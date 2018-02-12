News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Fasting and Reparation

The Australian Catholic bishops have proclaimed the days from Ash Wednesday until the following Saturday (February 14-17) Days of Fasting and Reparation in sorrow for child sexual abuse and the healing of victims. In addition to the work that has been undertaken in the area of the protection of children and vulnerable adults, the Days of Fasting and Reparation are an authentically Catholic response to supplement those efforts. Resources can be accessed at www.catholic.org.au/fastingandreparation

Pre-marriage preparation courses

The Life, Marriage and Family Office are again offering Pre-Marriage preparation courses for couples intending to marry. Couples are invited to book online to attend either a weekend course or individual couple preparation. The website for online booking is www.parracatholic.org/pmp. The dates for all courses in 2018 will be found online. Further enquiries: 02 8838 3460.

Walk the Lenten Journey on your mobile phone

The Xt3 Lent Calendar App 2018 is available for download on Apple and Android devices (search for Xt3 Lent) and can be viewed from the website: www.xt3.com/lent

The Lent calendar will run from Ash Wednesday to Divine Mercy Sunday. Each day will unlock a new video, meditation or podcast, to help you prayerfully journey through Lent. The theme for the Xt3 Lent Calendar 2018 is “Let us keep our eyes fixed on Jesus.”

Positions Vacant

Family Life Coordinator – Blacktown Parish, Blacktown

More details at: www.mqofblacktown.org.au

Interfaith and Ecumenical Executive Officer – Chancery Office, Sydney

Safeguarding Training and Support Officer – Chancery Office, Sydney

More details at: www.catholicjobsonline.com.au

Volunteers Needed

Kimberley Catholic Volunteer Service in the Diocese of Broome, WA, requires volunteers to assist with the work of the local Church in the Kimberley. There are various important voluntary tasks: administration, building maintenance, gardening, shop staffing, cooking, cleaning etc. Placements are preferred for a period of 6 months. We are currently seeking caretakers for the Balgo parish. Accommodation and food is provided. For further details on how to be a part of this unique experience, and an application form, please contact: Volunteer Coordinator: Anneliese Rohr 08 9192 1060. Email: volunteers@broomediocese.org or Web: www.broomediocese.org

Natural Fertility Services – Diocese of Parramatta

Natural Fertility Services specialises in helping couples identify the best time to achieve or postpone pregnancies. Natural Family Planning is based on the observation of the naturally occurring signs and symptoms of the fertile and infertile phases of a woman’s menstrual cycle. No drugs, devices, or side effects! For more information please contact

Natural Fertility Services on 02 8838 3442, 0400 427 605 or nfs@parracatholic.org

World Youth Day 2019 Information Evenings

Every three years WYD provides an opportunity for young people (aged 16-35) to be immersed in the beauty, intensity and adventure of our Catholic faith as we unite with the youth of the world in the presence of Pope Francis. Bishop Vincent and Catholic Youth Parramatta invite young people of our Diocese on a journey to the host city of Panama in Central America during January 2019. Unique to our Diocese, we will be immersed in a sharing of faith, culture and local experiences in the shadow of ancient pyramids, Basilica’s and the Shrine of our Lady of Guadalupe as we pass first through Mexico. Visit www.parrawyd.org and join us for one of three upcoming information evenings to learn more. All are from 7-8:30pm.

Tuesday 20 February – Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, St Mary’s

CatholicCare Counselling has moved to 13 Buller Street North Parramatta

CatholicCare Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains has relocated from 2A Villiers Street, North Parramatta to 13 Buller Street North Parramatta. CatholicCare will continue to offer the following services: – Personal and Family Counselling – Relationship Counselling – Post Separation Support and Counselling – Grief and Loss Counselling for adults and children – Financial Counselling – Problem Gambling Counselling – CHOICES NDIS approved counselling.

Appointments can be made by calling 02 8843 2530. Free parking available. For more information contact: Karolyn Ellis, Manager Family and Relationship Counselling Services, Karolyn.ellis@ccss.org.au or 0447 441 862.

St John of God Institute of Counselling – 50th and FINAL year!

Come and join us in our farewell year. We are offering a shortened course (6 months) followed by a celebration party in July. We will cover some of the most popular subjects: Skills in communicating and effectiveness with teenagers, family members, workplace colleagues, conflict situations and relationships. Better skills for coping with forgiveness, resentment and change, co-dependency, bereavement/grief, depression, anxiety, assertiveness and mental and emotional health. Cost: $200. Venue: Holy Cross College Ryde each Tuesday evening at 7.30pm commencing 6 February. Enquiries: Carol Harding – 0408 705 848 or Jannelle Carlile – 0431 598 004 or counselling1969@gmail.com

ACU Short Courses in Theology starting in February

ACU will be running the following 4 week short course in theology at their Strathfield Campus: From childhood to youth, 21 February, 28 February, 7 March and 14 March 2018. You’re invited to explore: What does it mean to be a child or youth? How does the church understand children and youth? Why are children baptised and initiated? How can the church engage young people? For more information about this short course, please view the attached flyer, or visit: www.acu.edu.au/theology/shortcourses

