News & Events Weekly Update

Australian Catholic Youth Festival (ACYF)

Early-bird registration has now opened for the largest gathering of young Catholics since World Youth Day Sydney in 2008!

Bishop Vincent & Catholic Youth Parramatta invite young people from Year 9 to 30 years of age to celebrate the young heart of the Church, with 15,000 others, at this year’s triennial ACYF being hosted by the Archdiocese of Sydney (December 7-9) at Sydney Olympic Park.

Here’s how to register:

Student in our Catholic System – speak to your REC

Student in State School System – contact Catholic Youth Parramatta

Over 18 years of age – register as an individual

Visit www.acyf.org.au now to secure the $250 early bird rate before August.

For all enquiries contact Director of Catholic Youth Parramatta, James Camden, 02 8838 3428, jcamden@parra.catholic.org.au

Volunteers for ACYF ACYF is looking to engage around 600 volunteers will be needed for this festival, providing leadership to the young people through service and hospitality. Way Finders, Program & Stage Management Support, Ushers, Marshals, Welcomers & more. All volunteers must be 26 years of age or older (as at 1st December 2017) and must hold a valid Working With Children Check. For more information and volunteer registration please visit: http://youthfestival.catholic.org.au/get-involved/volunteers

Los Angeles Religious Education Congress: Rise Up 2018 Information Night: 19 July

A wonderful opportunity for a faith formation experience for parishioners, leaders, teachers, catechists … all people in ministry and all people who would like to enrich their faith! Join this pilgrimage group to attend the Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 14th – 23rd March 2018. Cost of pilgrimage $3080 for 7 days with some additional expenses. Information night Wednesday 19th July at 7.30pm at 51-59 Allawah St Blacktown. Please contact Lisa Bright on 9622 1125 or lbright@mqofblacktown.org.au for an information pack or more information. RSVP for catering purposes tel 1300 550 830 or info@olivetreetravel.com.au or Lisa on 9622 1125.

Cast into the Deep: 19 – 20 July

National Conference on Pastoral Care in a Multicultural Church and Society. The Conference will be held at the Australian Catholic University, Melbourne Campus on 19-20 July 2017. The National Conference is centred around the theme ‘cast into the deep’ (Luke 5:4), reflecting on the call by His Holiness Pope Francis to go out to the peripheries of the world and cast the net.

The Conference provides an opportunity for migrant communities within the Catholic Church in Australia to come together, meet, pray and reflect on the successes and challenges facing each of their communities. It is also an opportunity to engage with the wider Church and Society in order to better equip our Priests and pastoral workers for them to be the best agents of social cohesion and pastoral care in our communities.

The keynote addresses for the conference will be given by Cardinal Peter Turkson, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, and Cardinal Orlando Beltran Quevedo Archbishop of Cotabato, Philippines.

For more information and to register, please visit www.acmro.catholic.org.au

Catholic Youth Parramatta (CYP) LIFTED Retreat: 21 – 23 July

‘Made for Greatness’

In its third year, the annual LIFTED Retreat is an opportunity for young adults 18+ to gather for a weekend at the Benedict XVI Retreat Centre, Grose Vale. This year’s theme “Made For Greatness” will encourage us to live our lives to the full with courage and joy in preparation for ACYF in December. Please go to www.facebook.com/catholicyouthparramatta for more details, or contact rdrum@parra.catholic.org.au

Shrine Time for Young Adults 18-35: 23 July

One Holy Hour with prayer, reflection, meditation, praise & worship. 2017 is devoted to Praying for Vocations and Devotion to Mary as per our Holy Father’s intentions for WYD 2018 in Panama. From 7.30pm-8.30pm followed by social gathering.

Mary, honoured as the Mother Thrice Admirable, offers 3 graces in the Shrine, this monthly event is a unique opportunity to experience them regularly: Discover your HOME in the hearts of Jesus and Mary; See breakthrough TRANSFORMATION in your life; and Get your spiritual boost to be an authentic WITNESS. In the Shrine at Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa.

