News & Events Weekly Update

The Australian Government has announced there will be a postal plebiscite on whether the definition of marriage in the Marriage Act 1961 should be changed to include “same-sex marriage”. Ballot papers will be sent out to households on Tuesday, 12 September and all votes must be received back by Tuesday, 7 November. If you are not enrolled to vote, or if you need to update your postal address, go to www.aec.gov.au/enrol/ before the cut-off date of Thursday, 24 August. Vote No, to keep marriage as a unique relationship between a woman and a man.

Positions Vacant

Parish Secretary – St Anthony of Padua Parish, Toongabbie. For more information or to apply please visit: parracatholic.org/employment

Volunteers Needed

Kimberley Catholic Volunteer Service: The Diocese of Broome, WA, requires volunteers to assist with the work of the local Church in the Kimberley. There are various important voluntary tasks: administration, building maintenance, gardening, shop staffing, cooking, cleaning etc. Placements are preferred for a period of 6 months. We are currently seeking volunteers for the Balgo, Bidyadanga and Warmun for the wet season. Accommodation and food is provided. For further details on how to be a part of this unique experience, and an application form, please contact: Volunteer Coordinator: Anneliese Rohr 08 9192 1060 Email: volunteers@broomediocese.org Web: www.broomediocese.org

Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta

HIGH SUPPORT NEEDS CLASSES Kirinari, Xavier College, Llandilo Wiyanga, St Patrick’s Marist College Dundas are accepting enrolments. Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta provides an inclusive education for students, recognising that some students with a moderate intellectual disability may need additional support. High support needs classes provide students with an alternate platform that addresses their learning needs. Direct enquiries to Alma George, Manager Diverse Learning Needs, Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta on 0407233622 or Alma.George@parra.catholic.edu.au by Wednesday 30 August 2017.

Putting Rungs on the Ladder: 23 August

You’re invited to your ‘Place at the Table’ at our Annual Tri-Diocesan. Social Justice Twilight Reflection Evening: Putting Rungs on the Ladder. Join Catholics from Parramatta, Broken Bay, and Sydney Dioceses for a prayerful dinner event to celebrate our social justice work and reflect on the themes of this year’s Social Justice Statement, ‘A Place at the Table: Social Justice in an Ageing Society’. AUGUST 23, 6:30-8:30PM. St Columba’s, 213 Elswick St, Leichhardt. RSVP August 18. Contact Sr Louise McKeogh lmckeogh@parra.catholic.org.au or 02 8838 3461.

Campion College Australia Book Fair: 26 August

The Library at Campion College will be holding a book fair with a large number of second hand books for sale. Subjects include theology, literature, history and philosophy. EFTPOS facilities are available. Date: Saturday 26th August, 2017, Time: 10:00am – 4:00pm, Venue: Campion College Australia, Address: 8-14 Austin Woodbury Place, Old Toongabbie, NSW 2146, Inquiries: 02 9896 9307 Email: k.doughty@campion.edu.au

Migrant and Refugee Sunday Launch: 27 August

“Walking with Refugees and People Seeking Protection” The aim of the Journey is to galvanise a Diocese-wide, faith-filled urge to bring about a community and political culture that values fair and compassionate treatment of people seeking refuge and protection in Australia. The launch will take place during Migrant and Refugee Week on Sunday 27 August 2017 from 2pm to 4pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall, 7 Grantham St Seven Hills. Our special guests will be Bishop Vincent and Father Tom Smolich SJ, Jesuit Refugee Services International Director. RSVP by phoning the Social Justice Office 02 8838 3461 or letting us know online at: https://register.eventarc.com/38860/invitaiton-to-migrant-and-refugee-sunday-launch-27-th-august

Gospel of the Family – Joy for the World: 27 August

Gospel of the Family: Joy for the World is a free family event that offers a program of Spiritual Enrichment for families on the launch of the World Meeting of Families 2018. To be held on Sunday 27 August from 1pm -3.15pm. Mass available at 11am and BYO Picnic Lunch. Mt Schoenstatt Family Hall 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa. To register: 02 8838 3460 or lmf@parra.catholic.org.au

Shrine Time for Young Adults 18-35: 27 August

One Holy Hour with prayer, reflection, meditation, praise & worship. 2017 is devoted to Praying for Vocations and Devotion to Mary as per our Holy Father’s intentions for WYD 2018 in Panama. From 7.30pm-8.30pm followed by social gathering.

