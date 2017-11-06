News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Special edition of Catholic Outlook

At the request of Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, Catholic Outlook will be back in print for a special, one-off December 2017 Christmas edition. This special edition will be a beautifully bound, 40-page, A4 magazine and will showcase the work of the parishes, ministries and agencies of the Diocese of Parramatta. Look out for copies in your parishes and schools from Monday 4 December.

Health Carers and the Assisted Dying Bill 2017

The proposed legislation to legalise assisted suicide and euthanasia will be debated in the Parliament of New South Wales on the 16 November. A similar bill has passed the Lower House in the Victorian Parliament. Such changes will place at risk the most vulnerable patients as well as undermining the relationship between patients and Healthcare Professionals which is based on trust and mutual respect. Rather than the legalisation of assisted suicide and euthanasia all Doctors, Nurses, Allied Health Professionals are asked to let your Members of Parliament know that you support increased access to better aged care and mental health services, disabilities assistance and excellent palliative care.

There is an open letter against the legalisation of assisted suicide and a petition which has been organised by concerned healthcare professionals. You are asked to add your name to their petition by going to the link: www.healthprofessionalssayno.info

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv statement on Manus Island

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop Delegate for Migrants and Refugees has issued a statement on behalf of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, following the closure of the Manus Island Centre. He states: “The policy of offshore detention has failed and it is time for us to deal with the issue of asylum seekers and refugees according to this nation’s proud tradition and the best nature of its citizens. We can do a whole lot better, just as we did welcome “those who’ve come across the seas” after the wars in Europe and in Southeast Asia. The concern for maritime border security does not have to make us into a mean-spirited people. The policy of offshore detention has cost Australia dearly. But it has cost the detainees and their families even more. I appeal to the government and political leaders to act in accordance with our honourable tradition. It is time to find an alternative and conscionable solution, including accepting New Zealand’s offer of resettlement and bringing the remaining detainees on Manus Island to Australia for further processing.”

Concert at St. Finbar’s, Glenbrook: 12 November

From 3pm, The Mystery of the Earth concert is a choir and organ, exploring our connection to the earth and beyond. This will be a wonderfully relaxing concert performed by Academy Singers, an experienced and well-known choir, directed by the esteemed Paul Terracini and accompanied by organist Amy Johansen. Amy will play music by Haydn and Mendelssohn. Choral music by Bainton, Mendelssohn, Lauridsen, Whitacre and young Australian composer Ban van Tienen. Adults $25, Concession $20, Child $10. Enquiries on 4754 1780.

St Philomena Association Holy Mass: 18 November

St John Vianney was very devoted to St Philomena. Pope Gregory XVI called her “the great wonder worker”. Mass at noon with Confession from 11.30am: St John Vianney’s Church, 17 Cameron St, Doonside. A short walk north from Doonside station, the one past Blacktown. Please bring a snack to share. Elizabeth tel or text 0423 15 44 63, epeoples9@gmail.com Facebook: Libby Peoples (events)

Christian Meditation Day: 19 November

The last Christian Meditation Introduction and Renewal Day for 2017 at St Benedict’s Monastery, 121 Arcadia Rd, Arcadia is on Sunday, 19th November. Arrival is 10am for 10:30am. Presentations, Meditation and Mass. BYO picnic lunch, tea and coffee provided. Books and DVDs available for purchase. Registration on arrival. Voluntary Donation to the monks. Day closes around 3pm. Accommodation may be available at the monastery, ring: Br Terry 0438 282 318. Enquires: Ann Lomas 9456 4775 /atlomas@bigpond.com or Ann Bergman 9498 2625 /annie bergman@hotmail.com

Holy Hour for Vocations: 24 November

Everyone is welcome to join the Holy Hour for Vocations from 6:30pm-7.30pm for an hour of adoration, prayer, music and quiet time at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, St Marys. For information about priesthood in the Diocese of Parramatta and Holy Spirit Seminary, please contact Fr John Paul Escarlan, Director of Priestly Vocations, vocations@parra.catholic.org.au

Ordination to the Diaconate of Galbert Albino: 25 November

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, will be the principal celebrant for the Vigil Mass of the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe with the Rite of Ordination to the Diaconate of Galbert Albino on Saturday 25 November 2017 at 6.00pm. The ordination will take place at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes 2145. Light refreshments to follow. RSVP by 17 November 2017: For catering purposes please RSVP to parish secretary tel (02) 9631 8135, parishoffice@olqp.org.au.

