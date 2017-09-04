News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Proposed Change to Marriage Act

Marriage is… The Church views marriage as a unique relationship between a woman and a man. Marriage is also a fundamental institution for all societies because of its importance in uniting spouses as potential parents and in providing for the upbringing of their children. It has therefore been understood as the union of a man and a woman in all cultures and religions until very recent times and is still so defined in international law and the law of most nations.

… To insist that marriage is a relationship between a man and a woman is not a criticism of other kinds of relationships. By recognising this particular type of relationship our community and its marriage laws do not unjustly discriminate against other relationships: rather, our community and its laws recognize the essential connections between male-female bonding and child-bearing, and between children and their natural parents. Taken from the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference website: https://www.catholic.org.au/plebiscite

St Patrick’s Quarter

The Diocese of Parramatta is to begin major planning on a new multi-stage project known as St Patrick’s Quarter around the St Patrick’s Cathedral precinct in Parramatta. The project will consist of a new Parramatta CBD school, new Diocesan building and a new residential/commercial complex. For further information, please visit www.stpatricksquarter.org or email comms@parra.catholic.org.au.

Holy Land Pilgrimage: January 2018

Fr John McSweeney from St John XXIII Catholic Parish Glenwood-Stanhope Gardens will be leading a 15-day Holy Land pilgrimage (with three day optional extension in Petra, Jordan). Cost, details and further information through Harvest Journeys under tour code: 8PV03. Phone 02 9390 5460, email info@harvestjourneys.com or visit harvestjourneys.com.

Child Protection Sunday: 10 September

The Australian Catholic Church lists Child Protection Sunday for 10 September 2017. The Sunday concludes Child Protection Week celebrated across Australia. As has become the custom each year the Child Protection Sunday and preceding week, provides a focus reminding each of us to play a part in protecting our children. The work of safeguarding and protecting minors and other vulnerable people is ongoing and of the highest priority for the Diocese of Parramatta. More information about this topic can be found here: http://www.safeguarding.org.au/

Single Life Vocation Retreat: 15-17 September

A Retreat for Women at Mt Schoenstatt who would like to find out more about the Vocation to Single Life. The weekend will provide an opportunity to meet Women who are living the Single Life vocation and learn about how this vocation is lived and fostered. For more information or to register contact Sr M Julie Brcar: juliebrcar@gmail.com or 0408 738 334.

Reflection day for Women: 16 September

Saturday 16 September, 9.30 am – 3.00 pm, Mt Schoenstatt Fairlight Rd Mulgoa. Led by Sr Mary Louise Walsh. Cost: $25, BYO lunch. To register or for more information info@schoenstatt.org.au Or call 4773 8338.

Martin Luther – The man and his music: 21 September

A concert commemorating the 500th anniversary of the Reformation will be held at St. Finbar’s Church, Glenbrook on Thursday 21st September 2017 at 7.30pm. Sing and learn about some of the great hymns composed by Martin Luther and other Reformation hymn writers. Performances by the Blue Mountains Chorale with Robert Ampt (Organist, Martin Luther Church, Sydney). Suggested donation: $20, $10 concession. Enquiries 4754 1780

Discernment to the Permanent Diaconate: 24 September

Come and learn more about vocations to the Diaconate and have a chat with our team members. We are looking for men aged between 35 to 55 and residing in the Diocese of Parramatta. Our discernment program consists of five sessions, with each session dealing with different aspects of the Diaconate. This is the fourth session of the 2017 program. Subsequent sessions will be announced in due course. Venue: St Anthony of Padua Parish, 27-33 Aurelia Street, Toongabbie, NSW 2146. Time: 2:30 to 5 pm (including Mass and fellowship).

For further information visit http://parracatholic.org/permanent-diaconate/ or please contact any of the following deacons:

Deacon James – deacon@stanthonyschurch.org.au

Deacon Tan – deacontan@john23rd.org.au/0407270782

Deacon George – g.bryan1@bigpond.com

Wedding Anniversary Mass: 24 September

All Married couples are invited to celebrate their Wedding Anniversary with other couples and family members at the 11am Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish, Parramatta on Sunday, 24th September, 2017. Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv will celebrate the Mass and will host a light lunch following Mass. Please contact your Parish Secretary to register your names by 18th September, 2017; or call the Life Marriage & Family Office on 02 8838 3460 or lmf@parra.catholic.org.au.

Social Justice Sunday: 24 September

The Catholic Church in Australia celebrates Social Justice Sunday on 24 September. This year, the Australian Bishops’ Social Justice Statement is titled: ‘Everyone’s Business: Developing an inclusive and sustainable economy’. The Statement calls for an economy that is founded on justice and offers dignity and inclusion to every person. For further details about the Social Justice Statement, visit the Australian Catholic Social Justice Council website (www.socialjustice.catholic.org.au) or call (02) 8306 3499.

Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 2018: Rise Up

A wonderful opportunity for a faith formation experience for parishioners, leaders, teachers, catechists … all people in ministry and all people who would like to enrich their faith! Join this pilgrimage group to attend the Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 14th – 23rd March 2018. Cost of pilgrimage $3080 for 7 days with some additional expenses. Please contact Lisa Bright on 9622 1125 or lbright@mqofblacktown.org.au for an information pack.

Shrine Time for Young Adults 18-35: 24 September

One Holy Hour with prayer, reflection, meditation, praise & worship. 2017 is devoted to Praying for Vocations and Devotion to Mary as per our Holy Father’s intentions for WYD 2018 in Panama. From 7.30pm-8.30pm followed by social gathering.

Mary, honoured as the Mother Thrice Admirable, offers 3 graces in the Shrine, this monthly event is a unique opportunity to experience them regularly: Discover your HOME in the hearts of Jesus and Mary; See breakthrough TRANSFORMATION in your life; and Get your spiritual boost to be an authentic WITNESS. In the Shrine at Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa.

Q & A Programme “Let’s Talk About What Matters”: 24 September

Held at The Crypt, St Patrick’s Church, Grosvenor Street, Sydney, 1.30pm – 3.00pm. September 24 – “Social Media – A force for good?” Professor Gerard Goggin & Cecilia Hilder; October 1 – “Pornography: Who does it harm?” Rev Fr John Baron op; October 22 “Finding the Courage to make a Difference” Fr Frank Brennan sj AO and Alpha Cheng. No need to book. No charge. Further information: website: catalyst-for-renewal.com.au Email: catalyst-for-renewal@tpg.com.au or 02 9990 7003

Time for Us Weekend for Families: 30 Sept-2 Oct

Time for Us Weekends at Mount Schoenstatt include inputs for adults, programmes for children of all ages including baby-sitting, couple and family time, games fellowship with other families, prayer, reflection and Holy Mass. For more information or to register contact Sr M Julie Brcar: juliebrcar@gmail.com or 0408 738 334.

Q & A Programme “Let’s Talk About What Matters”: 1 October

Held at The Crypt, St Patrick’s Church, Grosvenor Street, Sydney, 1.30pm – 3.00pm. October 1 – “Pornography: Who does it harm?” Rev Fr John Baron op; October 22 “Finding the Courage to make a Difference” Fr Frank Brennan sj AO and Alpha Cheng. No need to book. No charge. Further information: website: catalyst-for-renewal.com.au Email: catalyst-for-renewal@tpg.com.au or 02 9990 7003