Christian Meditation: 18 February

You are invited to our Christian Meditation Introduction and Renewal Days for 2018 at St Benedict’s Monastery, 121 Arcadia Rd, Arcadia on Sunday 18 February. Arrival time at the monastery is from 10am for a 10:30am start. Conclusion is around 3pm. Mass is celebrated at 2pm. There will be presentations and periods of meditation with the opportunity of an introduction to Christian Meditation for newcomers. Bring your own picnic lunch. Tea and coffee provided. Registration is on the day. There is no set charge, a donation may be made for the monks. There may be accommodation available at the Monastery Guest House enquiries to Br Terry Cavanagh on 0438 282 318. Other enquiries to Ann Bergman 02 9498 2625 anniebergman@hotmail.com or Ann Lomas 02 9456 4775 atlomas@bigpond.com

Launch the Year of Youth: 22 February

Join Catholic Youth Parramatta for an exciting night of entertainment at LIFTED Live feat. Fr Rob Galea this Thursday 22nd February from 7:30-10pm in the showroom of the Rooty Hill RSL. Fr Rob was a finalist on X-Factor Australia and recently sold the rights to his autobiography for a future Hollywood film. The Year of Youth celebrates a focus on the renewal and reconnection of our current and future generations of young people in the life of our Church. All young people (16+ and up) to any age are invited. Parents, families and supporters of youth ministry are also very welcome. $5 donation on entry. Email jcamden@parra.catholic.org.au or RSVP through Facebook to secure your seat.

Concert with Irish singer David Parkes: 24-25 February

David is a international singer who has performed to over a million people world-wide during the past 25 years in his powerful music ministry. Saturday 24 February, 2pm to 4pm at St. James’ Catholic Church, 2 Woolley St, Glebe. Sunday 25 February 2018, 2:30pm to 4pm at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 26 Swanston St, St Marys. Contact Therese – (02) 9651 3028 or 0422 678 799 or John & Helen – (02) 4733 4274 or 0418 690 159

Concert at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta: 25 February

Sydney Philharmonia – Voyage of Voices: VOX and E Studio Youth Choir. Tickets – www.sydneyphilharmonia.com.au – More details at: https://stpatscathedral.com.au

Lenten Retreat Afternoon for Families: 25 February

Open to families of all ages and constellations. From 2-4:30pm at Mt Schoenstatt. Event details: https://goo.gl/NrggXH. This is a free event but registration is essential: www.trybooking.com/trfl

Holy Hour for Vocations: 1 March

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite YOUTH (age 18-35) to join us for Holy Hour for Vocations, Thursday 1 March at 7:00pm. Join us also for the pizza at 8:00pm. Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton NSW, 2761. RSVP: Sr Paula, vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

24 hours for the Lord: 9-10 March

From Friday 6pm until Saturday 6pm at Mt Schoenstatt, Mulgoa. Commences with Holy Mass at 6pm and concludes with Holy Mass on Saturday at 5pm. For event details: https://goo.gl/vGicaH

Concert at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta: 10 March

Byrd Consort Concert – With ‘Recorder Collective’ Easter Polyphony: Renaissance to Bruckner. Tickets via St Patrick’s Cathedral Office 02 8839 8411. Saturday 10 March at 3pm. Entry: $12, Concession: $8. All proceeds to go to the St Patrick’s Cathedral parish. More details at: https://stpatscathedral.com.au

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 11 March

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Lenten Retreat for Young Adults: 10-11 March

Held at Mt Schoenstatt, Mulgoa. For event details: https://goo.gl/YWfwkW

Contact: Sr M Julie juliebrcar@gmail.com

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 8 April

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Grief to Grace: 8 – 13 April

Healing the Wounds of Abuse – is a spiritual retreat for anyone who has suffered degradation or violation through physical, emotional, sexual or spiritual abuse. The retreat will be held April 8th – 13th 2018. To request an application contact Anne by emailing info@grieftograceaus.org.au or phone 0407704539. For more information visit www.grieftograce.org

Healing After Abortion Retreat: 13-15 April

Rachel’s Vineyard Ministries, Sydney offers regular healing retreats for those who have experienced an abortion. The retreat offers a sanctuary in which to renew, rebuild and redeem hearts broken by abortion in a safe, supportive, confidential and non-judgmental environment. Information and a brochure can found at: www.rachelsvineyard.org.au or call us on our confidential voicemail number 0400 092 555 or email info@rachelsvineyard.org.au.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend: 27-29 April

A marriage enrichment experience for married couples – set in peaceful, picturesque surroundings, away from the distractions of everyday life. During the weekend, couples have a unique opportunity to reconnect, rekindle and refresh their relationship. Take time out of your busy schedule, to invest in your most precious asset . . . your Marriage! Date: 27–29 April at Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW. Bookings online at www.wwme.org.au or Adrian and Janet Sullivan: on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

