News & Events Weekly Update

Call for Nominations: Deanery & Diocesan Pastoral Councils

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv is calling for nominations for Deanery Pastoral Councils and the Diocesan Pastoral Council. For more information, including the nomination kit, please visit parracatholic.org/advisorycouncils or contact Richard or Tanya from the Diocesan Ministry Centre on 02 8838 3460. Nominations close on Sunday, 5 November 2017.

Tell us how you get your Catholic News

If you regularly or semi-regularly consume Catholic media, whether that be traditional newspapers, magazines or web-based publications and social media platforms, then the Australian Catholic Media Council wants to hear from you! The Council has developed a short survey to find out what you value in Catholic media. The survey can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CathMediaUsers2017.

Diocesan Liturgy Conference 2017

The Diocesan Liturgy Conference will be held on Saturday 4 November at St Andrew’s Parish, Marayong. The conference, ‘Liturgy: The Living Presence of Christ’ is an excellent opportunity to gather together as a Diocese and explore the Presence of Christ in Liturgy. Day includes Keynote Speaker and various workshops including: Music and copyright, Bringing Christ to the Sick, Scripture and the Season of Advent, Sacraments of Initiation – a Field Perspective., organising a Mass- Ordos, Missals and Lectionaries. For more information go to: parracatholic.org/ofw or Office for Worship ivergano@parra.catholic.org.au

Pre-marriage preparation

The Life Marriage & Family Office in the Diocese of Parramatta has now launched an online booking system, allowing couples to enrol for pre-marriage preparation programs and to pay by credit card. Couples will be guided on the website to the most appropriate form of preparation, i.e., the Pre-Marriage Weekend Course (Friday evening & Sunday) or Prepare/Enrich, an individual couple preparation with face to face feedback sessions. Both preparations are designed to strengthen and enrich the couple’s relationship and work on building a rewarding life together. Bookings may be made and dates chosen by visiting our website www.parracatholic.org/pmp or enquiries may be made to our office on 8838 3460 or email lmf@parra.catholic.org.au.

Grief to Grace – Healing the Wounds of Abuse

Grief to Grace – Healing the Wounds of Abuse is a spiritual retreat for anyone who has suffered degradation or violation through physical, emotional, sexual or spiritual abuse. The retreat will be held April 8th – 13th 2018. To request an application contact Anne by emailing info@grieftograceaus.org.au or phone 0407704539. For more information visit www.grieftograce.org

National Catholic Mission and Identity Symposium: 18 October

BBI is hosting an exciting and ground-breaking event that will bring together respected and dynamic leaders in Catholic education, along with esteemed Bishops and mission identity thought leaders. The purpose of the symposium is to engage Australian educational leaders in the most essential issue in Catholic education: honouring the call to prophetic leadership for the 21st century. For more details please visit: www.bbi.catholic.edu.au

Holy Hour for Vocations: 20 October

Everyone is welcome to join the Holy Hour for Vocations from 6:30pm-7.30pm for an hour of adoration, prayer, music and quiet time at Mt Schoenstatt Shrine. For information about priesthood in the Diocese of Parramatta and Holy Spirit Seminary, please contact Fr John Paul Escarlan, Director of Priestly Vocations, vocations@parra.catholic.org.au

Ordination to the Diaconate: 21 October

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, will be the principal celebrant for the Mass of Ordination to the Diaconate of Jerome Emmanuel and Rodrigo Rupac on Saturday 21 October 2017 at 10.30am. The ordination will take place at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. Light refreshments to follow.

Q & A Programme “Let’s Talk About What Matters”: 22 October

Held at The Crypt, St Patrick’s Church, Grosvenor Street, Sydney, 1.30pm – 3.00pm. October 22 “Finding the Courage to make a Difference” Fr Frank Brennan sj AO and Alpha Cheng. No need to book. No charge. Further information: website: catalyst-for-renewal.com.au Email: catalyst-for-renewal@tpg.com.au or 02 9990 7003

Jesuit Mission Golf Day: 26 October

The annual Sydney Golf Day is on 26 October 2017 at Manly Golf Course. Please join us for another fun day of golf and dinner in support of Jesuit Mission. The funds raised from the Golf Day enables Jesuit Mission to support our local Jesuit partners in 10 countries across Africa and Asia to deliver community and human development programs. These programs are designed to empower communities to live full and free lives. For bookings and queries, contact golfday@jesuitmission.org.au or (02) 8918 4109.

Rachel’s Vineyard Healing Retreat: 3-5 November

This weekend retreat in Sydney is designed to bring psychological and spiritual healing to anyone who has been affected by an abortion experience including women, men, couples and grandparents. Rachel’s Vineyard Ministries Australia is supported by the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference. Confidential inquiries: tel or SMS 0400 092 555, info@rachelsvineyard.org.au For more information visit: www.rachelsvineyard.org.au

Mass in the African tradition: 5 November

Join us as we celebrate Mass in the African tradition. Very Rev Peter G Williams will celebrate Mass at 2.00pm at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, 51-59 Allawah Street Blacktown. Contact Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 12 November

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

St Philomena Association Holy Mass: 18 November

St John Vianney was very devoted to St Philomena. Pope Gregory XVI called her “the great wonder worker”. Mass at noon with Confession from 11.30am. St John Vianney’s Church, 17 Cameron St, Doonside. A short walk north from Doonside station, the one past Blacktown. Please bring a snack to share. Elizabeth tel or text 0423 15 44 63,epeoples9@gmail.com Facebook: Libby Peoples (events)

For more events please go to: http://parracatholic.org/events/

