4pm. Ministry will be available for kids, children and teenagers. For more information, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcsydney@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

Divine Retreat Centre New Year’s Eve Celebration: 31 December

The Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW is holding a New Year’s Eve celebration on Tuesday 31 December. The event begins with confessions at 8.30pm, followed by thanksgiving and adoration at 9.30pm and a New Year Mass at 10.30pm. For more information, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcsydney@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

Catholic Mission Camino 2020 Pilgrimages:

Catholic Mission is organising two pilgrimages to walk the Camino Portugués (17 days) from 11 to 27 May 2020 and the Camino Francés (16 days) from 19 September to 5 October. Each pilgrimage will offer small groups lead by an experience guide. For more information, please contact Sr Veronica Rosier OP on 0451 387 906 or visit www.catholicmission.org.au/camino2020

Catholic Healthcare

Government-funded Home Care Packages. Catholic Healthcare’s local Care Advisors can work with you to create a customised support plan. Their in-home services include gardening, shopping, meal preparation, transport and nursing. Get a quote on 1300 734 350.

