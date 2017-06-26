News & Events Weekly Update

Australian Catholic Youth Festival (ACYF)

Early Bird Registration

Early-bird registration has now opened for the largest gathering of young Catholics since World Youth Day Sydney in 2008!

Bishop Vincent & Catholic Youth Parramatta invite young people from Year 9 to 30 years of age to celebrate the young heart of the Church, with 15,000 others, at this year’s triennial ACYF being hosted by the Archdiocese of Sydney (December 7-9) at Sydney Olympic Park.

Here’s how to register:

Student in our Catholic System – speak to your REC

Student in State School System – contact Catholic Youth Parramatta

Over 18 years of age – register as an individual

Visit www.acyf.org.au now to secure the $250 early bird rate before August.

For all enquiries contact Director of Catholic Youth Parramatta, James Camden, 02 8838 3428, jcamden@parra.catholic.org.au

Volunteers for ACYF

ACYF is looking to engage around 600 volunteers will be needed for this festival, providing leadership to the young people through service and hospitality. Way Finders, Program & Stage Management Support, Ushers, Marshals, Welcomers & more. All volunteers must be 26 years of age or older (as at 1st December 2017) and must hold a valid Working With Children Check. For more information and volunteer registration please visit: http://youthfestival.catholic.org.au/get-involved/volunteers

Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Sunday: 2 July

2 July 2017 is Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Sunday with the theme, “Anyone who welcomes you welcomes me”. Resources have been developed by the National Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Catholic Council to assist Parishes and Schools to celebrate the gifts and contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Catholics to the Church in Australia. Resources can be found at:

http://www.natsicc.org.au/atsi-sunday-2017.html

Light Up St Pat’s June 30 – July 9

Light Up St Pat’s Presented by Payce. St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta will shine a brilliant array of colour and creativity in conjunction with the City of Parramatta’s Winterlight Festival. Similar to the Christmas lights at St Mary’s Cathedral, this event will also provide entertainment and stalls in the Cathedral precinct including: Shroud of Turin (replica) Exhibition, Organ Recital and Concert in the Cathedral, Live Entertainment, Food & Drinks and more. 1 Marist Place, Parramatta. 6pm – 10pm Weekdays, 6pm – 10pm Weekends. More information visit: https://stpatscathedral.com.au/

Sea Sunday Appeal: 9 July

Parishes are asked to support chaplains helping seafarers at ports and at sea. This year’s theme is ‘In the midst of the storm’, highlighting the mental vulnerabilities of seafarers on the oceans. You can donate by posting a cheque to: Stella Maris Seafarers Centre, PO Box 368 Canberra ACT 2601 or via electronic banking to: BSB Number: 083-347; Account Number: 649 518 680, Account name: Stella Maris Seafarers Centre. Thank you for your prayers and support.

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 9 July

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Also on 13 August, 10 September, 8 October, 12 November, 10 December

MGL Sisters Vocations Weekend 13-15 July

The Missionaries of God’s Love Sisters are a new Australian group who dedicate their lives to helping people encounter the love of God. They invite young women who are open to praying about God’s will for their lives to spend some time with them at their home in Sydney. This weekend provides the space to pray, as well as information about the MGL vision and way of life, their ministries and their individual stories. If interested, please contact the sisters: pattijo.mgl@gmail.com or 96268382

75th Jubilee of the Schoenstatt Family Movement – Sunday 16th July

​On​ the 16th of July 1942 Father Kentenich together with Family man, Dr. Fritz Kühr founded the Schoenstatt Family Movement in the Dachau Concentration Camp. Come and join us to find out about the history, give thanks for the past and look forward to the future.

The 16th of July is Covenant Sunday. All are welcome.

