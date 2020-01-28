News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta Notices

Positions Vacant:

Volunteers – Mamre Creche – CatholicCare

Volunteers – Mamre Creche – CatholicCare Office Manager – Tribunal of the Catholic Church (NSW and ACT), Diocese of Parramatta – Applications close 3 February.

General Manager, Early Years Education & Care – Catholic Diocese of Parramatta Services Limited (CDPSL) – Applications close 4 February.

More details at: parracatholic.org/employment

CatholicCare Blacktown Neighbour Aid Volunteers Needed

Blacktown Neighbour Aid, a program with CatholicCare, is looking for volunteers to support our senior clients in the Blacktown area to remain living independently in their own home. If you feel you would like to make a positive difference to other’s lives in this way, please contact the Manager, Deb Woolacott on 0418 114 055 or email deb.woolacott@ccss.org.au.

Lalor Park Parish Wednesday Evening Devotions

St Bernadette’s Parish, Lalor Park, is hosting weekly devotions to Mary Immaculate and St Bernadette and Adoration of the Blessed Sacraments every Wednesday evening at 7pm, followed by Mass at 7.30pm. All are welcome. For more information, contact the parish office on (02) 9672 4037 or admin@stbernadetteslalorpark.org.au.

Upper Blue Mountains Parish Adoration Chapel

St Mary of the Cross MacKillop Parish in the Upper Blue Mountains has opened an Adoration Chapel at St Canice’s Church, Katoomba. If you would like further information or would like to sign up for a weekly hour of adoration before the Blessed Sacrament, please call the parish office on (02) 4782 2804.

Nigerian Mass in Igbo

The Nigerian Catholic community come together to celebrate Mass every second and fourth Sundays of the month at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. For more information, please contact Nigerian chaplain Fr Chinonye Akamadu via the parish office on (02) 9631 8135 or Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

CEDP High Support Learning Centres

Kirinari, located in Llandilo and Wiyanga, located in Dundas, are purpose built centres for learning that provide an inclusive education for students with a moderate intellectual disability and high support needs. If you have a child or know someone who would benefit from an alternate platform for learning in Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta, please phone (02) 9840 5689 for further information.

Office for Worship Liturgical Ministry Formation Courses

The Office for Worship’s Liturgical Ministry Formation Courses will be held again next year, commencing early February 2020. If you are interested or would like more information, please contact the Office for Worship on 8838 3456 or anne.alimangohan@parracatholic.org.

Greystanes Parish Biblical Studies Part 2: February 2020

Throughout the month of February, Fr Joseph Lam from Our Lady, Queen of Peace Parish, Greystanes, will run a series of biblical studies on Prophetic Literature in the Old Testament. Sessions will be held at the parish every Thursday in February and on 5 March from 7.30pm to 9pm. Registrations are essential by parishoffice@olqp.org.au, where you can also obtain the recommended reading list.

Plenary Council 2020 Diocesan Session: 6 February

You are invited to attend a Plenary Council 2020 Listening and Discernment session on 6 February from 10.30am to 1pm at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown. At this session, you will have the opportunity to select and explore one of the six Themes for Discernment. Morning tea will be provided. To RSVP, please contact tanya.quinn@parracatholic.org

Honouring the Feast Day of St Josephine Bakhita: 8 – 9 February

Long after slavery was officially abolished, the practice not only continues but thrives, with millions of people forced to perform labour through coercion, intimidation or deceit. On the weekend of 8 and 9 February, we celebrate the Feast of St Josephine Bakhita, Patron of Victims of Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking. We are encouraged to pray for all those affected by the crimes of modern slavery and human trafficking, and for the people who volunteer and work for the eradication of these crimes.

Pastoral Planning Alpha Team Training Workshop: 9 February

The Pastoral Planning Office is running a training day in the Alpha Catholic program at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown, Sunday 9 February from 9.30am to 4.30pm. The workshop will look at where Alpha fits in the faith formation process in a Parish. To register, and for more information, please contact Lisa in the Pastoral Planning Office on 8838 3497 or lisa.bright@parracatholic.org.

World Day of the Sick Mass: 11 February

A Mass for the World Day of the Sick will be celebrated in the Diocese of Parramatta on Tuesday 11 February 2020 at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, St Patrick’s Church, Blacktown at 10.30am. The Mass will include the Sacramental Rite of Anointing of the Sick and Prayers for Healing. Please RSVP to Marisa VanderHout on (02) 8838 3460 or marisa.vanderhout@parracatholic.org to assist with seating and catering.

