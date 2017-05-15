News & Events Weekly Update

Positions Vacant

The Diocese of Parramatta is seeking applications for several positions. For further details, go to https://parracatholic.org/employment/

Volunteer English Teacher – Catholic Care Social Services

For many years now we have been conducting English language classes for Refugee women at Mamre House Orchard Hills – a work of Catholic Care Social Services. The classes are held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10am to 2pm during school terms. These classes are possible because of the generous help of volunteer English teachers. At present we urgently need a volunteer teacher to come on Tuesdays or alternatively to be on our relief list to fill in when required. A teaching qualification is an advantage but not essential. A Working With Children Check is required.

For further information please phone Sr Janet Woods on 0418 690 487.

Centenary History Book of Our Lady Help of Christians Epping: 24 May

As a final Centenary celebration of the establishment of Our Lady Help of Christians’ Church in Epping (the former Catholic Parish Of Epping), the Catholic Parish of Epping and Carlingford have produced a book reflection on the 100 years of Catholic Worship in Epping.

The book will be launched on Wednesday, 24 May 2017, on the Solemnity of our Patron Saint, Our Lady, Help of Christians, and will be available following the launch through the Parish.

The book, “A Paddock out of the Back (100 Years of Catholic Worship in Epping),” details the Parish’s life over the last 100 years and even further back to the time of the Barren Hills Timbergetting Establishment in 1820. The book is a journey back in time and includes many pictures and images across this period. Since this memorable book is produced as part of the Parish’s Centenary Celebration, it will be selling at the nominal price of $12 per copy.

Ordination to the Diaconate of Shinto Francis: 27 May

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, will be the principal celebrant for the Mass of Ordination to the Diaconate of Shinto Francis on Saturday 27 May 2017 at 6.00pm. The ordination will take place at St Paul the Apostle Parish, 40 Buckleys Rd, Winston Hills. Light refreshments to follow. RSVP by 22 May 2017: For catering purposes please RSVP to parish secretary tel (02) 9639 6516, winstonhills@parracactholic.org

Catalyst for Renewal: 27 May

Catalyst for Renewal invites you to a Forum with Fr Timothy Radcliffe op on Saturday, May 27th, 2017, at Santa Sabina College Strathfield – flyer attached. Session 1: “What Hope can we offer the Young? Lessons from the Frontline with ISIS”. Session 2: “Making Place for the Conscience of the Laity today – the Challenge of Amoris Laetitia”. Entry $15 per head. Tickets available through TryBooking https://www.trybooking.com/266284 or through Catalyst for Renewal, PO Box 265, Swansea NSW 2281 or Telephone Message Bank: 02 9990 7003 or by email to catalyst-for-renewal@tpg.com.au

Concert at St Finbar’s Parish, Glenbrook: 28 May

“THE NIGHTINGALE AND THE ORGAN” – You are invited to an afternoon of music and song at St Finbar’s Church in Glenbrook. Rachael Johnson, Soprano, and Michael Taylor, Organist will present a program of arias by Mozart, Handel, Bach as well as a selection of organ solos. Afternoon tea will be served after the concert. St Finbar’s Church, 46 Levy Street Glenbrook. Sunday 28th May at 3pm. Adults $15, Concession $10. Enq. 4754 1780

Shrine Time for Young Adults 18-35: 28 May

One Holy Hour with prayer, reflection, meditation, praise & worship. 2017 is devoted to Praying for Vocations and Devotion to Mary as per our Holy Father’s intentions for WYD 2018 in Panama. From 7.30pm-8.30pm followed by social gathering.

Mary, honoured as the Mother Thrice Admirable, offers 3 graces in the Shrine, this monthly event is a unique opportunity to experience them regularly: Discover your HOME in the hearts of Jesus and Mary; See breakthrough TRANSFORMATION in your life; and Get your spiritual boost to be an authentic WITNESS. In the Shrine at Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa.

Caritas Australia: Change the World! It’s Up to Us!: 31 May

Are you 18-25 yrs? Committed to social justice, changing the world, & having fun? Come & co-create with Caritas, the world’s second-largest aid & development organisation. Join us for an initial Call to Action in the Sydney CBD (Venue TBC), Wednesday 31 May 2017 at 6pm. RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1848653452074863 or act@caritas.org.au

Mass For Neophytes: 2 June

Friday 2nd June, 2017 at 7.30pm. St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

The annual Mass for Neophytes (newly Baptised Catholics and those who have been received into Full Communion with the Catholic Church) marks the celebration as an occasion of the Church universal. Celebrated by the Most Rev. Vincent Long, Bishop of Parramatta. For further information contact Ingrid Vergano on 8838 3456 or ivergano@parra.catholic.org.au