11am Holy Mass followed by Family Fiesta (rego essential for catering purposes)

2pm Presentation 3pm Adoration and Renewal of the Covenant

3:30 Afternoon Tea

Abraham Conference 2017: 16 July

The ABRAHAM CONFERENCE brings together Jews, Christians and Muslims to ​create connections, build relationships and discuss critical issues of importance to us all in a multicultural, multi-faith society. ​​We each bring our own perspectives, together we are enriched and empowered to act on our ​ shared values and ​ beliefs. Sunday 16 July 2017, 2.00pm – 6.00pm at Parramatta Mission Fellowship Hall, Uniting Church in Australia, 119 Macquarie Street, Parramatta NSW 2150. Cost: $20.00 [Concession: $10.00 student/pensioner]. Register at EventBrite:AbrahamConference2017.Eventbrite.com.au

Los Angeles Religious Education Congress: Rise Up 2018 Information Night: 19th July

A wonderful opportunity for a faith formation experience for parishioners, leaders, teachers, catechists … all people in ministry and all people who would like to enrich their faith! Join this pilgrimage group to attend the Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 14th – 23rd March 2018. Cost of pilgrimage $3080 for 7 days with some additional expenses. Information night Wednesday 19th July at 7.30pm at 51-59 Allawah St Blacktown. Please contact Lisa Bright on 9622 1125 or lbright@mqofblacktown.org.au for an information pack or more information. RSVP for catering purposes​ tel 1300 550 830 or info@olivetreetravel.com.au or Lisa on 9622 1125.

Cast into the Deep: 19 – 20 July 2017

National Conference on Pastoral Care in a Multicultural Church and Society. The Conference will be held at the Australian Catholic University, Melbourne Campus on 19-20 July 2017.The National Conference is centered around the theme ‘cast into the deep’ (Luke 5:4), reflecting on the call by His Holiness Pope Francis to go out to the peripheries of the world and cast the net.

The Conference provides an opportunity for migrant communities within the Catholic Church in Australia to come together, meet, pray and reflect on the successes and challenges facing each of their communities. It is also an opportunity to engage with the wider Church and Society in order to better equip our Priests and pastoral workers for them to be the best agents of social cohesion and pastoral care in our communities.

The keynote addresses for the conference will be given by Cardinal Peter Turkson, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, and Cardinal Orlando Beltran Quevedo Archbishop of Cotabato, Philippines.

For more information and to register, please visit www.acmro.catholic.org.au

Catholic Youth Parramatta (CYP) LIFTED Retreat: July 21-23

‘Made for Greatness’

In its third year, the annual LIFTED Retreat is an opportunity for young adults 18+ to gather for a weekend at the Benedict XVI Retreat Centre, Grose Vale. This year’s theme “Made For Greatness” will encourage us to live our lives to the full with courage and joy in preparation for ACYF in December. Please go to www.facebook.com/catholicyouthparramatta for more details, or contactrdrum@parra.catholic.org.au

ST VINCENT PALLOTTI SCHOLARSHIP: APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN

The St Vincent Pallotti Scholarship Trust offer scholarships to enable lay people to further their understanding and skills in leadership/ministry or a specialised activity, such as promoting faith enhancement, social justice and pastoral care. Applications close 17 July 2017.

Details and application: http://www.pallottine.org.au/scholarships/st-vincent-pallotti-scholarship-for-lay-ministry.html

Shrine Time for Young Adults 18-35: 23 July

One Holy Hour with prayer, reflection, meditation, praise & worship. 2017 is devoted to Praying for Vocations and Devotion to Mary as per our Holy Father’s intentions for WYD 2018 in Panama. From 7.30pm-8.30pm followed by social gathering.

Mary, honoured as the Mother Thrice Admirable, offers 3 graces in the Shrine, this monthly event is a unique opportunity to experience them regularly: Discover your HOME in the hearts of Jesus and Mary; See breakthrough TRANSFORMATION in your life; and Get your spiritual boost to be an authentic WITNESS. In the Shrine at Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa.