Holy Hour for Vocations: 28 July

Everyone is welcome to join the Holy Hour for Vocations from 6:30pm Friday (please note new day) for an hour of adoration, prayer, music and quiet time in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel in St Patrick’s Cathedral, 1 Marist Place, Parramatta. For information about priesthood in the Diocese of Parramatta and Holy Spirit Seminary, please contact Fr John Paul Escarlan, Director of Priestly Vocations, vocations@parra.catholic.org.au

Screening of The Sultan and the Saint: 29 July

The Australian premiere of a new film about the historic meeting between St Francis of Assisi and the Sultan of Egypt, Malik Al-Kamil, in the midst of the conflict of the Fifth Crusade, will take place on 29 July at Western Sydney University’s Parramatta South Campus. More information and a trailer for the film can be found at: www.sultanandthesaintfilm.com. Tickets are $10. Book at https://sultansaintsydney.eventbrite.com.au. The screening is being co-hosted by Diocese of Parramatta.

Eremos Winter Retreat: 29 July

Home is our place of origin and our place of arrival. Led by the Eremos Retreat Team, this retreat will provide a welcoming space to consider some ways to understand and take to heart our various experiences of leaving home, the spiritual journey we travel, and our times of turning for home. An opportunity for personal reflection, company in thoughtful conversation, a Labyrinth walk and silent meditation. Venue: Canisius Centre of Ignatian Spirituality, Pymble. Cost: $75, or $65 for members, $10 less for concession (and include morning tea and lunch). Bookings are essential and close on Thursday 13 July. Please book by clicking on the link https://www.trybooking.com/QBNZ

Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth – Holy Hour for Vocations: 3 August

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite YOUTH (ages 18-35) to join us for Holy Hour for Vocations. Thursday, 3rd August 2017, at 7:00 pm. Join us also for the pizza at 8:00pm. Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula by 28th June, email: vocationscsfn@gmail.com or mobile 0449 656 406.

Single Life Vocation Retreat: 4 – 6 August

A Retreat for Women at Mt Schoenstatt who would like to find out more about the Vocation to Single Life. The weekend will provide an opportunity to meet Women who are living the Single Life vocation and learn about how this vocation is lived and fostered. For more information or to register contact: Sr M Julie Brcar ISSM, tel 0408 738 334, juliebrcar@gmail.com Visit: https://goo.gl/eLoMMg

Grace & Silence Retreat day: 5 August

A Silent Retreat day at Mt Schoenstatt for vocation discernment to Marriage & Family life, Single Life or Consecrated Life. Commences with an input on love followed by silent prayer and reflection and concludes with group prayer. Cost $30 includes morning tea, lunch, afternoon tea and materials. Registrations: Sr M Julie Brcar ISSM, tel 0408 738 334, juliebrcar@gmail.com Visit: https://goo.gl/R5ApCo

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 13 August

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend: 18 – 20 August

A Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend is a Marriage Enrichment experience for married couples – set in peaceful, picturesque surroundings, away from the distractions of everyday life. During the weekend, couples have a unique opportunity to reconnect, rekindle and refresh their relationship. Take time out of your busy schedule, to invest in your most precious asset . . . your Marriage! Weekend date: 18th to 20th August at Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW. Bookings online at www.wwme.org.au or Adrian and Janet Sullivan: on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

Christian Meditation Introduction & Renewal Day: 20 August

Presentations, Introduction to Christian Meditation, two periods of meditation, Eucharistic Celebration and information exchange. BYO picnic lunch – tea & coffee provided. Arrive 10am for 10.30am, concludes about 3pm. Books & CDs for sale. St Benedict’s Monastery is at 121 Arcadia Rd, Arcadia, tel (02) 9653 1159. Self-catering accommodation may be available in the monastery guest house. Contact Br Terry 0438 282 318. Inquiries: Ann Bergman (02) 9498 2625, anniebergman@hotmail.com or Ann Lomas (02) 9456 4775

Greystanes Parish OLQP Social Group

Join us for a Tour of Cowra, 17th October to 20th October. Four fun filled days, includes three nights accommodation at Cowra Services Club Motel, self-guided tour and lunch, Japanese Garden, Cultural Centre Cowra, Wine tastings in Canowindra and more. Cost: $860 per person twin share (+$198 single supplement). Deposit: $200 payable with booking. Balance by 1 August 2017. Enquiries: Frances 9636-5548/ 0421 027 119.

Posted on 10 July 2017.