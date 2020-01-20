News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta Notices

Positions Vacant:

Volunteers – Mamre Creche – CatholicCare

Office Manager – Tribunal of the Catholic Church (NSW and ACT), Diocese of Parramatta – Applications close 3 February

More details at: parracatholic.org/employment

Plenary Council 2020 Diocesan Delegate Expressions of Interest

Have you been a part of the Plenary Council process of listening, prayer, dialogue and discernment? Do you feel called to express your interest in being a delegate from our diocese? Speak with your Parish priest, school principal or agency leader today or download the Expression of Interest form and information sheet at www.parracatholic.org. Expressions of Interest due by 25 January 2020. For further information contact the Pastoral Planning Office on 8838 3441 or pastoralplanning@parracatholic.org

CatholicCare Blacktown Neighbour Aid Volunteers Needed

Blacktown Neighbour Aid, a program with CatholicCare, is looking for volunteers to support our senior clients in the Blacktown area to remain living independently in their own home. If you feel you would like to make a positive difference to other’s lives in this way, please contact the Manager, Deb Woolacott on 0418 114 055 or email deb.woolacott@ccss.org.au.

Lalor Park Parish Wednesday Evening Devotions

St Bernadette’s Parish, Lalor Park, is hosting weekly devotions to Mary Immaculate and St Bernadette and Adoration of the Blessed Sacraments every Wednesday evening at 7pm, followed by Mass at 7.30pm. All are welcome. For more information, contact the parish office on 02 9672 4037 oradmin@stbernadetteslalorpark.org.au.

Upper Blue Mountains Parish Adoration Chapel

St Mary of the Cross MacKillop Parish in the Upper Blue Mountains has opened an Adoration Chapel at St Canice’s Church, Katoomba. If you would like further information or would like to sign up for a weekly hour of adoration before the Blessed Sacrament, please call the parish office on 02 4782 2804.

Nigerian Mass in Igbo

The Nigerian Catholic community come together to celebrate Mass every second and fourth Sundays of the month at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. For more information, please contact Nigerian chaplain Fr Chinonye Akamadu via the parish office on 02 9631 8135 or Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

CEDP High Support Learning Centres

Kirinari, located in Llandilo and Wiyanga, located in Dundas, are purpose built centres for learning that provide an inclusive education for students with a moderate intellectual disability and high support needs. If you have a child or know someone who would benefit from an alternate platform for learning in Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta, please phone 02 9840 5689 for further information.

Office for Worship Liturgical Ministry Formation Courses

The Office for Worship’s Liturgical Ministry Formation Courses will be held again next year, commencing early February 2020. If you are interested or would like more information, please contact the Office for Worship on 8838 3456 or anne.alimangohan@parracatholic.org.

Annual Red Mass: 28 January

Bishop Vincent Long and Fr Bob Bossini warmly invite members of the judiciary and legal community, public service officials, law students and their families to the annual Red Mass on 28 January at St Patrick’s Cathedral at 7.30pm. Refreshments will be served after Mass.

Greystanes Parish Biblical Studies Part 2: February 2020

Throughout the month of February, Fr Joseph Lam from Our Lady, Queen of Peace Parish, Greystanes, will run a series of biblical studies on Prophetic Literature in the Old Testament. Sessions will be held at the parish every Thursday in February and on 5 March from 7.30pm to 9pm. Registrations are essential byparishoffice@olqp.org.au, where you can also obtain the recommended reading list.

Plenary Council 2020 Diocesan Session: 6 February

You are invited to attend a Plenary Council 2020 Listening and Discernment session on 6 February from 10.30am to 1pm at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown. At this session, you will have the opportunity to select and explore one of the six Themes for Discernment. Morning tea will be provided. To RSVP, please contact tanya.quinn@parracatholic.org.

Honouring the Feast Day of St Josephine Bakhita: 8 – 9 February

Long after slavery was officially abolished, the practice not only continues but thrives, with millions of people forced to perform labour through coercion, intimidation or deceit. On the weekend of 8 and 9 February, we celebrate the Feast of St Josephine Bakhita, Patron of Victims of Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking. We are encouraged to pray for all those affected by the crimes of modern slavery and human trafficking, and for the people who volunteer and work for the eradication of these crimes.

Pastoral Planning Alpha Team Training Workshop: 9 February

The Pastoral Planning Office is running a training day in the Alpha Catholic program at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown, Sunday 9 February, 9.30am – 4.30pm. The workshop will look at where Alpha fits in the faith formation process in a Parish. To register, and for more information, please contact Lisa in the Pastoral Planning Office on 8838 3497 or lisa.bright@parracatholic.org.

World Day of the Sick Mass: 11 February

A Mass for the World Day of the Sick will be celebrated in the Diocese of Parramatta on Tuesday 11 February 2020 at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, St Patrick’s Church, Blacktown at 10.30am. The Mass will include the Sacramental Rite of Anointing of the Sick and Prayers for Healing. Please RSVP to Marisa VanderHout by 31 January on (02) 8838 3460 or marisa.vanderhout@parracatholic.org to assist with seating and catering.