Mary, honoured as the Mother Thrice Admirable, offers 3 graces in the Shrine, this monthly event is a unique opportunity to experience them regularly: Discover your HOME in the hearts of Jesus and Mary; See breakthrough TRANSFORMATION in your life; and Get your spiritual boost to be an authentic WITNESS. In the Shrine at Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa.

Q & A Programme “Let’s Talk About What Matters”: 3 September

Held at The Crypt, St Patrick’s Church, Grosvenor Street, Sydney, 1.30pm – 3.00pm.

September 3 – “Pluralism: Why can’t They be more like me?” Captain Mona Shindy & Rev Peter Kurti;

September 24 – “Social Media – A force for good?” Professor Gerard Goggin & Cecilia Hilder;

October 1 – “Pornography: Who does it harm?” Rev Fr John Baron op; October 22 “Finding the Courage to make a Difference” Fr Frank Brennan sj AO and Alpha Cheng.

No need to book. No charge. Further information: website: catalyst-for-renewal.com.au Email: catalyst-for-renewal@tpg.com.au or 02 9990 7003

Holy Hour for Vocations: 7 September

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite YOUTH (age 18-35) to join us for Holy Hour for Vocations Thursday, 7th September 2017, at 7:00 pm. Join us also for the pizza at 8:00pm. Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula on vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406

2017 Faith in marriage seminar: 8 September

2017 Faith in marriage seminar: Men, Women & the Mystery of Love. Presented by Dr Edward Sri at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall Parramatta on Friday 8th September, 7.30pm sharp. Register: 8838 3460 or lmf@parra.catholic.org.au. Sponsored by the Life Marriage & Family Office Diocese of Parramatta and Parousia Media

Child Protection Sunday: 10 September

The Australian Catholic Church lists Child Protection Sunday for 10 September 2017. The Sunday concludes Child Protection Week celebrated across Australia. As has become the custom each year the Child Protection Sunday and preceding week, provides a focus reminding each of us to play a part in protecting our children. The work of safeguarding and protecting minors and other vulnerable people is ongoing and of the highest priority for the Diocese of Parramatta. More information about this topic can be found here: http://www.safeguarding.org.au/

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 10 September

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Single Life Vocation Retreat: 15-17 September

A Retreat for Women at Mt Schoenstatt who would like to find out more about the Vocation to Single Life. The weekend will provide an opportunity to meet Women who are living the Single Life vocation and learn about how this vocation is lived and fostered. For more information or to register contact Sr M Julie Brcar: juliebrcar@gmail.com or 0408 738 334.

Reflection day for Women: 16 September

Saturday 16 September, 9.30 am – 3.00 pm, Mt Schoenstatt Fairlight Rd Mulgoa. Led by Sr Mary Louise Walsh. Cost: $25, BYO lunch. To register or for more information info@schoenstatt.org.au Or call 4773 8338.

Pilgrimage: A taste before the real thing!: September 24 – October 6

An AMAZING 13-day Encounter tour of Timor Leste. An EXPERIENCED GUIDE leads your visit to communities where Palms volunteers work with host communities. Get a UNIQUE UNDERSTANDING of their daily lives; an INCREDIBLE INSIGHT into Timorese culture. WITNESS sustainable development. Visit palms.org.au/encounter . Call Roger during business hours: 0431995058.

Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 2018: Rise Up

A wonderful opportunity for a faith formation experience for parishioners, leaders, teachers, catechists … all people in ministry and all people who would like to enrich their faith! Join this pilgrimage group to attend the Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 14th – 23rd March 2018. Cost of pilgrimage $3080 for 7 days with some additional expenses. Please contact Lisa Bright on 9622 1125 or lbright@mqofblacktown.org.au for an information pack.

