News & Events Weekly Update

PROPOSED CHANGE TO MARRIAGE ACT

As members of the Australian democracy we are being called to consider changes to the definition of marriage in the Marriage Act. Mindful of the Church’s understanding of Marriage as well as of our belief that every human being, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, is created in the image of God, is important that debate takes place in a measured, mature and sensitive manner. For more information & Resources, go to: https://www.catholic.org.au/plebiscite

St Patrick’s Quarter

The Diocese of Parramatta is to begin major planning on a new multi-stage project known as St Patrick’s Quarter around the St Patrick’s Cathedral precinct in Parramatta. The project will consist of a new Parramatta CBD school, new Diocesan building and a new residential/commercial complex. For further information, please visit www.stpatricksquarter.org or email comms@parra.catholic.org.au.

Holy Hour for Vocations: 7 September

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite YOUTH (age 18-35) to join us for Holy Hour for Vocations Thursday, 7th September 2017, at 7:00 pm. Join us also for the pizza at 8:00pm. Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula on vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406

2017 Faith in marriage seminar: 8 September

2017 Faith in marriage seminar: Men, Women & the Mystery of Love. Presented by Dr Edward Sri at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall Parramatta on Friday 8th September, 7.30pm sharp. Register: 8838 3460 or lmf@parra.catholic.org.au. Sponsored by the Life Marriage & Family Office Diocese of Parramatta and Parousia Media

Annual Diocesan CCD Mass: 8 September

All catechists and family members are invited to the Annual CCD Mass, concelebrated by Bishop Vincent Long and priests of the Diocese at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 7 Grantham Road, Seven Hills on September 8th at 11am. Papal Blessings and other Certificates will be presented after Mass. A light lunch will follow in the Parish Hall. Please rsvp your parish coordinator or contact Maree Collis 98904731

Mount St Benedict Centre: 9 September

Your Journey, Your Song – This day of reflection is an invitation to explore and celebrate the power of music and song in engaging us with our God. All are welcome – no previous singing or musical experience is required! Date: Saturday 9 September 10.00am-3.30pm. Facilitator: Beth Riolo and Marianne Patton. Cost: $30.00. Morning Tea provided; BYO lunch. Bookings by: Monday 4 September. email: mtstbenedict@goodsams.org.au Phone: 02 9484 6208 Where: 449D Pennant Hills Rd. Entrance off Hull Road.

Jesuit Mission Indian Bazaar: 9 September

Come and join in the fun and festivities at Jesuit Mission’s Indian Bazaar on Saturday 9 September 2017, 9am-5pm at St Ignatius’ College, Riverview. The annual fundraiser supports Jesuit Mission’s work in over 10 countries, empowering the most vulnerable people to transform their lives and build brighter futures.

Child Protection Sunday: 10 September

The Australian Catholic Church lists Child Protection Sunday for 10 September 2017. The Sunday concludes Child Protection Week celebrated across Australia. As has become the custom each year the Child Protection Sunday and preceding week, provides a focus reminding each of us to play a part in protecting our children. The work of safeguarding and protecting minors and other vulnerable people is ongoing and of the highest priority for the Diocese of Parramatta. More information about this topic can be found here: http://www.safeguarding.org.au/

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 10 September

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Single Life Vocation Retreat: 15-17 September

A Retreat for Women at Mt Schoenstatt who would like to find out more about the Vocation to Single Life. The weekend will provide an opportunity to meet Women who are living the Single Life vocation and learn about how this vocation is lived and fostered. For more information or to register contact Sr M Julie Brcar: juliebrcar@gmail.com or 0408 738 334.

Reflection day for Women: 16 September

Saturday 16 September, 9.30 am – 3.00 pm, Mt Schoenstatt Fairlight Rd Mulgoa. Led by Sr Mary Louise Walsh. Cost: $25, BYO lunch. To register or for more information info@schoenstatt.org.au Or call 4773 8338.

Wedding Anniversary Mass: 24 September

All Married couples are invited to celebrate their Wedding Anniversary with other couples and family members at the 11am Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish, Parramatta on Sunday, 24th September, 2017. Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv will celebrate the Mass and will host a light lunch following Mass. Please contact your Parish Secretary to register your names by 18th September, 2017; or call the Life Marriage & Family Office on 02 8838 3460 or lmf@parra.catholic.org.au.

Pilgrimage: A taste before the real thing! September 24 – October 6

An AMAZING 13-day Encounter tour of Timor Leste. An EXPERIENCED GUIDE leads your visit to communities where Palms volunteers work with host communities. Get a UNIQUE UNDERSTANDING of their daily lives; an INCREDIABLE INSIGHT into Timorese culture. WITNESS sustainable development. Visit palms.org.au/encounter . Call Roger during business hours: 0431995058.

Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 2018: Rise Up

A wonderful opportunity for a faith formation experience for parishioners, leaders, teachers, catechists … all people in ministry and all people who would like to enrich their faith! Join this pilgrimage group to attend the Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 14th – 23rd March 2018. Cost of pilgrimage $3080 for 7 days with some additional expenses. Please contact Lisa Bright on 9622 1125 or lbright@mqofblacktown.org.au for an information pack.