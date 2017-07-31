News & Events Weekly Update

Volunteers Needed

Chisholm Cottage is a four bedroom accommodation house in Westmead operated specifically to offer comfortable, affordable accommodation to people from regional NSW who are attending or accompanying loved ones to hospital stays or medical appointments in Sydney.

Chisholm Cottage is operated by the Sisters of Charity Outreach. We are currently seeking Volunteers to assist with housekeeping, laundry and front office duties including washing, ironing, taking guest reservations and welcoming guests. Are you interested in volunteering for either morning shifts from 9.30am to 1.00pm or afternoon from 1.30pm to 4pm?

Please contact: The Volunteer Co-ordinators, (02) 832 6432. Learn more about Chisholm Cottage by visiting http://www.sistersofcharityoutreach.com.au/​

Australian Catholic Youth Festival (ACYF)

Early Bird Registration

Early-bird registration has now opened for the largest gathering of young Catholics since World Youth Day Sydney in 2008!

Bishop Vincent & Catholic Youth Parramatta invite young people from Year 9 to 30 years of age to celebrate the young heart of the Church, with 15,000 others, at this year’s triennial ACYF being hosted by the Archdiocese of Sydney (December 7-9) at Sydney Olympic Park.

Here’s how to register:

Student in our Catholic System – speak to your REC

Student in State School System – contact Catholic Youth Parramatta

Over 18 years of age – register as an individual

Visit www.acyf.org.au now to secure the $250 early bird rate before August.

For all enquiries contact Director of Catholic Youth Parramatta, James Camden, 02 8838 3428, jcamden@parra.catholic.org.au

Volunteers for ACYF ACYF is looking to engage around 600 volunteers will be needed for this festival, providing leadership to the young people through service and hospitality. Way Finders, Program & Stage Management Support, Ushers, Marshals, Welcomers & more. All volunteers must be 26 years of age or older (as at 1st December 2017) and must hold a valid Working With Children Check. For more information and volunteer registration please visit: http://youthfestival.catholic.org.au/get-involved/volunteers

Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 2018: Rise Up

A wonderful opportunity for a faith formation experience for parishioners, leaders, teachers, catechists … all people in ministry and all people who would like to enrich their faith! Join this pilgrimage group to attend the Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 14th – 23rd March 2018. Cost of pilgrimage $3080 for 7 days with some additional expenses. Please contact Lisa Bright on 9622 1125 or lbright@mqofblacktown.org.au for an information pack.

Liturgical Ministry Courses: 7 August

Liturgical Ministry Courses begin again on Monday 7th August, 2017. For an application form please see your parish office. For more information contact the Office for Worship on 02 8838-3456 or ivergano@parra.catholic.org.au.

Santa Maria: Missionary of Hispanic America: 13 August

The chaplaincies and the Hispanic Communities of NSW want to invite you to this celebration. Sunday 13th August 2017: Holy Rosary 9.30am and Holy Eucharist 10.30am. The Good Shepherd Parish Hall 130 Hyatts Road Plumpton NSW 2761. Special Guest: Arch Bishop from Coro, Venezuela – Monsignor Mariano Parra S. After Mass there will be a show and typical foods will be on sale. For more information contact Fr Luis Herrera on 9622 1125

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 13 August

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend: 18 – 20 August

A Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend is a Marriage Enrichment experience for married couples – set in peaceful, picturesque surroundings, away from the distractions of everyday life. During the weekend, couples have a unique opportunity to reconnect, rekindle and refresh their relationship. Take time out of your busy schedule, to invest in your most precious asset . . . your Marriage! Weekend date: 18th to 20th August at Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW. Bookings online at www.wwme.org.au or Adrian and Janet Sullivan: on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

Christian Meditation Introduction & Renewal Day: 20 August

Presentations, Introduction to Christian Meditation, two periods of meditation, Eucharistic Celebration and information exchange. BYO picnic lunch – tea & coffee provided. Arrive 10am for 10.30am, concludes about 3pm. Books & CDs for sale. St Benedict’s Monastery is at 121 Arcadia Rd, Arcadia, tel (02) 9653 1159. Self-catering accommodation may be available in the monastery guest house. Contact Br Terry 0438 282 318. Inquiries: Ann Bergman (02) 9498 2625, anniebergman@hotmail.com or Ann Lomas (02) 9456 4775

Putting Rungs on the Ladder: 23 August

You’re invited to your ‘Place at the Table’ at our Annual Tri-Diocesan. Social Justice Twilight Reflection Evening: Putting Rungs on the Ladder. Join Catholics from Parramatta, Broken Bay, and Sydney Dioceses for a prayerful dinner event to celebrate our social justice work and reflect on the themes of this year’s Social Justice Statement, ‘A Place at the Table: Social Justice in an Ageing Society’. AUGUST 23, 6:30-8:30PM. St Columba’s, 213 Elswick St, Leichhardt. RSVP August 18. Contact Sr Louise McKeogh lmckeogh@parra.catholic.org.au or 02 8838 3461.

Migrant and Refugee Sunday Launch: 27 August

“Walking with Refugees and People Seeking Protection” The aim of the Journey is to galvanise a Diocese-wide, faith-filled urge to bring about a community and political culture that values fair and compassionate treatment of people seeking refuge and protection in Australia. The launch will take place during Migrant and Refugee Week on Sunday 27 August 2017 from 2pm to 4pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall, 7 Grantham St Seven Hills. Our special guests will be Bishop Vincent and Father Tom Smolich SJ, Jesuit Refugee Services International Director. RSVP by phoning the Social Justice Office 02 8838 3461 or letting us know online at: https://register.eventarc.com/38860/invitaiton-to-migrant-and-refugee-sunday-launch-27-th-august

Gospel of the Family – Joy for the World: 27 August

Gospel of the Family: Joy for the World is a free family event that offers a program of Spiritual Enrichment for families on the launch of the World Meeting of Families 2018. To be held on Sunday 27 August from 1pm -3.15pm. Mass available at 11am and BYO Picnic Lunch. Mt Schoenstatt Family Hall 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa. To register: 02 8838 3460 or lmf@parra.catholic.org.au

Shrine Time for Young Adults 18-35: 27 August

One Holy Hour with prayer, reflection, meditation, praise & worship. 2017 is devoted to Praying for Vocations and Devotion to Mary as per our Holy Father’s intentions for WYD 2018 in Panama. From 7.30pm-8.30pm followed by social gathering. Mary, honoured as the Mother Thrice Admirable, offers 3 graces in the Shrine, this monthly event is a unique opportunity to experience them regularly: Discover your HOME in the hearts of Jesus and Mary; See breakthrough TRANSFORMATION in your life; and Get your spiritual boost to be an authentic WITNESS. In the Shrine at Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa.

2017 Faith in marriage seminar: 8 September

2017 Faith in marriage seminar: Men, Women & the Mystery of Love. Presented by Dr Edward Sri at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall Parramatta on Friday 8th September, 7.30pm sharp. Register: 8838 3460 or lmf@parra.catholic.org.au. Sponsored by the Life Marriage & Family Office Diocese of Parramatta and Parousia Media

