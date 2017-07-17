News & Events Weekly Update

Australian Catholic Youth Festival (ACYF)

Early-bird registration has now opened for the largest gathering of young Catholics since World Youth Day Sydney in 2008!

Bishop Vincent & Catholic Youth Parramatta invite young people from Year 9 to 30 years of age to celebrate the young heart of the Church, with 15,000 others, at this year’s triennial ACYF being hosted by the Archdiocese of Sydney (December 7-9) at Sydney Olympic Park.

Here’s how to register:

Student in our Catholic System – speak to your REC

Student in State School System – contact Catholic Youth Parramatta

Over 18 years of age – register as an individual

Visit www.acyf.org.au now to secure the $250 early bird rate before August.

For all enquiries contact Director of Catholic Youth Parramatta, James Camden, 02 8838 3428, jcamden@parra.catholic.org.au

Volunteers for ACYF : ACYF is looking to engage around 600 volunteers will be needed for this festival, providing leadership to the young people through service and hospitality. Way Finders, Program & Stage Management Support, Ushers, Marshals, Welcomers & more. All volunteers must be 26 years of age or older (as at 1st December 2017) and must hold a valid Working With Children Check. For more information and volunteer registration please visit: http://youthfestival.catholic.org.au/get-involved/volunteers

Holy Hour for Vocations: 28 July

Everyone is welcome to join the Holy Hour for Vocations from 6:30pm Friday (please note new day) for an hour of adoration, prayer, music and quiet time in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel in St Patrick’s Cathedral, 1 Marist Place, Parramatta. For information about priesthood in the Diocese of Parramatta and Holy Spirit Seminary, please contact Fr John Paul Escarlan, Director of Priestly Vocations, vocations@parra.catholic.org.au

Screening of The Sultan and the Saint: 29 July

The Australian premiere of a new film about the historic meeting between St Francis of Assisi and the Sultan of Egypt, Malik Al-Kamil, in the midst of the conflict of the Fifth Crusade, will take place on 29 July at Western Sydney University’s Parramatta South Campus. More information and a trailer for the film can be found at: www.sultanandthesaintfilm.com. Tickets are $10. Book at https://sultansaintsydney.eventbrite.com.au. The screening is being co-hosted by Diocese of Parramatta.

Eremos Winter Retreat: 29 July

Home is our place of origin and our place of arrival. Led by the Eremos Retreat Team, this retreat will provide a welcoming space to consider some ways to understand and take to heart our various experiences of leaving home, the spiritual journey we travel, and our times of turning for home. An opportunity for personal reflection, company in thoughtful conversation, a Labyrinth walk and silent meditation. Venue: Canisius Centre of Ignatian Spirituality, Pymble. Cost: $75, or $65 for members, $10 less for concession (and include morning tea and lunch), Bookings are essential and close on Thursday 13 July. Please book by clicking on the link https://www.trybooking.com/QBNZ

Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth – Holy Hour for Vocations: 3 August

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite YOUTH (ages 18-35) to join us for Holy Hour for Vocations. Thursday, 3rd August 2017, at 7:00 pm. Join us also for the pizza at 8:00pm. Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula by 28th June, email: vocationscsfn@gmail.com or mobile 0449 656 406.

Single Life Vocation Retreat: 4 – 6 August

A Retreat for Women at Mt Schoenstatt who would like to find out more about the Vocation to Single Life. The weekend will provide an opportunity to meet Women who are living the Single Life vocation and learn about how this vocation is lived and fostered. For more information or to register contact: Sr M Julie Brcar ISSM, tel 0408 738 334, juliebrcar@gmail.com Visit: https://goo.gl/eLoMMg

Grace & Silence Retreat day: 5 August

A Silent Retreat day at Mt Schoenstatt for vocation discernment to Marriage & Family life, Single Life or Consecrated Life. Commences with an input on love followed by silent prayer and reflection and concludes with group prayer. Cost $30 includes morning tea, lunch, afternoon tea and materials. Registrations: Sr M Julie Brcar ISSM, tel 0408 738 334, juliebrcar@gmail.com Visit: https://goo.gl/R5ApCo

Discernment to the Permanent Diaconate: 6 August

Discernment Sunday #3 with the Deacon’s Vocations Team. Come for a chance to learn more about vocations to the Diaconate and have a chat with the team members. We are looking for men between the ages of 35 to 55 and who are residing in the Diocese of Parramatta. Our discernment program consists of total five sessions and each session will be dealing with different aspects of the Diaconate. This is the third session of the 2017 program and subsequent sessions will be announced in due course. Time: 3.30pm to 6 pm + Mass. Venue: Mary, Queen of the Family, Blacktown. 51-59 Allawah Street, Blacktown, NSW 2148.

For further information visit http://parracatholic.org/permanent-diaconate/ or please contact the following Deacons for your intentions:

Deacon James= deacon@stanthonyschurch.org.au

Deacon Tan= deacontan@john23rd.org.au

Deacon George= g.bryan1@bigpond.com

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 13 August

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend: 18 – 20 August

A Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend is a Marriage Enrichment experience for married couples – set in peaceful, picturesque surroundings, away from the distractions of everyday life. During the weekend, couples have a unique opportunity to reconnect, rekindle and refresh their relationship. Take time out of your busy schedule, to invest in your most precious asset . . . your Marriage! Weekend date: 18th to 20th August at Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW. Bookings online at www.wwme.org.au or Adrian and Janet Sullivan: on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

Christian Meditation Introduction & Renewal Day: 20 August

Presentations, Introduction to Christian Meditation, two periods of meditation, Eucharistic Celebration and information exchange. BYO picnic lunch – tea & coffee provided. Arrive 10am for 10.30am, concludes about 3pm. Books & CDs for sale. St Benedict’s Monastery is at 121 Arcadia Rd, Arcadia, tel (02) 9653 1159. Self-catering accommodation may be available in the monastery guest house. Contact Br Terry 0438 282 318. Inquiries: Ann Bergman (02) 9498 2625, anniebergman@hotmail.com or Ann Lomas (02) 9456 4775

Shrine Time for Young Adults 18-35: 27 August

One Holy Hour with prayer, reflection, meditation, praise & worship. 2017 is devoted to Praying for Vocations and Devotion to Mary as per our Holy Father’s intentions for WYD 2018 in Panama. From 7.30pm-8.30pm followed by social gathering.

Mary, honoured as the Mother Thrice Admirable, offers 3 graces in the Shrine, this monthly event is a unique opportunity to experience them regularly: Discover your HOME in the hearts of Jesus and Mary; See breakthrough TRANSFORMATION in your life; and Get your spiritual boost to be an authentic WITNESS. In the Shrine at Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa.

Pilgrimage: A taste before the real thing! September 24 – October 6

An AMAZING 13-day Encounter tour of Timor-Leste. An EXPERIENCED GUIDE leads your visit to communities where Palms volunteers work with host communities. Get a UNIQUE UNDERSTANDING of their daily lives; an INCREDIABLE INSIGHT into Timorese culture. WITNESS sustainable development. Visit palms.org.au/encounter. Call Roger during business hours: 0431995058.

Posted on 17 July 2017.