Vigil of Pentecost: 3 June

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite YOUTH (age 18-35) to join us for Celebration of the Vigil of Pentecost on Saturday, 3rd June 2017 at 6:00 pm. Join us also for the pizza at 8:00pm. Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula by 1st June, e-mail: vocationscsfn@gmail.com mob: 0449 656 406

Time for Us to go on a Date: 3 June

An evening for couples to dance, dine and prayer together at Mount Schoenstatt. Includes an input on male leadership, a lesson in ballroom dancing, formal dinner and prayer. Saturday 3rd June from 5pm – 10pm. Investment: $150. For more information or to register: Sr M Julie Brcar ISSM, tel 0408 728 334, juliebrcar@gmail.com and https://www.facebook.com/events/376209752754089/

LIFTED Leadership Seminar 2017: 3-4 June

Catholic Youth Parramatta is hosting a weekend of formation, training and sharing for aspiring and active leaders from parishes and schools between the ages of Year 11 and 30 years of age – “Develop, Grow, Inspire for Mission” at the funky Atura Hotel, 32 Cricketers Arms Rd, Prospect. The program begins at 10am on Saturday and includes a conference dinner with Bishop Vincent. It continues on Sunday and concludes with a Parish Mass in the evening. There is a heavily discounted registration cost of $50 for all meals but we are limited to 70 participants. Register through James Camden, Director of Catholic Youth Parramatta, jcamden@parra.catholic.org.au

Grace & Silence Retreat Day for Young Women: 10 June

A Silent retreat day for vocation discernment to marriage & family life, single life or consecrated life. Commences with an input. The day can be used as a general recollection day. Cost $30 includes morning, lunch, afternoon tea and materials. Saturday 10th June 9:30am – 4pm. Mt Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Rd, Mulgoa. Registrations: Sr M Julie Brcar ISSM, tel 0408 728 334, juliebrcar@gmail.com and https://www.facebook.com/events/1918258908407700/

A weekend for Engaged Couples: 9-11 June

Time for Us to Prepare our Hearts for Marriage – A weekend for Engaged Couples from 9-11 June. These weekends aim to complement pre-marriage courses to allow engaged couples to prepare their hearts so that they may give a total, free and faithful “YES” to their future spouses and contribute towards a fruitful marriage. The inputs and times of prayer and silent reflection will foster the preparation of your heart so that you may be a gift to your spouse and receive your spouse as a gift. Investment: $200pp. For more information or to register: ​​Sr M Julie Brcar ISSM, tel 0408 728 334, juliebrcar@gmail.com and https://www.facebook.com/events/236581350078661/

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 11 June

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472 or stellanwosu@msn.com

Time for Us Weekend for Families: 16-18 June

Time for Us Weekends at Mount Schoenstatt include inputs for adults, programmes for children of all ages including baby-sitting, couple and family time, games fellowship with other families, prayer, reflection and Holy Mass. For more detail or to register contact: Sr M Julie Brcar ISSM, tel 0408 728 334, juliebrcar@gmail.com and https://www.facebook.com/events/1835800090073744/

St. Anthony of Padua relic to visit Diocese of Parramatta: 20-21 June

To Mark the Centenary of the Apparitions in Fatima a Relic of St. Anthony of Padua, Venerated by both Sister Lucy of Fatima and Pope Francis will be visiting Australia in June 2017.

Tuesday, 20th June 2017, Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 8 Diana Avenue KELLYVILLE. Mass: 9:15am & 7:00pm

Wednesday, 21st June 2017, St Anthony of Padua Church 27 Aurelia Street TOONGABBIE. Mass: 9:30am & 7:30pm

Shrine Time for Young Adults 18-35: 25 June

One Holy Hour with prayer, reflection, meditation, praise & worship. 2017 is devoted to Praying for Vocations and Devotion to Mary as per our Holy Father’s intentions for WYD 2018 in Panama. From 7.30pm-8.30pm followed by social gathering.

Mary, honoured as the Mother Thrice Admirable, offers 3 graces in the Shrine, this monthly event is a unique opportunity to experience them regularly: Discover your HOME in the hearts of Jesus and Mary; See breakthrough TRANSFORMATION in your life; and Get your spiritual boost to be an authentic WITNESS. In the Shrine at Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa.

The Catechesis of the Good Shepherd: 30 June

Hear Rebekah Rojcewicz, highly experienced leader in the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd from the US, speak over dinner on ‘The Catechesis of the Good Shepherd – A Gift to the Church at this Time’. Cost: $60 per person. From 6.30pm at North Ryde RSL, cnr Magdala & Pittwater Rds, North Ryde. To book: https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=256587. For more information: cgsaust.org.au

Posted on 15 May 2017.