Screening of The Sultan and the Saint: 29 July

The Australian premiere of a new film about the historic meeting between St Francis of Assisi and the Sultan of Egypt, Malik Al-Kamil, in the midst of the conflict of the Fifth Crusade, will take place on 29 July at Western Sydney University’s Parramatta South Campus. More information and a trailer for the film can be found at: www.sultanandthesaintfilm.com

Tickets are $10. Book at https://sultansaintsydney.eventbrite.com.au

The screening is being co-hosted by Diocese of Parramatta.

Holy Hour for Vocations: 28 July

Everyone is welcome to join the Holy Hour for Vocations from 6:30pm Friday (please note new day) for an hour of adoration, prayer, music and quiet time in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel in St Patrick’s Cathedral, 1 Marist Place, Parramatta. For information about priesthood in the Diocese of Parramatta and Holy Spirit Seminary, please contact Fr John Paul Escarlan, Director of Priestly Vocations, vocations@parra.catholic.org.au

Eremos Winter Retreat: 29 July

Home is our place of origin and our place of arrival. Led by the Eremos Retreat Team, this retreat will provide a welcoming space to consider some ways to understand and take to heart our various experiences of leaving home, the spiritual journey we travel, and our times of turning for home. An opportunity for personal reflection, company in thoughtful conversation, a Labyrinth walk and silent meditation.

Venue: Canisius Centre of Ignatian Spirituality, Pymble

Cost: $75, or $65 for members, $10 less for concession (and include morning tea and lunch)

Bookings are essential and close on Thursday 13 July. Please book by clicking on the link https://www.trybooking.com/QBNZ

Grace & Silence Retreat day: 5 August

A Silent Retreat day at Mt Schoenstatt for vocation discernment to Marriage & Family life, Single Life or Consecrated Life. Commences with an input on love followed by silent prayer and reflection and concludes with group prayer.

Cost $30 includes morning tea, lunch, afternoon tea and materials.

Registrations: Sr M Julie Brcar ISSM, tel 0408 738 334, juliebrcar@gmail.comVisit: https://goo.gl/R5ApCo

Single Life Vocation Retreat: 4th – 6th August

A Retreat for Women at Mt Schoenstatt who would like to find out more about the Vocation to Single Life. The weekend will provide an opportunity to meet Women who are living the SIngle Life vocation and learn about how this vocation is lived and fostered. For more information or to register contact:

Sr M Julie Brcar ISSM, tel 0408 738 334, juliebrcar@gmail.com Visit:https://goo.gl/eLoMMg

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend: 18 – 20 August

A Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend is a Marriage Enrichment experience for married couples – set in peaceful, picturesque surroundings, away from the distractions of everyday life. During the weekend, couples have a unique opportunity to reconnect, rekindle and refresh their relationship. Take time out of your busy schedule, to invest in your most precious asset . . . your Marriage!

Weekend date: 18th to 20th August at Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW

Bookings online at www.wwme.org.au or

Adrian and Janet Sullivan: on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

Christian Meditation Introduction & Renewal Day: 20 August

Presentations, Introduction to Christian Meditation, two periods of meditation, Eucharistic Celebration and information exchange. BYO picnic lunch – tea & coffee provided. Arrive 10am for 10.30am, concludes about 3pm. Books & CDs for sale. St Benedict’s Monastery is at 121 Arcadia Rd, Arcadia, tel (02) 9653 1159. Self-catering accommodation may be available in the monastery guest house. Contact Br Terry 0438 282 318. Inquiries: Ann Bergman (02) 9498 2625, anniebergman@hotmail.com or Ann Lomas (02) 9456 4775,

Greystanes Parish OLQP Social Group

Join us for a Tour of Cowra, 17th October to 20th October. Four fun filled days, includes three nights accommodation at Cowra Services Club Motel, self-guided tour and lunch, Japanese Garden, Cultural Centre Cowra, Wine tastings in Canowindra and more.

Cost: $860 per person twin share (+$198 single supplement).

Deposit: $200 payable with booking. Balance by 1 August 2017.

Enquiries: Frances 9636-5548/ 0421 027 119.