Plenary Council 2020 Diocesan Session: 13 February

You are invited to attend a Plenary Council 2020 Listening and Discernment session on 13 February from 6.30pm to 9pm at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown. At this session, you will have the opportunity to select and explore one of the six Themes for Discernment. A light supper will be provided. To RSVP, please contact tanya.quinn@parracatholic.org.

LIFTED Live featuring Gen Bryant: 13 February

Youth, young adults and families are invited to a celebration of our local Church ‘alive and brilliant’ at CYP’s LIFTED 2020 Launch on Thursday 13 February at WEST HQ, Rooty Hill from 7.30pm to 10pm. Live music, worship and plans unveiled for young people and acclaimed Catholic singer-songwriter from Melbourne Gen Bryant on-stage. Register your interest now at https://parracatholic.org/liftedlive/

Institute for Mission Themes of Faith: Starting March 2

The Themes of Faith program invites participants to share conversation and reflection in small groups. Each group is accompanied by a mentor with a focus on different key life/faith theme each time. Sessions, arranged in two blocks of 5 Monday evenings, start on 2 March. To register, visit https://www.ifm.org.au/tof and for more information, contact Donnie or Fr Paul on (02) 9296 6369 or donnie.velasco@ifm.org.au or paul.roberts@ifm.org.au

Institute for Mission Reflective Ministry Program: Starting March 10

If you are serving in any ministry or hoping to get involved, this program gatherings will nurture your relationship with God and further equip your purpose and serving! Sessions start on Tuesday 10 March and will run every Tuesday night for twelve weeks. To register, please visit https://www.ifm.org.au/reflective-ministry or for more information, contact Sr Grace on (02) 9296 6369 or grace.roclawska@ifm.org.au.

Other Notices

Australian Church Bushfire Response

Thank you for your support of the Vinnies Bushfire Appeal during the Australia Day weekend. Australia is currently facing an unprecedented bushfire crisis in many parts of the country, including within the Diocese of Parramatta. We are urged to pray constantly for those affected, for those fighting the fires and for an end to the bushfires. To access prayer resources, make a donation or for more information, including how to support people affected by bushfires within the Diocese of Parramatta, visit www.parracatholic.org/bushfires

Australian Commemoration of the Sunday of the Word of God

The Bishops Commission for Liturgy is considering how the Church in Australia will mark the celebration of the Sunday of the Word of God, established by Pope Francis and held on the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time. This celebration is held in Rome during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, which is celebrated much later in the year in Australia. The Commission has proposed another date be established for the Sunday of the Word of God in Australia, and will provide recommendations to the Bishops Conference in May.

Country Care Link Volunteers Needed

Open Support, a not-for profit, community service organisation is in need of volunteer drivers for their Country Care Link program, which is a transport service for regional NSW families, couples and individuals when in Sydney for medical appointments and hospital stays. For more information or to receive a volunteer information pack, please email volunteer@opensupport.org.au, call (02) 8382 6437 or visit www.opensupport.org.au.

Catholic Mission Camino 2020 Pilgrimages

Catholic Mission is organising two pilgrimages to walk the Camino Portugués (17 days) from 11 to 27 May 2020 and the Camino Francés (16 days) from 19 September to 5 October. Each pilgrimage will offer small groups lead by an experience guide. For more information, please contact Sr Veronica Rosier OP on 0451 387 906 or visit www.catholicmission.org.au/camino2020.

Catholic Healthcare

Government-funded Home Care Packages. Catholic Healthcare’s local Care Advisors can work with you to create a customised support plan. Their in-home services include gardening, shopping, meal preparation, transport and nursing. Get a quote on 1300 734 350.

Holy Hour for Vocations: 6 February

Youth aged 18 to 35 are invited to join the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for their Holy Hour for Vocations on Thursday 6 February at 7pm at the Holy Spirit Convent, Plumpton. A meal will be served afterwards. To RSVP, please contact Sr Paula on 0449 656 406 or vocationscsfn@gmail.com.