Other Notices

Australian Church Bushfire Response

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv and the Australian Bishops have asked that special collections be taken up on Australia Day weekend to support bushfire-affected communities. Money raised from this collection will support the Vinnies’ bushfire appeal. Parishioners wishing to donate individually and receive a tax-deductible receipt can donate at www.vinnies.org.au. Thank you to those who have already contributed to support affected communities.

We are also called to pray for those affected, especially those who have lost loved ones, for those fighting the fires and for an end to the ongoing crisis. Prayers and other resources can be found at www.parracatholic.org/bushfires.

Country Care Link Volunteers Needed

Open Support, a not-for profit, community service organisation is in need of volunteer drivers for their Country Care Link program, which is a transport service for regional NSW families, couples and individuals when in Sydney for medical appointments and hospital stays. For more information or to receive a volunteer information pack, please email volunteer@opensupport.org.au, call 02 8382 6437 or visit www.opensupport.org.au.

Catholic Mission Camino 2020 Pilgrimages

Catholic Mission is organising two pilgrimages to walk the Camino Portugués (17 days) from 11 to 27 May 2020 and the Camino Francés (16 days) from 19 September to 5 October. Each pilgrimage will offer small groups lead by an experience guide. For more information, please contact Sr Veronica Rosier OP on 0451 387 906 or visit www.catholicmission.org.au/camino2020.

Catholic Healthcare

Government-funded Home Care Packages. Catholic Healthcare’s local Care Advisors can work with you to create a customised support plan. Their in-home services include gardening, shopping, meal preparation, transport and nursing. Get a quote on 1300 734 350.

Divine Retreat Centre One Day Worship Pilgrimage: 26 January

The Divine Retreat Centre, Somersby, NSW, is hosting a one-day worship pilgrimage on Sunday 26 January from 9am to 4pm. The pilgrimage includes Praise And Worship, Preaching The Word, Eucharistic Adoration, the Way Of The Cross, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass. Ministry is also available for children and teenagers. For more information and to book, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcretreatrego@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au.

Holy Hour for Vocations: 6 February

Youth aged 18 to 35 are invited to join the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for their Holy Hour for Vocations on Thursday 6 February at 7pm at the Holy Spirit Convent, Plumpton. A meal will be served afterwards. To RSVP, please contact Sr Paula on 0449 656 406 or vocationscsfn@gmail.com.

Shaping the Future of the Catholic Church Symposium: 4 March

The Implementation Advisory Group (established by ACBC and Catholic Religious Australia) are hosting a symposium on ‘Shaping the Future of the Catholic Church’ with three international experts on Wednesday 4 March from 1pm to 5pm. The experts will address numerous topics including the Ecclesiology of Vatican II; Theology and the Sexual Abuse Crisis; and Participative Engagement and Structures in a Missionary and Synodal Church. RSVP, tickets and event details can be found at https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=584298&.

Gift of Ageing 6-Day Retreat: 6 – 12 March

St Mary’s Towers Retreat Centre, Douglas Park, NSW, is hosting a six day retreat on the ‘Gift of Ageing: Awakening to God’s Surprising Gifts’ from 6 to 12 March. Sr Kerin Caldwell sgs will lead participants in themes such as less doing and more being and how am I coping with change. $750 for 6 days or $250 for weekend of 6 – 8 March. To RSVP, please contact 02 4630 0233, email contact@towersretreat.org.au or visit www.towersretreat.org.au.

Mindfulness and the Presence of God Retreat: 13 – 15 March

St Mary’s Towers Retreat Centre, Douglas Park, NSW, is hosting a weekend retreat on ‘Mindfulness and the Presence of God’ on 13 to 15 March. Presenters Michelle Vass and Lou Nulley will discuss being mindful in the Christian Tradition, mindfulness practices and mindfulness meditation. Registration is $250. To RSVP, please contact 02 4630 0233, email contact@towersretreat.org.au or visit www.towersretreat.org.au.

A Weekend of Poetry and Religion: 17 – 19 April

Fr Dom Carrigan CSsR invites retreatants to bring their religious poems to share with others, in the spirit of Les Murray’s poem ‘Poetry and Religion’. St Clement’s Retreat Centre, Kalangan Rd, Galong, NSW, from 17 to 19 April. Ensuite room $300, room with shared facilities $260. For enquiries and bookings, please contact info@stclement.com.au.

National Pastoral Ministry Conference: 9 – 11 July

Save the date for the National Pastoral Ministry Conference, titled ‘Alive in the Spirit: Being the Community Christ calls us to be’. The conference will be held on 9 to 11 July 2020 at St Mary, Star of the Sea College, Wollongong. More information to come. For more information, please contact Lisa Bright on 0448 652 720 or lisa.bright@parracatholic.org.

