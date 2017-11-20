News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Special edition of Catholic Outlook

At the request of Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, Catholic Outlook will be back in print for a special, one-off December 2017 Christmas edition. This special edition will be a beautifully bound, 40-page, A4 magazine and will showcase the work of the parishes, ministries and agencies of the Diocese of Parramatta. Look out for copies in your parishes and schools from Monday 4 December.

Arrupe House Christmas Appeal

Don’t wait for the Epiphany to bring your gifts to a family in need. St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish is teaming up with Arrupe House this month to find gifts for 113 refugee families. Help us reach our target: 350 gift vouchers for adults and 120 gift vouchers for children. Gifts can be placed in the stable in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel. Gift cards to be dropped in the safe in the Cathedral narthex or brought to the Cathedral Office.

Prayers of Intercession for after the release of the Same-Sex Marriage Survey results

The following prayers of intercession have been prepared for suggested use in your parishes for the weekend of 25-26 November 2017:

For our nation’s civil leaders, the members of the Australian Parliament. That following the National Marriage Postal Survey they will respect and promote God’s loving plan for men, women, and children by preserving marriage as the foundational institution of society. We pray to the Lord.

For our nation Australia. That any hurt or division caused during the National Marriage Postal Survey will be healed and that we will respect God’s loving plan for men, women, and children by preserving marriage as the foundational institution of society. We pray to the Lord.

Shrine Time for Young Adults 18-35: 26 November

One Holy Hour with prayer, reflection, meditation, praise & worship. 2017 is devoted to Praying for Vocations and Devotion to Mary as per our Holy Father’s intentions for WYD 2018 in Panama. From 7.30pm-8.30pm followed by social gathering.

Mary, honoured as the Mother Thrice Admirable, offers 3 graces in the Shrine, this monthly event is a unique opportunity to experience them regularly: Discover your HOME in the hearts of Jesus and Mary; See breakthrough TRANSFORMATION in your life; and Get your spiritual boost to be an authentic WITNESS. In the Shrine at Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa.

Discernment to the Permanent Diaconate: 26 November

Come and learn more about vocations to the Diaconate and have a chat with our team members. We are looking for men aged between 35 to 55 and residing in the Diocese of Parramatta. Our discernment program consists of five sessions, with each session dealing with different aspects of the Diaconate.

This is the fifth session of the 2017 program. Subsequent sessions will be announced in due course. Venue: St. John 23rd Parish, 160 Perfection Ave, Stanhope Gardens, NSW 2768. Time: 3:30 to 6 pm (including Mass and fellowship).

For further information visit http://parracatholic.org/permanent-diaconate/ please contact any of the following deacons:

Deacon James – deacon@stanthonyschurch.org.au

Deacon Tan – deacontan@john23rd.org.au/0407270782

Deacon George – g.bryan1@bigpond.com

Volunteer overseas information session: 29 November

Palms Australia is looking for people – such as teachers, health and community development workers – to volunteer in Catholic communities all over the world to mentor workers in their fields of expertise. Australian donors cover your costs and outstanding support is provided through the church’s single biggest global volunteer mission agency. Information Session on Wednesday November 29, 5:45 – 7:00 pm. More information: www.palms.org.au/projects/.

Carols at St Patrick’s Cathedral: 2 December

Carols in the Forecourt of St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta will be on December 2 at 7pm. School, church and community choirs, Re-enactment of the Christmas story, jumping castle, Christmas stalls, a visit from Santa and BBQ in aid of Arrupe House (Jesuit Refugee Service). Bring a picnic rug and join in celebrating the season. This is a free community event.

International Day of People with Disability: 3 December

The International Day of People with Disability is observed annually on 3 December. In Australia, over many years, the Church has sought to take this day as an opportunity to encourage a truly pastoral view that embraces our total community as the living Body of Christ. We especially pray that we, the Church, can strive to be a people of compassion and relationship, and a sacred place where our gifts are acknowledged, received and celebrated; for then we can truly proclaim that we are ‘one Body in Christ’.

Mount St Benedict Centre: 3 December

Advent Festival of Readings and Songs – This festival of readings and songs gives expression to the Advent themes of watching and waiting, expectancy and hope, helping us to ponder the coming of Christ in history, in mystery and in glory. Date: Sunday 3 December at 3.30pm for Afternoon Tea and 4.30pm-5.30pm Advent Festival. Reserve your place by email mtstbenedict@goodsams.org.au or phone 9484 6208 by Monday 27 November. Where: 449D Pennant Hills Road. Entrance off Hull Road.

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 10 December

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Christmas at St Finbar’s: 17 December

St Finbar’s traditional Christmas feast will be held this year on Sunday 17th December at 7.30pm. Massed Choir, Readings, Harp, Handbells, Soloists and Brass. Join the great organ in singing carols with the choir and congregation, and rejoice in the Hallelujah Chorus with trumpets and timpani. Donation: Families $35, individuals $15. Bring the family, friends and neighbours. Proceeds towards the upkeep and maintenance of the organ. St. Finbar’s Catholic Church, 46 Levy Street, Glenbrook. Enquiries 4754 1780.

