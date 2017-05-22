News & Events Weekly Update

Positions Vacant

The Diocese of Parramatta is seeking applications for several positions. For further details, go to https://parracatholic.org/employment/

Discernment to the Permanent Diaconate: 28 May

Discernment Sunday #2 with the Deacon’s Vocations Team. Come for a chance to learn more about vocations to the Diaconate and have a chat with the team members. We are looking for men between the ages of 35 to 55 and who are residing in the Diocese of Parramatta. Our discernment program consists of total five sessions and each session will be dealing with different aspects of the Diaconate. This is the second session of the 2017 program and subsequent sessions will be announced in due course. Time: 4 to 6 pm + Mass + fellowship. Venue: St John XXIII Church, 160 Perfection Ave, Stanhope Gardens, NSW 2768

For further information visit http://parracatholic.org/permanent-diaconate/ or please contact the following Deacons for your intentions:

Deacon James= deacon@stanthonyschurch.org.au

Deacon Tan= deacontan@john23rd.org.au

Deacon George= g.bryan1@bigpond.com

Caritas Australia: Change the World! It’s Up to Us!: 31 May

Are you 18-25 yrs? Committed to social justice, changing the world, & having fun? Come & co-create with Caritas, the world’s second-largest aid & development organisation. Join us for an initial Call to Action in the Sydney CBD (Venue TBC), Wednesday 31 May 2017 at 6pm. RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1848653452074863 or act@caritas.org.au

Mass For Neophytes: 2 June

Friday 2nd June, 2017 at 7.30pm. St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. The annual Mass for Neophytes (newly Baptised Catholics and those who have been received into Full Communion with the Catholic Church) marks the celebration as an occasion of the Church universal. Celebrated by the Most Rev. Vincent Long, Bishop of Parramatta. For further information contact Ingrid Vergano on 8838 3456 or ivergano@parra.catholic.org.au

Vigil of Pentecost: 3 June

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite YOUTH (age 18-35) to join us for Celebration of the Vigil of Pentecost on Saturday, 3rd June 2017 at 6:00 pm. Join us also for the pizza at 8:00pm, Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula by 1st June, e-mail: vocationscsfn@gmail.com mob: 0449 656 406

Time for Us to go on a Date: 3 June

An evening for couples to dance, dine and prayer together at Mount Schoenstatt. Includes an input on male leadership, a lesson in ballroom dancing, formal dinner and prayer. Saturday 3rd June from 5pm – 10pm. Investment: $150. For more information or to register: Sr M Julie Brcar ISSM, tel 0408 728 334, juliebrcar@gmail.com and https://www.facebook.com/events/376209752754089/

Pentecost Vigil: 3 June

PENTECOST VIGIL MOUNT ST BENEDICT CENTRE 2017. From earliest times Christians have gathered on the eve of the Feast of Pentecost to solemnly implore and invoke the presence of the Spirit. “Come now, my heart, sing the glory of the Spirit!” says the early Christian community. You are invited to gather at Mt St Benedict Chapel for this Vigil Prayer of the Church with its readings, hymns, psalms and symbols. WHEN: Saturday 3 June; 4.00-5.00pm, BOOKINGS BY: Wednesday 31 May, Email: mtstbenedict@goodsams.org.au; phone: 02 9484 6208

LIFTED Leadership Seminar 2017: 3-4 June

Catholic Youth Parramatta is hosting a weekend of formation, training and sharing for aspiring and active leaders from parishes and schools between the ages of Year 11 and 30 years of age – “Develop, Grow, Inspire for Mission” at the funky Atura Hotel, 32 Cricketers Arms Rd, Prospect. The program begins at 10am on Saturday and includes a conference dinner with Bishop Vincent. It continues on Sunday and concludes with a Parish Mass in the evening. There is a heavily discounted registration cost of $50 for all meals but we are limited to 70 participants. Register through James Camden, Director of Catholic Youth Parramatta, jcamden@parra.catholic.org.au

Grace & Silence Retreat Day for Young Women: 10 June

A Silent retreat day for vocation discernment to marriage & family life, single life or consecrated life. Commences with an input. The day can be used as a general recollection day. Cost $30 includes morning, lunch, afternoon tea and materials. Saturday 10th June 9:30am – 4pm. Mt Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Rd, Mulgoa. Registrations: Sr M Julie Brcar ISSM, tel 0408 728 334, juliebrcar@gmail.com and https://www.facebook.com/events/1918258908407700/

A weekend for Engaged Couples: 9-11 June

Time for Us to Prepare our Hearts for Marriage – A weekend for Engaged Couples from 9-11 June. These weekends aim to complement pre-marriage courses to allow engaged couples to prepare their hearts so that they may give a total, free and faithful “YES” to their future spouses and contribute towards a fruitful marriage. The inputs and times of prayer and silent reflection will foster the preparation of your heart so that you may be a gift to your spouse and receive your spouse as a gift. Investment: $200pp. For more information or to register: ​​Sr M Julie Brcar ISSM, tel 0408 728 334, juliebrcar@gmail.com and https://www.facebook.com/events/236581350078661/

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 11 June

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472 or stellanwosu@msn.com

Time for Us Weekend for Families: 16-18 June

Time for Us Weekends at Mount Schoenstatt include inputs for adults, programmes for children of all ages including baby-sitting, couple and family time, games fellowship with other families, prayer, reflection and Holy Mass. For more detail or to register contact: Sr M Julie Brcar ISSM, tel 0408 728 334, juliebrcar@gmail.com and https://www.facebook.com/events/1835800090073744/

St. Anthony of Padua relic to visit Diocese of Parramatta: 20-21 June

To Mark the Centenary of the Apparitions in Fatima a Relic of St. Anthony of Padua, Venerated by both Sister Lucy of Fatima and Pope Francis will be visiting Australia in June 2017.

Tuesday, 20th June 2017, Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 8 Diana Avenue KELLYVILLE. Mass: 9:15am & 7:00pm.

Wednesday, 21st June 2017, St Anthony of Padua Church 27 Aurelia Street TOONGABBIE. Mass: 9:30am & 7:30pm.

Shrine Time for Young Adults 18-35: 25 June

One Holy Hour with prayer, reflection, meditation, praise & worship. 2017 is devoted to Praying for Vocations and Devotion to Mary as per our Holy Father’s intentions for WYD 2018 in Panama. From 7.30pm-8.30pm followed by social gathering.

Mary, honoured as the Mother Thrice Admirable, offers 3 graces in the Shrine, this monthly event is a unique opportunity to experience them regularly: Discover your HOME in the hearts of Jesus and Mary; See breakthrough TRANSFORMATION in your life; and Get your spiritual boost to be an authentic WITNESS. In the Shrine at Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa.

The Catechesis of the Good Shepherd: 30 June

Hear Rebekah Rojcewicz, highly experienced leader in the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd from the US, speak over dinner on ‘The Catechesis of the Good Shepherd – A Gift to the Church at this Time’. Cost: $60 per person. From 6.30pm at North Ryde RSL, cnr Magdala & Pittwater Rds, North Ryde. To book: https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=256587. For more information: cgsaust.org.au