Christian Meditation: 16 February

You are invited to a Christian Meditation Introduction and Renewal Day at St Benedict’s Monastery, 121 Arcadia Rd, Arcadia on Sunday 16 February from 10.30am to 3pm, with registration from 10am. Contact Br Terry on 0438 282 318 for possible accommodation in monastery guest house. For other enquiries, please contact either Ann Bergman on anniebergman@hotmail.com or Ann Lomas on atlomas@bigpond.com or 9653 2637.

Shaping the Future of the Catholic Church Symposium: 4 March

The Implementation Advisory Group (established by ACBC and Catholic Religious Australia) are hosting a symposium on ‘Shaping the Future of the Catholic Church’ with three international experts on Wednesday 4 March from 1pm to 5pm. The experts will address numerous topics including the Ecclesiology of Vatican II; Theology and the Sexual Abuse Crisis; and Participative Engagement and Structures in a Missionary and Synodal Church. RSVP, tickets and event details can be found at https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=584298&.

Gift of Ageing 6-Day Retreat: 6 – 12 March

St Mary’s Towers Retreat Centre, Douglas Park, NSW, is hosting a six day retreat on the ‘Gift of Ageing: Awakening to God’s Surprising Gifts’ from 6 to 12 March. Sr Kerin Caldwell sgs will lead participants in themes such as less doing and more being and how am I coping with change. $750 for 6 days or $250 for weekend of 6 – 8 March. To RSVP, please contact (02) 4630 0233, email contact@towersretreat.org.au or visit www.towersretreat.org.au.

Mindfulness and the Presence of God Retreat: 13 – 15 March

St Mary’s Towers Retreat Centre, Douglas Park, NSW, is hosting a weekend retreat on ‘Mindfulness and the Presence of God’ on 13 to 15 March. Presenters Michelle Vass and Lou Nulley will discuss being mindful in the Christian Tradition, mindfulness practices and mindfulness meditation. Registration is $250. To RSVP, please contact (02) 4630 0233, email contact@towersretreat.org.au or visit www.towersretreat.org.au.

Paul’s Letter to the Galatians Retreat: 20 – 26 March

St Mary’s Towers Retreat Centre, Douglas Park, NSW, is hosting a six-day retreat on St Paul’s Letter to the Galatians from 20 to 26 March. Fr Michael Fallon msc will lead retreatants through Paul’s life and what Jesus meant to Paul. A weekend option is available for 20 to 22 March. To RSVP, please contact (02) 4630 0233, email contact@towersretreat.org.au or visit www.towersretreat.org.au.

Men’s Prayer Weekend Retreat: 27 – 29 March

St Mary’s Towers Retreat Centre, Douglas Park, NSW, is hosting a men’s prayer weekend from 27 to 29 March. Paul White and Fr Thang Nguyen msc will reflect on scripture and modern writers regarding the interaction between trust and discernment in times of transition in our lives. To RSVP, please contact (02) 4630 0233, email contact@towersretreat.org.au or visit www.towersretreat.org.au.

A Weekend of Poetry and Religion: 17 – 19 April

Fr Dom Carrigan CSsR invites retreatants to bring their religious poems to share with others, in the spirit of Les Murray’s poem ‘Poetry and Religion’. St Clement’s Retreat Centre, Kalangan Rd, Galong, NSW, from 17 to 19 April. Ensuite room $300, room with shared facilities $260. For enquiries and bookings, please contact info@stclement.com.au.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Marriage Enrichment Weekend: 17 – 19 April

The Worldwide Marriage Encounter are hosting a Marriage Enrichment Weekend from 17 to 19 April at the Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW. Take the time to step back from everyday distractions and rediscover your relationship. Book online at www.wwme.org.au or contact Adrian and Janet on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

National Pastoral Ministry Conference: 9 – 11 July

Save the date for the National Pastoral Ministry Conference, titled ‘Alive in the Spirit: Being the Community Christ calls us to be’. The conference will be held on 9 to 11 July 2020 at St Mary, Star of the Sea College, Wollongong. More information to come. For more information, please contact Lisa Bright on 0448 652 720 or lisa.bright@parracatholic.org.

For more events please go to: parracatholic.org/events

Please note, some of these notices have been provided to the Diocese of Parramatta, with the request they be made available to parishes and parishioners. The Diocese of Parramatta makes these notices available for information purposes only and does not expressly endorse any of this material, unless otherwise specified. The Diocese of Parramatta cannot be held responsible for any inaccurate or defamatory content.