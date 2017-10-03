News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Call for Nominations: Deanery & Diocesan Pastoral Councils

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv is calling for nominations for Deanery Pastoral Councils and the Diocesan Pastoral Council. For more information, including the nomination kit, please visit parracatholic.org/advisorycouncils or contact Richard or Tanya from the Diocesan Ministry Centre on 02 8838 3460. Nominations close on Sunday, 5 November 2017.

Tell us how you get your Catholic News

If you regularly or semi-regularly consume Catholic media, whether that be traditional newspapers, magazines or web-based publications and social media platforms, then the Australian Catholic Media Council wants to hear from you! The Council has developed a short survey to find out what you value in Catholic media. The survey can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CathMediaUsers2017.

Diocesan Liturgy Conference 2017

The Diocesan Liturgy Conference will be held on Saturday 4 November at St Andrew’s Parish, Marayong. The conference, ‘Liturgy: The Living Presence of Christ’ is an excellent opportunity to gather together as a Diocese and explore the Presence of Christ in Liturgy. Day includes Keynote Speaker and various workshops including: Music and copyright, Bringing Christ to the Sick, Scripture and the Season of Advent, Sacraments of Initiation – a Field Perspective., organising a Mass- Ordos, Missals and Lectionaries. For more information go to: parracatholic.org/ofw or Office for Worship ivergano@parra.catholic.org.au

Pre-marriage preparation

The Life Marriage & Family Office in the Diocese of Parramatta has now launched an online booking system, allowing couples to enrol for pre-marriage preparation programs and to pay by credit card. Couples will be guided on the website to the most appropriate form of preparation, i.e., the Pre-Marriage Weekend Course (Friday evening & Sunday) or Prepare/Enrich, an individual couple preparation with face to face feedback sessions. Both preparations are designed to strengthen and enrich the couple’s relationship and work on building a rewarding life together. Bookings may be made and dates chosen by visiting our website www.parracatholic.org/pmp

Enquiries may be made to our office on 8838 3460 or email lmf@parra.catholic.org.au.

St Finbar’s Concert: 8 October

St. Finbar’s Organ and Concert Committee and The Sydney Welsh Choir are proud to present a double treat choral concert entitled Two Lands of Song with The Sydney Welsh Choir conducted by Viv Llewellyn and The Wanganui Male Choir from New Zealand conducted by Margaret Thompson. Sunday 8 October at 2.30pm, St Finbar’s Catholic Church, 46 Levy Street, Glenbrook. $20 entry with Program. Please phone 02 4739 0384 for any questions.

Journey of Faith to Italy & Malta, Information Night: 13 October

Journey of Faith to Italy & Malta 2018 – Pilgrimage with Fr Luis Herrera and Lisa Bright. Fr Luis Herrera, Assistant Priest of Mary, Queen of the Family Parish Blacktown, is accompanying a pilgrimage to Italy & Malta from 27th August – 18th September 2018. An information night will be held on Friday, 13th October 2017 at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish 51-59 Allawah St Blacktown. RSVP for catering purposes by 29 September tel 1300 550 830 or katrina@olivetreetravel.com.au Limited spaces available so reserve your space early. For more details or booking forms, please contact Lisa at parish office tel (02) 9622 1125 or lbright@mqofblacktown.org.au

National Catholic Mission and Identity Symposium: 18 October

BBI is hosting an exciting and ground-breaking event that will bring together respected and dynamic leaders in Catholic education, along with esteemed Bishops and mission identity thought leaders. The purpose of the symposium is to engage Australian educational leaders in the most essential issue in Catholic education: honouring the call to prophetic leadership for the 21st century. For more details please visit: www.bbi.catholic.edu.au

Holy Hour for Vocations: 20 October

Everyone is welcome to join the Holy Hour for Vocations from 6:30pm-7.30pm for an hour of adoration, prayer, music and quiet time at Mt Schoenstatt Shrine. For information about priesthood in the Diocese of Parramatta and Holy Spirit Seminary, please contact Fr John Paul Escarlan, Director of Priestly Vocations, vocations@parra.catholic.org.au

Ordination to the Diaconate: 21 October

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, will be the principal celebrant for the Mass of Ordination to the Diaconate of Jerome Emmanuel and Rodrigo Rupac on Saturday 21 October 2017 at 10.30am. The ordination will take place at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. Light refreshments to follow.

Q & A Programme “Let’s Talk About What Matters”: 22 October

Held at The Crypt, St Patrick’s Church, Grosvenor Street, Sydney, 1.30pm – 3.00pm. October 22 “Finding the Courage to make a Difference” Fr Frank Brennan sj AO and Alpha Cheng. No need to book. No charge. Further information: website: catalyst-for-renewal.com.au Email: catalyst-for-renewal@tpg.com.au or 02 9990 7003

Rachel’s Vineyard Healing Retreat: 3-5 November

This weekend retreat in Sydney is designed to bring psychological and spiritual healing to anyone who has been affected by an abortion experience including women, men, couples and grandparents. Rachel’s Vineyard Ministries Australia is supported by the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference. Confidential inquiries: tel or SMS 0400 092 555, info@rachelsvineyard.org.au For more information visit: www.rachelsvineyard.org.au

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 12 November

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

For more events please go to: http://parracatholic.org/events/