Reflection Day for Women: 25 November

Preparing our Hearts for Advent Reflection Day for Women at Mt Schoenstatt, Fairlight Rd Mulgoa 25 November 9.30 am – 3.00 pm. Cost: $25. BYO lunch. Take some time out to reflect on the Season of Advent Day includes talk, prayer, Mass and much more! For more info contact Sr Mary Louise (02 8838 3457). Register by 22 November – info@schoenstatt.org.au or 02 4773 8338.

Westmead Old Boys’ Association: 26 November

Members of the St. Vincent’s Westmead Old Boys Association are invited to the Annual Mass and 96th Reunion on Sunday 26 November at 11.00am, Sacred Heart Church, 14 Ralph St Westmead, BBQ Lunch at 12.30pm. Enquiries to Bob McDonald 0417 214 822.

Shrine Time for Young Adults 18-35: 26 November

One Holy Hour with prayer, reflection, meditation, praise & worship. 2017 is devoted to Praying for Vocations and Devotion to Mary as per our Holy Father’s intentions for WYD 2018 in Panama. From 7.30pm-8.30pm followed by social gathering.

Mary, honoured as the Mother Thrice Admirable, offers 3 graces in the Shrine, this monthly event is a unique opportunity to experience them regularly: Discover your HOME in the hearts of Jesus and Mary; See breakthrough TRANSFORMATION in your life; and Get your spiritual boost to be an authentic WITNESS. In the Shrine at Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend: 24-26 November

A Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend is a Marriage Enrichment experience for married couples – set in peaceful, picturesque surroundings, away from the distractions of everyday life. During the weekend, couples have a unique opportunity to reconnect, rekindle and refresh their relationship. Take time out of your busy schedule, to invest in your most precious asset . . . your Marriage! Weekend date: 24th -26th November, at Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW. Bookings online at www.wwme.org.au or Adrian and Janet Sullivan: on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

Discernment to the Permanent Diaconate: 26 November

Come and learn more about vocations to the Diaconate and have a chat with our team members. We are looking for men aged between 35 to 55 and residing in the Diocese of Parramatta. Our discernment program consists of five sessions, with each session dealing with different aspects of the Diaconate.

This is the fifth session of the 2017 program. Subsequent sessions will be announced in due course. Venue: St. John 23rd Parish, 160 Perfection Ave, Stanhope Gardens, NSW 2768. Time: 3:30 to 6 pm (including Mass and fellowship).

For further information visit http://parracatholic.org/permanent-diaconate/ please contact any of the following deacons:

Deacon James – deacon@stanthonyschurch.org.au

Deacon Tan – deacontan@john23rd.org.au/0407270782

Deacon George – g.bryan1@bigpond.com

Volunteer overseas information session: 29 November

Palms Australia is looking for people – such as teachers, health and community development workers – to volunteer in Catholic communities all over the world to mentor workers in their fields of expertise. Australian donors cover your costs and outstanding support is provided through the church’s single biggest global volunteer mission agency. Information Session on Wednesday November 29, 5:45 – 7:00 pm. More information: www.palms.org.au/projects/.

International Day of People with Disability: 3 December

The International Day of People with Disability is observed annually on 3 December. In Australia, over many years, the Church has sought to take this day as an opportunity to encourage a truly pastoral view that embraces our total community as the living Body of Christ. We especially pray that we, the Church, can strive to be a people of compassion and relationship, and a sacred place where our gifts are acknowledged, received and celebrated; for then we can truly proclaim that we are ‘one Body in Christ’.

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 10 December

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

